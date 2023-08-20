16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!

The bond you share with your brother is the longest and strongest one that you forge in your lifetime. Even though you might fight crazy with your sibling all day, they always have your back and will be your go-to person in times of need. And with Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it is time to rekindle some childhood memories and pick some gifts for your brother that will make him feel special.
We have carefully created a fine list of gifts for him. Even if you cannot make it home this festival season, you can still surprise him with a thoughtful present. Your perfect gift is just a click away.
Raksha Bandhan 2023
As you might already know, Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between a sister and a brother. Traditionally, a rakhi is tied around the wrist of the brother by his sister, as a ‘bond of protection’ and gifts are exchanged. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. The mahurat (timing) for tying the rakhi commences at 09:01 PM on 30 August and ends at 07:05 AM on 31 August 2023.
Best online gifts for your brother
This distinctive diamond–cut ABS hard-shell designer bag will let him carry his laptop safely. It can accommodate up to a 15.6-inch laptop and features kissing zip pullers that allow for easy locking. The bag also has a dedicated sleeve for storing an iPad or notebook. A velcro flap to secure the iPad or notebook when placed within the sleeve, a spacious pocket that can fit clothing or files and separate mesh storage for accessories are added benefits. This bag also comes with a premium padded back mesh panel and adjustable straps, which makes it comfortable for carrying around all day.
If your brother works from home or is an entrepreneur, an orthopaedic, ergonomic chair could be the best thing to gift him. This chair comes with a patented SmartGRID technology that offers much–needed spine and tailbone support for anyone working long hours. It also has multiple air channels to keep the seat cool and comfortable and is a perfect gift for Raksha Bandhan.
The O3+ D-TAN set is a four-step facial kit that suits all skin types. It is rich in orange peel extract, which reduces pigmentation and brown spots. Tea tree, another ingredient present in the product, soothes and brightens the skin. This facial kit is a complete solution to combat tan and dullness. The set includes a detan cleanser, a peel-off scrub, a dermamelan massage cream and a peel-off mask.
Want to satisfy your fitness freak brother? Gift him this premium pack of lightly–salted, dry roasted Californian pistachios. A great choice for snacking and satisfying midnight hunger pangs, these can also be added to kheer, pulao or salads.
The ‘Just for You’ Gift Box from Perfora Gift of Wellness is a set of oral care items. It includes a personalised electric toothbrush, an SLS–free toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash and teeth whitening powder. This set will help your bro take perfect care of his pearly whites.
The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers is a comfortable and stylish gift to impress your brother with. With white perforations, and a logo printed detail round the toe, these sneakers are a classic pick. They also feature a synthetic leather upper surface, cushioned footbed and a lace-up closure.
Perfume is always a popular choice for a present. This Raksha Bandhan, gift your brother this perfume from Azzaro. With base notes from bourbon vanilla, middle notes of incandescent woods and top notes of red ginger, this perfume will instantly lift his mood.
This pair of Ray–Ban glasses can be your brother’s best companion when he is out on a sunny day. With UV protection lens and the timeless appeal of the Wayfarer shape in a full–rim style and brown frame, these glasses are a trendy gifting option.
A thoughtful gift, the Apple AirTag can help your brother keep track of his things using the Find My app. A simple one-tap setup lets one connect the AirTag to an iPhone or iPad. The Precision Finding powered by an ultra-wideband technology also helps connect to the nearby AirTag in select iPhone models. It can also play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find one’s things, or one can ask Siri for help.
This cool long-sleeved sweatshirt comes with a hood, a kangaroo pocket and a ribbed hemline. It can help your brother stay stylish while also ensuring the right amount of comfort on a cold day.
Gift this battery–powered portable massage gun that can help your brother relax his muscles after a hectic day. It features a proprietary brushless QX35 motor with QuietForce technology that ensures a powerful yet ultra-quiet massage for the muscles. This product also comes with a smooth and ergonomic grip that lets one hold it without causing strain to the hands and wrists.
If you are looking for a gift that can engage him at the gym or during a jog, then these earbuds from boAt are a great choice. They come with 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC) via its Hybrid ANC technology and can be switched to active noise cancellation mode from ambient mode using a simple touch system. It also offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours, including up to five hours of playtime with ANC and six hours without ANC. The ASAP Charge system, which charges the device up to 60 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge, is also a great feature.
This carefully crafted set of skincare essentials from Forest Essentials packs a gentle face wash, a smoothening shaving cream, an after-shave spray, a hydrating facial moisturiser and a shaving brush. Scented with sandalwood and orange peel, we bet this will be a great addition to a perfect morning routine.
This handcrafted compact organiser made of cotton canvas is a great gift that can help anyone organise their essential tech accessories. It features a flat layout when zipped down that allows for convenient access and stashing. Dedicated elastic loops help hold cables in place. From charging bricks to power banks, a wireless mouse or miscellaneous adaptors, it lets you store and access any gadget with ease.
The Swatch x Omega Bioceramic Moonswatch Mission to Mercury (SO33A100) quartz-powered watch comes in a unique design that will impress any watch enthusiast. It features a deep grey dial and a metallic grey velcro strap. All the watches in this collection feature both the Omega and Swatch logos, along with the iconic Speedmaster and new MoonSwatch logos. Other interesting details include the glass construction, sophisticated circular pattern on the dial’s outer ring and the subdials, sharp and smooth lugs construction and the iconic ‘dot over 90’ detail on the tachymeter scaled bezel. The watch also sports superluminova that makes it glow in the dark.
This jacket from H&M is made of woven fabric. With an embroidered front motif, ribbed stand-up collar and press-studs down the front, this jacket is one of the best gifts that can make him feel cozy while staying fashionable.
FAQs
What are some thoughtful gift ideas for my elder brother?
Choose a gift that matches his personality. You can select mobile phones, watches, skincare sets and perfumes.
What are the best gifts for a younger brother?
A collection of books, graphic print T shirts, sneakers, board games – the options are endless. You can opt for a gift that he can use daily.
What are the best gifts for a tech enthusiast brother?
Smartwatches, laptops, power banks, earbuds, mobile phones and gadget organisers — the world of technology offers many options for a gift for your brother.
What are the best gifts for a sports lover brother?
From amazing sports shoes to quirky athleisure, choose gifts that will keep him active and on the move.
What are the best gifts for a reader brother?
If your brother is an avid reader, you can gift him books from his favourite author or a Kindle that will be convenient while travelling.
What are the best customized gifts for brother?
You will find a variety of customised gifts online like personalised perfumes, photo frames, mugs, wallets, diaries, candles, etc.
What are the best DIY gifting options?
Try a hand-painted card with a thoughtful note inside for a DIY gift.
