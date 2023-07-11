Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list: India sees five entries

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 rankings, was announced today and the list saw at least five Indian bars. Mumbai’s Americano came in at No. 57, New Delhi’s Home at No. 58 and Hoots’ at No. 60 respectively. Hideway from Goa came in at No. 66 and New Delhi’s PCO came in at No. 94.

Apart from India, it was Singapore that made quite a splash with eight entries on the coveted list. Last Word led the pack at No.61, followed by Tippling Club (No.63), No Sleep Club (No.74), and D.Bespoke (No.83). They were joined by four newcomers: The Elephant Room (No.64), Night Hawk (No.73), Offtrack (No.79), and Origin Bar & Grill (No.95).

It was also Last Word’s debut in the awards. The bar, which is named after a classic cocktail, was opened in 2022 by the same team behind Nutmeg & Clove and Fizzy Dayz.

Leading Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list was Charles H from Seoul. The Four Seasons Hotel bar was one of two entries from the South Korean capital, along with Pine & Co.

Japan maintained a solid showing with seven bars on the extended list, starting with Gold Bar (No.56) and Bar Trench (No.92) from Tokyo. Kyoto’s Bar Rocking Chair (No.81) and Nara’s The Sailing Bar (No.88) retained places on the list, while bars from new cities were represented by Osaka’s Craftroom (No.62), Okinawa’s El Lequio (No.80), and Kumamoto’s Yakoboku (No.84).

The highest-placing Hong Kong entry was The Pontiac at No.53. Led by an all-female team, it was joined by Mizunara: The Library (No.86), The Wise King (No.89), Tell Camellia (No.97), and Honky Tonks Tavern (No.98).

Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur had four entries each on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list. Leading entries from the Thai capital was Opium (No.59), while Kuala Lumpur’s Junglebird placed No.55.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 entire list

51. Charles H (Seoul)

52. To Infinity & Beyond (Taipei)

53. The Pontiac (Hong Kong)

54. Room by Le Kief (Taipei)

55. Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur)

56. Gold Bar (Tokyo)

57. Americano (Mumbai)

58. Home (New Delhi)

59. Opium (Bangkok)

60. Hoots’ (New Delhi)

61. Last Word (Singapore)

62. Craftroom (Osaka)

63. Tippling Club (Singapore)

64. The Elephant Room (Singapore)

65. Reka (Kuala Lumpur)

66. Hideaway (Goa)

67. Coley (Kuala Lumpur)

68. Asia Today (Bangkok)

69. Bitters & Co (Kathmandu)

70. Epic (Shanghai)

71. Moonrock (Tainan)

72. Pine & Co (Seoul)

73. Night Hawk (Singapore)

74. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

75. The Back Room (Manila)

76. Wishbone Bar (Semarang)

77. Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur)

78. #FindTheLockerRoom (Bangkok)

79. Offtrack (Singapore)

80. El Lequio (Okinawa)

81. Bar Rocking Chair (Kyoto)

82. Stir (Ho Chi Minh City)

83. D.Bespoke (Singapore)

84. Yakoboku (Kumamoto)

85. The Haflington (Hanoi)

86. Mizunara: The Library (Hong Kong)

87. The Odd Couple (Shanghai)

88. The Sailing Bar (Nara)

89. The Wise King (Hong Kong)

90. Union Trading Company (Shanghai)

91. Aha Saloon (Taipei)

92. Bar Trench (Tokyo)

93. Bar Mood (Taipei)

94. PCO (New Delhi)

95. Origin Grill & Bar (Singapore)

96. Enigma (Ho Chi Minh City)

97. Tell Camellia (Hong Kong)

98. Honky Tonks Tavern (Hong Kong)

99. Loft (Bangkok)

100. Barc (Kathmandu)

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Last Word; Junglebird