Black Friday sale India: Here are the best ongoing offers from fashion to travel

Black Friday falls on 24 November 2023 this year. However, the frenzy has come to life with many renowned websites already taking Black Friday sale deals live. Right from Tata Cliq Luxury to Luisaviaroma, they have astonishing discounts of up to 70 per cent off.

Black Friday is the post-Thanksgiving Day extravaganza that serves as the kickoff to the holiday shopping season. This much-anticipated time is when the allure of discounts, slashed prices, irresistible offers, and complimentary goodies comes to light.

A true haven for those seeking to indulge in the joyous spirit of giving, Black Friday sales in India are the best reason to go on a shopping spree. Enjoy a multitude of discounts and offers on everyday and luxury lifestyle products.

If indulging in extraordinary destinations and stays is your preferred way to travel, the Black Friday sale on Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is a boon to check off remarkable properties off your list. Currently, the site is offering savings of up to 30 per cent off on stays in destinations like Alberta, Quebec, Morocco, Ontario, Columbia and many more. This also includes their exceptional properties located by pristine beaches, in classic cities, and even in iconic castles. You can grab the offers until 27 November 2023, and book your stays through 30 June 2024.

Holidays call for a vacation, and discounts on the most popular travel website in India, Booking.com, are another occasion for celebration. You can save a whopping 30 per cent or more on stays in New Delhi, Bangalore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur , Jaipur, Dubai and many other Indian and international destinations. Make sure to grab the offer and make your bookings before 29 November 2023. The deals are valid on reservations up until the end of 2024.

YesStyle stands as an enchanting haven for those seeking Asian fashion, beauty and lifestyle items. Presently, the platform is ablaze with its Black Friday sale, where you can revel in discounts of up to 50 per cent on beauty, skincare, and health and wellness products. Immerse yourself in the world of Korean beauty with everyday essentials and luxury cosmetics from esteemed brands such as Anua, The Face Shop, Peach C, Romand, Haruharu, and several others. This is an ideal moment to elevate your self-care and beauty regimen.

Here’s your chance to add Alo Yoga, the go-to fashion brand for celebrities like Kylie Jenner , to your closet with a minimum of 30 per cent off. The Black Friday sale is currently running sitewide, and on it are the brand’s high-performance luxury garments. To transform your personal fitness journey, you can find simple yet sumptuous leggings, sweatshirts, jackets, bottoms, sports bras and tops.

If you would like your fashion wardrobe to exude the sophistication of global luxury, head to the Luisaviaroma Black Friday sale. It’s a dream come true, as you can get up to 40 per cent off (Use code: BF40) on a stunning selection of high-end designer brands like Versace , Ugg, Jil Sander, Blazé Milano and many others. Bring the elegance of the finest luxury clothing, bags, shoes, accessories, lingerie and sports styles to reflect on your impeccable taste and lifestyle.

Refresh your beauty collection with opulent products from the Lookfantastic Black Friday Sale. It is the perfect opportunity to add exclusive international beauty brands to your personal care routine. Take self-indulgence to the next level by getting luxury beauty, hair care , skincare, makeup and other essentials at up to 70 per cent off by using the code LFBF at checkout. Olaplex, Caudalie, NEOM and Laneige are among the well-known brands on sale.

A rare opportunity to get an added advantage on luxury items, the Black Friday Sale on Tata Cliq Luxury has offers of up to 50 per cent off. The sale is showcasing a fine collection of high-end beauty products, fragrances, handbags, watches and homeware, among other lifestyle items. Some of the luxe brands you can look out for are Michael Kors , Movado, Tissot, Aldo, Gant, Dyson, Tumi, Tom Ford and Le Creuset. The Black Friday sale offers are live, and the sale will be running through 27 November.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Max Fischer/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Black Friday?

Black Friday, also referred to as the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, is a deeply ingrained tradition that marks the formal start of the Christmas shopping season. This is when retailers unleash an array of deals and offers for shoppers around the world.

– Why is Black Friday celebrated?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, mainly celebrated in the United States. Mostly, people know it as a day when you can find special deals and big discounts at stores and shopping websites. However, it’s not only a popular day for shopping, but there’s also a historical stock market catastrophe from 1869 with the same name.

– When are the Black Friday sales starting?

Black Friday in India starts on 24 November and online sales are now live across various websites.

– Do we get Black Friday sales in India?

Yes, various online destinations, from fashion to beauty and accessories to travel, have the Black Friday sale going on with various deals and benefits for Indian shoppers.

– Where can I find the best deals at Black Friday sales?

Tata Cliq Luxury, Lookfantastic, Luisaviaroma, Alo Yoga, YesStyle, Booking.com and Fairmont are some of the websites in India where you can find the best Black Friday sale deals.