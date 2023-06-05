Best Father’s Day gifts from Amazon your dad will love

Choosing a gift for your father can be tricky. After all, what do you gift the man who seems to have it all together? Naturally, we end up settling for cliché presents like a wallet or a tool kit. However, with Amazon offering you a plethora of deals, picking a useful gift can be easier than it seems this Father’s Day.

From colognes to sports shoes, our gift guide is the perfect mix of everything he’ll love. Even if you are away from your hero, surprise him with a present wrapped in love at his doorstep!

When is Father’s Day celebrated?

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on 18 June 2023.

The beginning of Father’s Day

It is believed that Sonora Smart Dodd, a resident of Spokane, Washington, inspired the tradition of celebrating Father’s Day worldwide. It was in 1909 when Dodd first came up with the idea of celebrating a day to honour fathers and father figures. She was bothered by the lack of such a day while attending a sermon on Mother’s Day.

Dodd, who had lost her mother at a young age and was raised by her father, approached Spokane’s Ministerial Association with the idea of observing Father’s Day. Subsequently, the first Father’s Day was celebrated in June 1910, the birth month of Dodd’s dad.

Since then, the world has been celebrating the day with much fervour.

Get your dad the best Father’s Day gift with these Amazon deals