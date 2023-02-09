Bengaluru International Film Festival returns for its 14th edition this 2023

Veteran actress Rekha will soon head to the country’s IT capital to inaugurate the 2023 edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival. The highly-anticipated event will feature titles from different genres and competitions. Here’s all about it.

Cine-enthusiasts are gearing up for an exciting month of March. The occasion? Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023. Marking its return after being hosted amid a COVID-19 scare in 2022 – the event’s logo has been launched. And although it was first set to occur in February, the official dates at the moment are March 23-30 and will see filmmakers, film critics, film students, and distribution agencies come together under one roof. The aim? To enhance the knowledge and understanding of film as an art form – all while exploring its historical milestones and recognising relevant trends in contemporary times.

Bengaluru International Film Festival 2023 will feature 300 titles

As per a report by Deccan Herald, about 300 films across a series of categories will feature at the festival. The seven-day event took about INR 4 crore – as sanctioned by the government – to put together and The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy has begun selecting titles from across the world. Soon, members will begin listing them under different competition categories.

Last year, the festival saw participation from about 55 countries, spanning 200 films. Winners of the competitive sections for Asian, Indian, and Kannada Cinema were rewarded with cash prizes. Several seminars, master classes, workshops, academic interactions, and more were also a part of the itinerary. The same is expected this year. The capital city of Karnataka is an important centre of cinema – particularly with the presence of Sandalwood, the Kannada film industry. The State’s achievements in the fields of fine arts and film make it the perfect hub for this celebration of cinema.

For more information about the festival, head to the official website here.

