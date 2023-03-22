Ladakh’s Apricot Blossom Festival to begin on April 4; here are the details

With spring, many flower festivals and shows have arrived as well. You might have heard of Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival, but what about the apricot one in Ladakh?

The union territory sees the blossoming of apricot trees every year in the spring, which becomes a treat for the eyes. And, to make tourists witness this cold desert bathed in pink colour, Ladakh administration will hold Apricot Blossom Festival from April 4 to 17.

Book your stay at The Grand Dragon Ladakh on Booking.com here

Book your stay at The Grand Dragon Ladakh on Agoda.com here

Apricot Blossom Festival in Ladakh

The event celebrates the delicate pink flowers which come into full bloom throughout Ladakh’s two districts – Leh and Kargil. The flowers, however, do not last long and thus attract huge numbers of tourists when they bloom.

Vibrant cultural programmes, local handicraft stalls and Ladakhi food will also be a part of this festival. At the rolling festival, which is going to be held at nine different places, one after the other, you’ll also be able to enjoy (and purchase) locally produced items such as apricot jam, dried apricots, apricot wine and other products made using the fruit.

Book your stay at The Indus Valley on Booking.com here

Book your stay at The Indus Valley on Agoda.com here

Event details

When: April 4 to 17, 2023

Where: Lhardo (April 4), Saspol (April 5), Udmaroo (April 10), Garkone (April 8), Sumoor (April 11), Hardass/Shilichiy (April 16), Karkitchoo/Chanigound (April 17)

The cold desert of Ladakh transits from having biting, bone-chilling weather to more pleasant temperatures in Spring, making April a great time to visit the union territory. If you’re planning on visiting around the Apricot Blossom Festival, be sure to take some time out and explore the other offerings that the region has, such as Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake, monasteries in Leh, Hanle and Hemis National Park, to name a few.

Hero and Featured Image: Representative image credit: Ekaterina Novitskaya/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.