Best mother’s day gift ideas to show your mom just how special she is

Whether you were raised by a globetrotter or a fashionista – there’s a perfect package wrapped in glossy paper and a bow out there for her. Here’s our pick of the best mother’s day gifts.

Every second Sunday of the month of May in India is an opportunity to express gratitude to the moms, aunts, sisters, and grandmothers of our lives. For some, this involves sumptuous brunches at fine-dining restaurants, complete with mimosas and sunny-side up eggs. For others, it’s all about luxurious spa-days at elegant establishments – slices of cucumbers and fragrant oils included. For most, however, it includes multiple shopping runs, underlined by that one outfit she’s always eyed, the sun glasses she needs for her next beach vacation, or even the crystal jewelry she’s always wanted to call her own. If you resonate with this but don’t quite know what exactly to go with – we’ve got your back. From wellness packages to glittering watches, practical investments to extravagant indulgences – here are a few fool-proof mother’s day gifts.

A quick note: Mother’s Day is on May 12 Sunday, so be sure to get your orders in before it’s too late.

Best gifts to treat your mom to this Mother’s Day