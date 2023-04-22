Best mother’s day gift ideas to show your mom just how special she is

Whether you were raised by a globetrotter or a fashionista – there’s a perfect package wrapped in glossy paper and a bow out there for her. Here’s our pick of the best mother’s day gifts.
Every second Sunday of the month of May in India is an opportunity to express gratitude to the moms, aunts, sisters, and grandmothers of our lives. For some, this involves sumptuous brunches at fine-dining restaurants, complete with mimosas and sunny-side up eggs. For others, it’s all about luxurious spa-days at elegant establishments – slices of cucumbers and fragrant oils included. For most, however, it includes multiple shopping runs, underlined by that one outfit she’s always eyed, the sun glasses she needs for her next beach vacation, or even the crystal jewelry she’s always wanted to call her own. If you resonate with this but don’t quite know what exactly to go with – we’ve got your back. From wellness packages to glittering watches, practical investments to extravagant indulgences – here are a few fool-proof mother’s day gifts.
A quick note: Mother’s Day is on May 12 Sunday, so be sure to get your orders in before it’s too late.
Best gifts to treat your mom to this Mother’s Day
Promising timeless luxury in every piece, Nappa Dori’s bags are a stellar investment. The Mini Steamer Sling bag, in particular, is a chic choice – featuring high-quality polypropylene, intricate stitch design on the corners, premium hardware, studs, and an attache lock. Need we say more?
Price: INR 21,500
A sensual fragrance from one of the most popular luxury brands in the world – you can’t go wrong with Ebene Fume by Tom Ford. A celebration of ancient woods it features Paol Santo wood and fiery ebony wood with notes black pepper, violet leaf, leather, rose, and raisins. Fashion mogul Tom Ford shares, “I wanted a scent that captured a meditative feeling. ÉBÈNE FUMÉ has an almost spiritual sensuality that uplifts your mood…which might be the most seductive indulgence of all.”
One of the biggest names in the world of sports fashion in Japan – Onitsuka Tiger is a stellar gifting choice. We recommend the TIGER SETTA from the Onitsuka Tiger SS23 Collection. It features comfortable, chic sandals that come with iconic details, contrasting colours, and leather straps. Perfect for a vacation that involves a lot of walking or long hours spent at the beach – these quick slip on optios will delight your mom.
Price: INR 34,000
While we’re on the subject of comfort, few brands can claim to be as breezy to sport as the popular Birkenstock. We’re eyeing the Madrid Collection – particularly in copper- that features an elegant pin buckel with a metallic glossy effect as well as a soft, piumato leather lining. Minimalist and chic, this is a classic gifting option.
Price: INR 5,000
With stellar quality being a given, Estee Lauder is the perfect go-to for a mom that loves her fragrances. Our recommendation? The Beautiful Magnolia Parfum Spray – a refreshing summer eau e parfum that comes with notes of magnolia, wood, musk, and gardenia. At once feminine and radiant, it looks as stunning as it smells.
Price: INR 6,500
Known for watches featuring exquisite craftsmanship, Seiko is a timeless choice for gifting (pun intended). The Ladies Dress Watch is a classic. The limited-edition timepiece is encased in stainless steel. The dial, meanwhile, is encrusted with crystals which complement a beautiful pattern on the surface. At its heart is Caliber 6No1. All of these factors combined make it one of the best women’s watches in the market.
Price: INR 32,000
One of the world’s leading names in the world of luxury fashion, Polo Ralph Lauren is a luxurious gifting choice. Our recommendation? The Leather Small Bellport Bucket Bag which is crafted with pebbled, full-grain Italian leather. With a subtle sheen and bonded suede interior, it features an engraved brass hardware, foil-printed logo, and a quadruple-stitched construction. Timeless!
Price: INR 38,890
You can never go wrong with an elegance Banarasi saree. Especially if it’s by Tilfi Banaras. We’re eyeing the stunning ‘Urja’ Off-white Pure Katan Silk Tissue Jangla Banarasi Handloom Saree. The off-white number comes with delicate floral jangla patterns, katan silk, and intricate meenakari and zari work. This one’s guarenteed to take your mother’s breath away.
Price: INR 94,000
Adding a touch of glamour and elegance to this list, Swarovski’s pieces are known to be timeless and breathtaking. The Swan Drop Earrings are no exception. They feature luscious pink crystals which are set on a rose gold-tone plated setting. Perfect for an elegant dinner or to add a hint of charm to everyday wear, this one’s got the potential to go straight to her list of favourite posessions.
Price: Starts at INR 11,500
One of the most iconic names in the world of sunglasses – Ray-Bans are a must-have in any style repertoire. If your mother is yet to own one or is a connoiseur of eye glasses – we recommend the Mega Wayfarers. The feature transparent colourways, frames crafted with bio-based materials, thick temples, and signature dot rivets. These are complemented by solid, cassic lenses. You can’t go wrong with this one.
Price: Starts at INR 11,090
Nothing spells a celebration like a bottle of bubbly. We recommend Moët & Chandon – one of the most sought-after Champagne brands in the business. The Rose Imperial features a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay grapes. It pours pink and offers notes of wild strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, rose, and pepper. Refreshing!
Price: INR 6,000
12 /21
A beauty brand that’s known for transparent, effective ingredients Paula’s Choice is worth investing in for your mother. On offer are the Vitamin B3, Vitamin C and Licorice Extract Serum, and Pore Minimizer. We’ve our eyes on the 10% Niacinamide Booster which promises to dramatically improve uneven skin tone, refine the appearances of pore size, and improve skin texture. The ultra-light liquid formula makes it a breeze to put on as well.
Price: INR 3,900
For the interior designer mother, nothing less than the most elegant home products would do. That’s where Varee comes in. Complete with serveware, printed throws, and planter sets, the marketplace has the most quirky options on offer. We’re eyeing the Adorable Face Vase, a vibrant vintage piece of art that makes for a chic addition to any room. Besides, it’s the perfect compliment to the flowers you get for her on the day.
Price: INR 1,873
For a spa-day with your mom at home, we can’t think of a better go-to than sheet masks. However, the key to ensuring you’re nourishing your skin is nourished and not damaged is to pick the right ones for your skin type. Our recommendation. The POND’s Vitamin Sheet Face Masks that come with 100 percent natural extracts and five variants – suited to different skin types. All you need to do is put one on after cleansing your skin. Need we say more?
Price: INR 375
If unwining in the lap of nature is something your mom would cherish, this wellness retreat in Dehradun’s Himalayan foothills should be your go-to. On offer is a 25 percent discount on pre-and post-partum treatments, natal care, and more. There are also several wellness packages on the table. The Detox Program with Ayurvedic treatnments eliminates fatigue and boosts metabolism, The
Sleep Program helps you wake up energised, and the Yoga Program helps find your flow. There are also 24K gold facials, part-infused body wrap, and more to choose from.
If your mom enjoys going the traditional, all-natural route when it comes to skincare and beauty, this homegrown brand by Bindya Devi Talluri will be her new best friend. The brand specialises in clan, non-toxic products – with skin-friendly ingredients like cocoa butter, apricot oil, rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Choose from the Barely There Cream Concealer, which offers a natural finish and anti-inflammatory properties; Glowlight Cream Illuminators which give skin a dewy glow, or Soft Focus setting Powder which blurs out imperfections. We’re eyeing the Multi-Use Tints which add a pop of colour to cheeks, lips, and lids perfectly.
Price: INR 799 – INR 1399
This one goes out to vegan moms and those who make cruelty-free choices. Zouk has range of bags – tote to office – to choose from. We’re eyeing the Chittoor Blue Kalamkari Handbag with a stylish floral pattern, zip closure, water-resistant inner lining, vegan leather, and adjustable-detachable side strap. It features a single compartment with double handles and has an in-built phone, keychain, and pen slot. Sturdy and durable, while also being quite chic – this one can go from being a cabin bag to an office bag.
Price: INR 4,863
With the promise of luminous, healthy hair – Thrive Co. has sulfate-free, eco-friendly haircare products on offer this Mother’s Day. The Scalp Care Kit restores scalp’s skin barrier so nutrients are better absorbed. It features a scalp scrub and vitalizing serum – both of which work in tandem to improve hair growth. The latter contains hydroxy acids, copper peptides, and advanced HA which relieve itchiness, add hydration to strands, and help hair look more voluminous. It can be applied every day and is absorbed quickly.
Price: INR 799 (Scalp Scrub)
INR 999 (Scalp Vitalizing Serum)
For the mother with the green thumb, we recommend an elegant planter that would add would add an elegant touch to any home. Our recommendation? Studio Palasa – home to several timeless options. On offer are metal planters that are designed and manifactured by skilled Indian artisans. They feature clean lines and modern sensibilities and are quite minimalistic. Understated luxuy if you will.
Price: INR 900 onwards
If your mother sports glasses, give her everyday look a makeover with the help of one of India’s most popular eyewear brands. Lenskart’s Air Prism uses cutting-edge Swiss TR90 technology which makes their frames quite lightweight. They feature structural statements with sharp edges, unique gemoetric designes, crystalline frames in hues of moss green and ocean blue, matte temples, and more. The easiest way to look chic.
Price: INR 1,500
Take your mother out to dinner, but not before leaving out a stunning dress for her to wear. We’re talking about VERO MODA’s Blue Printed Satin Wrap Dress from the CURVE collection. The knee length, vibrant blue number features an all-over print, long cuffed sleeves, and regular collar. As chic as they come.
Price: INR 4,000
Which of these would your mom like best?
