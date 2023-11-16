Mark your calendars as Comic Con 2023 arrives in Bangalore this week

Bangalore has become everyone’s favourite hotspot to party and celebrate. From fun music concerts to exciting festivals, the city is always bustling with one cool event after another. Adding to the already crowded list of November 2023, Comic Con India is returning to Bangalore this week. From celebrity guests to awesome merchandise, Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 is going to be a celebration of pop culture and we are sure you don’t want to miss experiencing it.

The Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 is going to be a three-day extravaganza with some of India’s and the world’s best cosplayers arriving in town. Fans of comics, manga, anime, and superhero movies can assemble under one roof to go all crazy about their favourite pop-culture icons and meet some Indian and international artists as well. Let’s see what is Bangalore Comic Con offering this year.

Bengaluru Comic Con 2023: Everything you need to know about the event

Bangalore Comic Con will feature several upcoming publishing houses. Fans will get a chance to interact with many Indian and international artists. Touted as the largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, the 11th edition of the festival has more surprises than you can expect.

Dates: 17 November – 19 November

Location: KTPO Trade Centre, Export Promotion Industrial Park, EPIP 2nd Phase, Whitefield Industrial Area

Tickets: INR 899 – INR 3,299

Book your tickets here.

Exclusive things to look out for

Every attendee will get an exclusive copy of the Spiderman India (No.1 Issue) comic book. Expect to spot a slew of upcoming publishing houses/Indian artists like Indusverse, Holy Cow Entertainment, Happy Fluff, Hallubol (Rahil Mohsin), Garbage Bin, Corporate Comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmaxx, Art of SAVIO, Prasad Bhat, and Abhijeet Kini. International artists such as Dan Parent and Zach Stafford along with International Pro-Cosplayer Brittani Ginoza will also grace the event.

What is new at Bengaluru Comic Con 2023?

For the very first time, Penguin Random House India will feature the biggest international comic bookstore at Bangalore Comic Con. It will display titles from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, IDW, Image, Kodansha and many more. Make sure to check out The Arena, a 50000 sq ft gaming arena that will be erected at the festival. Daily tournaments, Esports and popular streamers, and gaming experiences will take place in this area.

What’s in it for the movie buffs?

At the Bengaluru Comic Con 2023, Warner Bros Pictures India will showcase special experiences for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom and Willy Wonka. The LEGO movie, which is scheduled to release in 2024, will mark its debut at Comic Con India.

Spot your favourite stand-up comedian & other artists

Azeem Banatwala, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Nirmal will be performing at the Bangalore Comic Con. The panel session by Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics and Kodansha (a popular Japanese publisher) is also going to be the highlight of this event. Groove to the musical notes of Geek Fruit, Shah Rule, Afsar as well as many more amazing performers.

Don’t forget to buy yourself souvenirs

The three-day event will also feature pop-up shops with merchandise from brands like Celio, Boat, RedWolf, Bewakoof.com, Nerd Arena, Kids Street, Topps, and many more.

For more information, visit the official website here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Comic Con India