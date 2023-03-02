facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023: Know all about venue, tickets and more
Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023: Know all about venue, tickets and more
What's On
02 Mar 2023 04:30 PM

Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023: Know all about venue, tickets and more

Sreetama Basu

Delhiites, we’ve got good news. Arijit Singh is all set to cast a spell over the city with his mellifluous voice soon, as a part of his ongoing nationwide tour. Excited already? We have all the details you need to know about Arijit Singh’s Delhi concert 2023.

The man who’s been ruling the charts ever since his first superhit song Tum Hi Ho came out in 2013, Arijit Singh is currently doing a nationwide tour, titled One Night Only. While his most recent hit Jhoome Jo Pathaan still continues to be one of the most streamed songs across platforms, you can catch him live in Delhi. So put on your dancing shoes as the man is all set to take the capital by storm and weave his magic.

All you need to know about Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023

When and where is it happening?

Arijit Singh concert 2023
Image: Courtesy Insider

Date: 18 March, 2023
Timings: 6:30 pm
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi – 110003
Tickets: INR 4,500 for bronze tickets and INR 10,000 for gold tickets.

All tickets for the event are available on Insider.in.

What are the different kinds of seating available?

There are options for both standing and seating, depending on the ticket prices at the Arijit Singh’s Delhi concert 2023.

Will there be options for food and beverage at the event?

Yes, there will be several stalls for food and beverage at the event. The event will also be serving alcoholic beverages to attendees who are above the legal drinking age.

Hero Image: Courtesy Insider; Featured Image: Courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Delhi Events Arijit Singh Arijit Singh concert
Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023: Know all about venue, tickets and more

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.