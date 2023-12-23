Ride the party wave into 2024 with these best new year gigs across Goa

Home to a sea of beach clubs, discotheques, and popular DJs — few destinations promise a wild night out like India’s sunshine state. Needless to say, there’s no better place to be as December draws to close. Here’s our pick of the best spots in Goa for new year parties that promise to have you swimming into 2024 on a high.

Although the easy-breezy, relaxed way of life (read, Susegad) is the lifeblood of India’s sunshine state — it’s no secret that its nightlife is anything but. Post dusk, the region — particularly the North — comes alive with neon lights, trance-techno gigs, and free-flowing tipples. This culture is believed to date back to the 1980s — when this beach destination began experimenting with electronic dance music and opened the floor for DJs to spin their magic. Soon enough, it had earned a reputation for being a party hub — drawing merrymakers from across the globe by the thousands. No surprises that Goa’s also known to host some of the best new year parties across the country — with upcoming lineups promising a bustling start to 2024. Here’s where we’re headed to let our hair down.

Best new year parties in Goa to ring in 2024 on a high

House of Chapora

Nestled by the bay of the Chapora river — this sustainable space celebrates all things art, food, and music. Considering it’s almost always brimming with activity — especially come weekends — it’s no surprise that New Year’s eve is set to be an exciting one here. On the itinerary are performances by artists from across the globe, including HELIOSPHERE (India), Peqsky (Iran), and Chanel 81 (Italy). There are also fire and LED shows by Baddra from Turkey to look forward to. Don’t miss out! Book tickets here.

Timings: 31 December, 7:00 pm onwards

Price: INR 1100 approx.

Address: Chapora Jetty, H.No 340/2 Village Anjuna-Caisua, Goa

Phone: +91 70287 84020

Sinq

A party central — this popular nightclub and lounge boasts outdoor bars, poolside cabanas, and the most exciting gigs in the country. For New Year’s eve, the bustling space has a grand celebration on offer. We’re talking plenty of champagne, jaw-dropping aerial acts, expansive buffet, performances by international DJs and Russian dancers, fireworks, the whole shebang. An open bar — featuring brands like Dewars, Greater Than, Heineken, Grey Goose, and Kingfisher — will offer unlimited drinks from 8:00 pm-4:00 am. If that doesn’t spell memorable, we don’t know what does. Book your tickets here.

Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards

Price: INR 2000 onwards

Address: Aguada – Siolim Rd, opposite Taj Holiday Village, Candolim

Phone: +91 83080 00080

HillTop

Another popular trance destination in Goa — HillTop has been hosting partygoers since 1974. Needless to say, there’s a rager on the cards come NYE. On offer are marathon performances by some of the world’s best DJs. On our radar? British psytrance DJ and producer Tristan Cooke. Don’t miss out! Book here.

Timings: 31 December, 5:00 pm onwards

Prices: INR 1,800 approx.

Address: Ozran Beach Road, Near St. Michael’s School, Vagator, Goa

Phone: +91 70380 66665

antiSOCIAL Goa

This stunning 5 acre beach club has quickly become a go-to for wild nights. And it’s bidding 2023 adieu with a grand celebration that promises to ‘shake the sands.’ On offer are performances by Bullzeye, Akshit B2B Arpan, Arnova, and Kohra B2B Dotdat. Need we say more? Book here.

Timings: 31 December, 2:00 pm onwards

Prices: INR 3,000 approx.

Address: 182/10, Gewadewada Road, Morjim

Club Tito’s

Nestled on the popular Tito’s lane, this is the country’s first ISO certified beach bar and restaurant. The ambiance is marked by an expansive open-air dining space, a dance floor, and neon lights — the perfect setup for themed nights and wild parties. Naturally, NYE here promises to be nothing short of a rager. On the cards are performances by DJs, dancers, and more. There are plenty of heady concoctions to go with them. We can’t think of a better way to walk into the new year, book your tickets here.

Timings: 31 December, 6:00 pm onwards

Price: INR 2000 onwards

Address: No.7/5, Titos Ln, Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa

Phone: +91 99235 86659

Cafe Mambo

Another popular destination for parties — this establishment is owned by Tito’s. On the itinerary are performances by the sunshine state’s top DJs as well as performers. Complementing tem are unlimited drinks — courtesy of big brands like Dewars, Smirnoff, Kingfisher, Greater Than, Fratelli, and more. If you’re going sober, there are plenty of juices and carbonated concoctions to go around — making it one of the best new year parties in Goa. Grab your tickets, here.

Timing: 31 December, 6:00 pm onwards

Price: INR 2000 onwards

Address: Titos Lane, Baga Beach, Goa

Phone: +91 98227 65002

