facebook
Home > What's On > Events > 16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!
16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!
What's On
20 Aug 2023 03:00 PM

16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!
What's On
16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!

The bond you share with your brother is the longest and strongest one that you forge in your lifetime. Even though you might fight crazy with your sibling all day, they always have your back and will be your go-to person in times of need. And with Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it is time to rekindle some childhood memories and pick some gifts for your brother that will make him feel special.

We have carefully created a fine list of gifts for him. Even if you cannot make it home this festival season, you can still surprise him with a thoughtful present. Your perfect gift is just a click away.

Raksha Bandhan 2023

As you might already know, Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between a sister and a brother. Traditionally, a rakhi is tied around the wrist of the brother by his sister, as a ‘bond of protection’ and gifts are exchanged. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. The mahurat (timing) for tying the rakhi commences at 09:01 PM on 30 August and ends at 07:05 AM on 31 August 2023.

Best online gifts for your brother

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /16

Swiss Military UFO series Hard Shell Travel Backpack
Swiss Military UFO series Hard Shell Travel Backpack

INR 3899

This distinctive diamondcut ABS hard-shell designer bag will let him carry his laptop safely. It can accommodate up to a 15.6-inch laptop and features kissing zip pullers that allow for easy locking. The bag also has a dedicated sleeve for storing an iPad or notebook. A velcro flap to secure the iPad or notebook when placed within the sleeve, a spacious pocket that can fit clothing or files and separate mesh storage for accessories are added benefits. This bag also comes with a premium padded back mesh panel and adjustable straps, which makes it comfortable for carrying around all day. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Swiss Military Hard Shell Travel Backpack on Amazon

2 /16

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Onyx High-Back Chair
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Onyx High-Back Chair

INR 12999

If your brother works from home or is an entrepreneur, an orthopaedic, ergonomic chair could be the best thing to gift him. This chair comes with a patented SmartGRID technology that offers muchneeded spine and tailbone support for anyone working long hours. It also has multiple air channels to keep the seat cool and comfortable and is a perfect gift for Raksha Bandhan.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Sleep Company SmartGRID Onyx High-Back Chair on Amazon

3 /16

The O3+ D-TAN Facial Kit
The O3+ D-TAN Facial Kit

INR 508

The O3+ D-TAN set is a four-step facial kit that suits all skin types. It is rich in orange peel extract, which reduces pigmentation and brown spots. Tea tree, another ingredient present in the product, soothes and brightens the skin. This facial kit is a complete solution to combat tan and dullness. The set includes a detan cleanser, a peel-off scrub, a dermamelan massage cream and a peel-off mask. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop O3+ D-Tan Facial Kit on Amazon

4 /16

Nutty Gritties Premium California Roasted Pistachios
Nutty Gritties Premium California Roasted Pistachios

INR 649

Want to satisfy your fitness freak brother? Gift him this premium pack of lightlysalted, dry roasted Californian pistachios. A great choice for snacking and satisfying midnight hunger pangs, these can also be added to kheer, pulao or salads.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Nutty Gritties Roasted Pistachios on Amazon

5 /16

Perfora Gift of Wellness
Perfora Gift of Wellness

INR 2174

The ‘Just for You’ Gift Box from Perfora Gift of Wellness is a set of oral care items. It includes a personalised electric toothbrush, an SLSfree toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash and teeth whitening powder. This set will help your bro take perfect care of his pearly whites.

Image: Courtesy Nykaa

Shop Perfora Gift of Wellness on Nykaa

6 /16

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers

INR 9695

The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers is a comfortable and stylish gift to impress your brother with. With white perforations, and a logo printed detail round the toe, these sneakers are a classic pick. They also feature a synthetic leather upper surface, cushioned footbed and a lace-up closure.  

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers on Myntra

7 /16

Azzaro The Most Wanted Perfume
Azzaro The Most Wanted Perfume

INR 6200

Perfume is always a popular choice for a present. This Raksha Bandhan, gift your brother this perfume from Azzaro. With base notes from bourbon vanilla, middle notes of incandescent woods and top notes of red ginger, this perfume will instantly lift his mood. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Azzaro perfume on Amazon

8 /16

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

INR 6290

This pair of RayBan glasses can be your brother’s best companion when he is out on a sunny day. With UV protection lens and the timeless appeal of the Wayfarer shape in a fullrim style and brown frame, these glasses are a trendy gifting option 

Image: Courtesy

Ray-Ban Sunglasses on Myntra

9 /16

Apple AirTag 4
Apple AirTag 4

INR 11900

A thoughtful gift, the Apple AirTag  can help your brother keep track of his things using the Find My app. A simple one-tap setup lets one connect the AirTag to an iPhone or iPad. The Precision Finding powered by an ultra-wideband technology also helps connect to the nearby AirTag in select iPhone models. It can also play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find one’s things, or one can ask Siri for help. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Apple AirTag on Amazon

10 /16

XYXX Men Blue Colourblocked Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt
XYXX Men Blue Colourblocked Hooded Cotton Sweatshirt

INR 1359

This cool long-sleeved sweatshirt comes with a hood, a kangaroo pocket and a ribbed hemline. It can help your brother stay stylish while also ensuring the right amount of comfort on a cold day. 

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop XYXX Sweatshirt on Myntra

11 /16

Theragun Mini - Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini - Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

INR 20000

Gift this batterypowered portable massage gun that can help your brother relax his muscles after a hectic day. It features a proprietary brushless QX35 motor with QuietForce technology that ensures a powerful yet ultra-quiet massage for the muscles. This product also comes with a smooth and ergonomic grip that lets one hold it without causing strain to the hands and wrists. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Theragun Mini Massage Gun on Amazon

12 /16

boAt Airdopes
boAt Airdopes

INR 1999

If you are looking for a gift that can engage him at the gym or during a jog, then these earbuds from boAt are a great choice. They come with 25dB active noise cancellation (ANC) via its Hybrid ANC technology and can be switched to active noise cancellation mode from ambient mode using a simple touch system. It also offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours, including up to five hours of playtime with ANC and six hours without ANC. The ASAP Charge system, which charges the device up to 60 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge, is also a great feature. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop boAt Airdopes on Amazon

13 /16

Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Gift Box
Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Gift Box

INR 5495

This carefully crafted set of skincare essentials from Forest Essentials packs a gentle face wash, a smoothening shaving cream, an after-shave spray, a hydrating facial moisturiser and a shaving brush. Scented with sandalwood and orange peel, we bet this will be a great addition to a perfect morning routine.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Forest Essentials Gift Box on Amazon

14 /16

DailyObjects Large Travel Digital Accessories Storage Bag
DailyObjects Large Travel Digital Accessories Storage Bag

INR 1999

This handcrafted compact organiser made of cotton canvas is a great gift that can help anyone organise their essential tech accessories. It features a flat layout when zipped down that allows for convenient access and stashing. Dedicated elastic loops help hold cables in place. From charging bricks to power banks, a wireless mouse or miscellaneous adaptors, it lets you store and access any gadget with ease. 

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop DailyObjects Storage Bag on Amazon

15 /16

Swatch x Omega Bioceramic Moonswatch Mission to Mercury Watch
Swatch x Omega Bioceramic Moonswatch Mission to Mercury Watch

INR 30139.11

The Swatch x Omega Bioceramic Moonswatch Mission to Mercury (SO33A100) quartz-powered watch comes in a unique design that will impress any watch enthusiast. It features a deep grey dial and a metallic grey velcro strap. All the watches in this collection feature both the Omega and Swatch logos, along with the iconic Speedmaster and new MoonSwatch logos. Other interesting details include the glass construction, sophisticated circular pattern on the dial’s outer ring and the subdials, sharp and smooth lugs construction and the iconic ‘dot over 90’ detail on the tachymeter scaled bezel. The watch also sports superluminova that makes it glow in the dark.

Image: Courtesy Stockx

Shop Swatch x Omega Moonswatch on Stockx

16 /16

H&M Baseball jacket
H&M Baseball jacket

INR 2999

This jacket from H&M is made of woven fabric. With an embroidered front motif, ribbed stand-up collar and press-studs down the front, this jacket is one of the best gifts that can make him feel cozy while staying fashionable.

Image: Courtesy Myntra

Shop H&M Baseball jacket on Myntra

FAQs

What are some thoughtful gift ideas for my elder brother?

Choose a gift that matches his personality. You can select mobile phones, watches, skincare sets and perfumes.

What are the best gifts for a younger brother?

A collection of books, graphic print T shirts, sneakers, board games – the options are endless. You can opt for a gift that he can use daily.

What are the best gifts for a tech enthusiast brother?

Smartwatches, laptops, power banks, earbuds, mobile phones and gadget organisers — the world of technology offers many options for a gift for your brother.

What are the best gifts for a sports lover brother?

From amazing sports shoes to quirky athleisure, choose gifts that will keep him active and on the move.

What are the best gifts for a reader brother?

If your brother is an avid reader, you can gift him books from his favourite author or a Kindle that will be convenient while travelling.

What are the best customized gifts for brother?

You will find a variety of customised gifts online like personalised perfumes, photo frames, mugs, wallets, diaries, candles, etc.

What are the best DIY gifting options?

Try a hand-painted card with a thoughtful note inside for a DIY gift.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Gift Ideas Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan siblings
16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!

Amrutha Menon Palazhy

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.