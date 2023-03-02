Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023: Know all about venue, tickets and more

Delhiites, we’ve got good news. Arijit Singh is all set to cast a spell over the city with his mellifluous voice soon, as a part of his ongoing nationwide tour. Excited already? We have all the details you need to know about Arijit Singh’s Delhi concert 2023.

The man who’s been ruling the charts ever since his first superhit song Tum Hi Ho came out in 2013, Arijit Singh is currently doing a nationwide tour, titled One Night Only. While his most recent hit Jhoome Jo Pathaan still continues to be one of the most streamed songs across platforms, you can catch him live in Delhi. So put on your dancing shoes as the man is all set to take the capital by storm and weave his magic.

All you need to know about Arijit Singh Delhi concert 2023

When and where is it happening?

Date: 18 March, 2023

Timings: 6:30 pm

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi – 110003

Tickets: INR 4,500 for bronze tickets and INR 10,000 for gold tickets.

All tickets for the event are available on Insider.in.

What are the different kinds of seating available?

There are options for both standing and seating, depending on the ticket prices at the Arijit Singh’s Delhi concert 2023.

Will there be options for food and beverage at the event?

Yes, there will be several stalls for food and beverage at the event. The event will also be serving alcoholic beverages to attendees who are above the legal drinking age.

Hero Image: Courtesy Insider; Featured Image: Courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram