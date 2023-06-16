BeatStreet’s Garden of Eden: Be a part of this exciting event happening in Delhi

Delhi is always bustling with new party scenes and exciting events. Therefore, it’s only natural for the capital city to be this busy all the time as Delhities love and know how to party hard. And there is this one upcoming event that gonna make the most noise this weekend. BeatStreet’s Garden of Eden is arriving in the city to make everyone’s weekend so much crazier.

BeatStreet has always focused on giving people the best experience, and it looks like their upcoming event — Garden of Eden is going to be just as crazy as its previous editions. Be ready to dance to groovy music and experience an unforgettable weekend with BeatStreet. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

BeatStreet’s Garden of Eden is going to be a musical night

The BeatStreet’s Garden of Eden event is taking place on 17 June from 07:00 pm. The fun part about the music festival is that the location is kept a secret. Only the people who have registered for the event will be told where the music fest is taking place.

Who can you expect?

Artists like Nash Junior, Tech Panda X Kenzani, Sickflip, Lush Lata, Zyther, The Musafirs, Dhanji and more such artists will be playing live for the audience.

How to book your tickets for BeatStreet’s Garden of Eden?

Grabbing your passes for this one-of-a-kind event is quite easy. All you have to do is enter information including name, phone number and email address, and you will receive the details after you’re done.

You can book your tickets here.

All Images: Courtesy BeatStreet/Instagram