Best Father’s Day gifts from Amazon your dad will love

Choosing a gift for your father can be tricky. After all, what do you gift the man who seems to have it all together? Naturally, we end up settling for cliché presents like a wallet or a tool kit. However, with Amazon offering you a plethora of deals, picking a useful gift can be easier than it seems this Father’s Day.
From colognes to sports shoes, our gift guide is the perfect mix of everything he’ll love. Even if you are away from your hero, surprise him with a present wrapped in love at his doorstep!
When is Father’s Day celebrated?
Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on 18 June 2023.
The beginning of Father’s Day
It is believed that Sonora Smart Dodd, a resident of Spokane, Washington, inspired the tradition of celebrating Father’s Day worldwide. It was in 1909 when Dodd first came up with the idea of celebrating a day to honour fathers and father figures. She was bothered by the lack of such a day while attending a sermon on Mother’s Day.
Dodd, who had lost her mother at a young age and was raised by her father, approached Spokane’s Ministerial Association with the idea of observing Father’s Day. Subsequently, the first Father’s Day was celebrated in June 1910, the birth month of Dodd’s dad.
Since then, the world has been celebrating the day with much fervour.
Get your dad the best Father’s Day gift with these Amazon deals
- The Bombay Shaving Co Premium Grooming and Shaving Kit
- Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather Laptop Bag
- Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette
- Vincent Chase by Lenskart Green Aviator Stylish Sunglasses
- Crocs Classic Clog
- Alpine Swiss Derek Men’s Classic Denim Trucker Jacket
- Saregama Carvaan Hindi - Portable Music Player
- Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
- Bryan & Candy Lion Series Body Care Bath Tub Gift Set
- Anything & Everything Leatherette Briefcase Bar Set
This premium grooming and shaving kit will ensure your father gets the perfect start to his morning. This set includes everything essential to get a salon-like groomed look.
While the pre-shave scrub comes with the goodness of aloe vera and vitamin E that nourishes skin, the shaving cream is infused with the goodness of tea tree oil, beeswax and aloe vera to create a rich lather. The kit also includes a post-shave balm, which is alcohol-free and contains the goodness of essential oils, witch hazel and vitamin E. An added bonus is a handmade charcoal soap for deep cleansing powered by activated bamboo charcoal extracts.
Made from 100 per cent full-grain vintage classic leather, this bag that can fit up to a 16-inch laptop is the perfect gift for your office-going dad. It comes with padded and adjustable shoulder straps and two grab handles for a comfortable commute.
With plenty of space, it has one main compartment, a padded laptop compartment and additional external pockets.
Scouting for something that will give your old man some company when you can’t? Then opt for a perfume, and we suggest you pick the Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette For Men.
With its distinctive cool ocean fragrance, the long-lasting scent will keep him fresh all day long. Davidoff Cool Water has a strong masculine scent with top notes of seawater, lavender, mint, green Notes, rosemary, calone and coriander. While sandalwood, neroli, geranium and jasmine make up the middle notes, the base notes comprise musk, oakmoss, tobacco, cedar and ambergris. We bet this is going to be your dad’s favourite perfume.
A thoughtful present, the pair of Vincent Chase shades can be your father’s best friend on a bright sunny day. The timeless appeal of the famed aviator shape makes it a stylish gift option.
It features Blu cut lens technology that protects the eyes by blocking harmful blue light from digital devices. With anti-glare and crack-resistant lenses, it also offers UV400 protection. It is hydrophobic and dust-repellent, too.
5 /10
A very durable and comfortable footwear, these slip-on clogs with a pull-on closure can give your father’s feet the comfort of not being constricted by shoes at all times. It feels light on the feet and is ideal for walking, gymming, and other casual outings. It will suit every personality and comes in a wide range of colours.
You can consider these Crocs if you are looking at something in style without compromising on comfort.
The Alpine Swiss Derek Men’s Classic Denim Trucker jacket can complement many types of outfits in your dad’s closet. This versatile piece comes with an adjustable snap button with front closure for easy accessibility. It also features two front welt pockets, two snap button front chest pockets and two interior slip pockets that can help your father comfortably carry all his belongings.
The denim outer is made of 100 per cent cotton that ensures comfort and durability. You can opt for this timeless jacket if your dad loves sporting a rugged look. This is best paired with a white shirt.
This portable digital music player from Saregama will keep your dad grooving to his favourite tunes. The Hindi Carvaan comes with 5000 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs from legendary artists like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and R.D Burman.
Filled with old-world charm, the player will also let your father tune into the FM radio. Additionally, it comes with both USB and Bluetooth modes. It also has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to five hours.
Nothing beats the Shiatsu neck and back massager if you want to surprise your old man with an excuse to relax. This neck and back massager has three-speed strength levels and eight soft springy massage heads that provide a deep massage to tissues on the neck, shoulders, upper back, waist, foot and other parts of the body that are sore.
The massager works on an infrared advanced soothing heat function that not only aims to improve blood circulation but also shuts down in 15 minutes to ensure safety. However, you also have the option to shut it down manually. Perfect for use at home, office or in a car, it comes with a power adapter and a car adapter.
Encourage some TLC in your father’s shower routine by giving him this rejuvenating bath gift set from Bryan and Candy.
The body wash, fortified with aloe vera, removes impurities from the skin while retaining its natural moisture. It also has a deep cleansing shampoo that cleans the scalp and detoxifies hair follicles. An advanced vitamin C serum helps reduce dark spots. Last but not least, a body scrub for skin polishing and exfoliation, and a hair styling gel complete this great set.
This should be your pick if you want to gift something that will make his camping trips or vacations perfect. A comprehensive briefcase bar set from Anything & Everything, it can hold one bar spoon, an ice tong, a flat opener, a hip flask, a cocktail shaker, one peg measurer and six whisky glasses.
This present can help him set the mood anywhere and everywhere as the drinks and good times flow.
