The best and most anticipated 2024 music concerts and festivals in Singapore

2023 has been an exciting year for live music concerts and festivals in Singapore. Global superstars like BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Tomorrow by Together have graced our shores with high-octane performances. Now it’s time to plan your calendar for the best exciting live music concerts and festivals in Singapore for 2024.

Firstly, British rock band Coldplay will kick off 2024 and perform a series of shows at the National Stadium in Singapore come January. In fact, they are the first-ever music act to sell out a record-breaking total of six shows for this Music of The Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay last performed at the same venue back in 2017 over two nights for their A Head Full of Dream Tour. They were also the first music act to achieve the record for the highest number of tickets sold in a single day in Singapore at more than 200,000. Tickets for this gig are sold out.

Taylor Swift finally heads to Singapore for her The Eras Tour

Then, there’s Taylor Swift. The multi-hyphenate GRAMMY award winner will bring her highly-anticipated The Eras Tour to Singapore in March 2024. The city-state will be the only Southeast Asia stop for the Asia leg, the other being Tokyo, Japan.

Swift will play six shows across two weeks in March 2024. She last performed live in Singapore in 2015 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her 1989 World Tour. The American singer-songwriter is a frequent performer in Singapore too – for her The Red Tour in 2014 and Speak Now Tour in 2011. Tickets to Swift’s The Eras Tour are also expected to sell out.

Don’t lose hope if you didn’t score any tickets. It’s known that organisers will secretly release restricted view seats or ‘magically’ add in more seats (speaking from experience). So, stay alert and monitor their social media accounts.

Besides headlining tours by Coldplay and Taylor Swift, look out for festivals that bring in major music artists. They include Mandarin musicians for the Huayi Festival of the Arts at the Esplanade and the annual Formula 1 Singapore circuit race that features a live music section. The latter has past acts like Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and Westlife.

Here are the best and most anticipated music concerts and festivals in Singapore for 2024:

January 2024

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour – January 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31

British rock band Coldplay returns to Singapore next January for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which broke records for being the first act to hold six concerts at the Nation Stadium.

The quartet will definitely hype the audience with classic hits like ‘Something Just Like This’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. They may also surprise us with guest performers at their stop here for ‘My Universe’ as seen at their Buenos Aires stop.

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour happens at the National Stadium on January 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Ticket prices start from SGD$68 (INR 4,164.86).

March 2024

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Singapore stop – March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has got to be one of the most in-demand live concerts now. As one of the most recognisable musicians of the current generation, the American singer-songwriter is a pop culture mainstay whose songs touched millions of fans.

Making her only stop in Southeast Asia at Singapore, you can see her perform hits across her 17-year career. Hence, The Eras Tour. According to her setlist, she will include more songs from album releases after 1989 – Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights – as her previous world tour, the 1989 World Tour, features tracks from that namesake album.

Budding American singer Sabrina Carpenter will support Taylor Swift for the Singapore stop. Managed to snag a ticket or two? Look forward to experiencing a blissful state for approximately three hours of your life.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore happens at the National Stadium on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Ticket prices start from SGD$108 (INR 6,614.78).