Dance the night away as you enter 2024 with these ravishing New Year parties in Mumbai

2023 wrapped up with a mix of good and bad days for everyone, and that calls for a celebration. We are just a couple of weeks away from ringing in the New Year and Mumbai is bracing itself to finish this year with a bang. Several venues across Mumbai will be hosting New Year parties to welcome 2024 and you can be a part of the best ones this time.

New Year parties in Mumbai are known for their vibrant and energetic atmosphere, where celebrations continue well into the early hours of the morning. These parties offer a unique and unforgettable experience, and the best New Year parties in Mumbai for 2024 will be no less. From rooftop bars and luxury hotels to beachside celebrations, party-goers will have an option to choose a setting that suits them best.

Be ready to experience the best kind of music, dance, and culinary delights from various regions, and celebrity performances, DJs, and entertainers that add a touch of glamour and excitement to the celebrations. If you are looking for the best 2024 New Year party to attend in Mumbai, check out our list to decide where you are heading for New Year’s Eve.

Best 2024 New Year parties to pop up at in Mumbai

Locals in Mumbai party throughout the year but New Year parties are extra special as they offer unique themes, excited crowds and a good ambience. Here are a few parties that you can check out:

The Lalit Mumbai – Grand New Year Party 2024

The Lalit Mumbai is known to host one of the best New Year parties in town and the 2024 celebrations are going to be no less. The entire property will be converted into a themed festival venue with 5 different zones including the lawn, ballroom, pool, boulevard and lounge. Expect to see multiple artists, live bands and DJs at the venue that will keep you dancing non-stop for 5 hours. Welcome the new year with unlimited good food & beverages at this 5-star experience.

Address: Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East, Opp. Hotel Leela, Near International Airport

Entry fee: INR 2000 onwards

Timing: 09:00 pm onwards

Contact: +91 7400108734

Best 2024 New Year party at Smaash

Smaaash is offering a night filled with infinite drinks, scrumptious food and a lively ambience. The ultimate gaming arena will be transformed into a New Year’s Eve hotspot where you can party and have an exciting evening featuring cutting-edge VR simulations and unique experiences. The DJ will set you in the right mood for the party with his electrifying music, so you do not want to miss this experience.

Address: Gate No 4, Trade View Building, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel West, Lower Parel

Entry fee: INR 1500 onwards

Timing: 07:00 pm – 01:00 am

Contact: +91 8657562372

Carnival Extravaganza at RUDE Lounge Powai

RUDE Lounge in Powai has always been the go-to party place for Powai residents and their New Year parties are also very lit every year. For the 2024 New Year party, this Mumbai club is hosting a Disco Carnival Extravaganza that will offer you a great experience. Jugglers, fire shows, cyclers, fun Booths, jokers and a full-blown carnival set-up will keep you entertained as you enter the new year surrounded by your friends and family. The carnival party will also have a disco, a lantern show and a display of 3000 balloons thrown amidst the night sky.

Address: 8th Floor, B-Wing, SERVICE OFFICE, South Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Entry fee: INR 1000 onwards

Timimg: 07:00 pm – 01:00 am

Contact: +91 7738892802

Best 2024 New Year Party at The Orchid Hotel

Cascade at The Orchid Hotel is organising a grand NYE Party featuring a mesmerising airport runway view and poolside vibes. Groove to upbeat Bollywood music as you sip on endless rounds of premium alcohol paired with delicious meals from their lavish buffet spread.

Address: 70-C, Nehru Rd, near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Vile Parle

Entry fee: INR 3245 onwards

Timimg: 07:00 pm – 12:00 am

Contact: +91 8422928029

Party at Lord of the Drinks

Another hip 2024 New Year party that you can attend in Mumbai is at Lord of the Drinks, Worli. Bid farewell to this year as you dance the night away to the most sizzling beats while you relish mouthwatering feasts and enjoy top-shelf cocktails. Enter the dazzling wonderland that will offer mesmerising decorations, cool enough to go on your Instagram feed. Join a vibrant crowd for a live countdown to midnight as you enjoy an unforgettable evening of fun, friends, and festivities.

Address: Utopia City, 3rd Floor Trade View Building, gate 4, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel

Entry fee: INR 3000 onwards

Timimg: 09:00 pm – 03:00 am

Contact: +91 8291106974

Kitty Su Mumbai’s Bollywood-themed New Year party

Kitty Su Mumbai will have one of the best 2024 New Year Parties in the city. Their Luxury Red Carpet Bollywood NYE party will offer the best of Bollywood music, stunning light and sound setup including intelligent lights-razors-sound, and an inexhaustible flow of premium alcohol, starters & buffet meals. Their massive bar setup will also have a champagne shower that cannot be missed.

Address: Ground Floor The LaLit Mumbai, Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East

Entry fee: INR 4999 onwards

Timimg: 09:00 pm – 03:00 am

Contact: +91 9892943734

New Year soirée at Mansion

Every time you step into the Mansion at Sahara Star, you are assured that you will have a good time. And their NYE party will also be smashing. The club has organised a Twilight-themed party with DJ Vishal playing the grooviest beats.

Address: Ground Floor, Sahara Star Hotel, opposite Domestic Airport, Navpada, Vile Parle East

Entry fee: INR 3000 onwards

Timimg: 08:00 pm – 03:00 am

Contact: +91 9769320899

Ring in the New Year at Jio World Drive BKC

Jio World Drive BKC has become the hottest spot for all the best parties and events in Mumbai, and the New Year celebrations at this venue will without a doubt be incredible. The Bold Bling Chaos 2024 at Jio World Drive is offering unlimited alcohol ranging from the best whiskey to the best wines, exclusive tables with personalised services, and great food.

Address: Jio World Drive BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Entry fee: INR 2000 onwards

Timimg: 08:00 pm – 03:00 am

Contact: +91 8356984990

NYE party at Opa! Bar & Cafe

Get ready to say goodbye to yet another beautiful year with an unforgettable experience like never before at Opa! Bar & Cafe. With DJ Rohit spinning in the hottest music tracks and some surprises planned for the guests, there could be no better way to kickstart 2024.

Address: Sakinaka Junction Hotel Peninsula Grand, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East

Entry fee: INR 3000 onwards

Timimg: 08:00 pm – 03:00 am

Contact: +91 8689801268

A night to remember with Sesame

Sesame at Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai is not only the best spot for Asian food but can be your choice of venue for a good 2024 New Year party. Ring in the new year with friends and family as you savour some delectable Japanese and Pan-Asian dishes, paired with refreshing cocktails and a side of live music.

Address: Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai, Lobby Level, Juhu Tara Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Santacruz West

Entry fee: INR 3500

Timimg: 09:30 pm – 12:30 am

Contact: +91 8657884964

Hero Image: Courtesy /Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy /Unsplash