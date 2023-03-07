All the buzz around BACARDÍ Rum Room which raised the roof in Delhi this 2023

The country’s capital recently played host to a one-of-a-kind pop-up – BACARDI Rum Room – that brought together the most popular musical artists, premium bottles of rum, and master mixologists under one roof. In an exclusive with Lifestyle Asia India, Senior Brand Lead, BACARDI India & South East Asia Sameeksha Uniyal offers a sneak-peak into what went down at the bustling event, along with what the future holds for Indian drinking habits.

Making its debut at the 13th edition of the famed music festival BACARDI NH7 Weekender, the BACARDÍ Rum Room raised the roof at The Hub in Delhi’s DLF Promenade recently. The unique speakeasy space – built out of shipping containers – was home to the most talented set of artists including Kampai, Avantika Bakshi, Hamza Rahimtuala, Kartikeya Vashist, Makrand Sanon, Secular Chai, Mc Soopy, Nash, KSC, and TNT. Afrobeats fused with heady cocktails and pop-ups by homegrown brands to transport guests to a Caribbean island. In a conversation with Senior Brand Lead, BACARDÍ India & South East Asia Sameeksha Uniyal, we got to take a peek at all the behind-the-scenes action.

Behind-the-scenes at the BACARDÍ Rum Room India

What was the idea behind curating this event – from planning to execution?

The primary goal of curating this experience was to introduce our consumers to the range of BACARDÍ Reserva Rum through an equally unique and exciting experiential. To bring people together and connect them through the power of shared experiences engulfed in music, dance, and a new sound of rum; an experience that is truly one for the books.

Which bottles of rum did guests get to sip at the event?

The Reserva range has three curated variants – the 4-year-old BACARDÍ AÑEJO CUATRO, the 8-year-old BACARDÍ RESERVA OCHO, and the 10-year-old BACARDÍ GRAN RESERVA DIEZ. At the Delhi Rum Room, we served the CUATRO and the OCHO for our guests to sip on. For those who love cocktails, our team of mixologists curated a brilliant menu of refreshing cocktails like the Cuatro Remix, Cuatro Spice, Cuatro Daiquiri, Ocho Mighty Jungle, and Ocho Treacle.

Afrobeats and Caribbean music ruled the roost at BACARDÍ Rum Room. What made this form of music the perfect complement to a glass of rum?

When you picture yourself relaxing on a beach in the Caribbean islands, Afrobeat and Caribbean drums are the signature sounds of the experience. For us, Caribbean music captures the sound of rum, and this music had just the right energy to elevate the BACARDÍ Rum Room experience and get our guests grooving and vibing to the beats.

The event featured several young artists – particularly DJs – how does BACARDI as a brand encapsulate the spirit of the youth?

BACARDÍ has always stood for encouraging people to do what moves them. We’ve been in India for over 26 years, and have been operating globally since 1862; and in this period, music has been intrinsic to the brand and a powerful connecting thread for our efforts. The BACARDÍ Rum Room experience, which featured talented young artists such as KSC, MC Soopy, KREON, Hamza Rahimtula, Kampai, Secular Chai, and TNT served as a stage for them to showcase their skills and for people to discover themselves. We also had live performances of instrumentals by Flautist- Kartikeya Vashist and well-known percussionist Makrand Sanon who created true Caribbean Island vibes. In a sense, it comes down to our core ethos of enabling people to do what moves them.

All images: Courtesy BACARDÍ Rum Room