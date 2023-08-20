16 unique gifts to pick up for your brother this Raksha Bandhan!

The bond you share with your brother is the longest and strongest one that you forge in your lifetime. Even though you might fight crazy with your sibling all day, they always have your back and will be your go-to person in times of need. And with Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it is time to rekindle some childhood memories and pick some gifts for your brother that will make him feel special.

We have carefully created a fine list of gifts for him. Even if you cannot make it home this festival season, you can still surprise him with a thoughtful present. Your perfect gift is just a click away.

Raksha Bandhan 2023

As you might already know, Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the bond between a sister and a brother. Traditionally, a rakhi is tied around the wrist of the brother by his sister, as a ‘bond of protection’ and gifts are exchanged. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. The mahurat (timing) for tying the rakhi commences at 09:01 PM on 30 August and ends at 07:05 AM on 31 August 2023.

Best online gifts for your brother