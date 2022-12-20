Hop on the party wave this New Year by heading to these exciting gigs in Goa

By day, the country’s sunshine state is all about beach-hopping and shopping. By night, however, it dresses up in neon hues – accessorising with heart-thumping music and heady beverages. Naturally, few destinations are as enticing as the party destination Goa come New Year. Here’s where we’re ringing in 2023.
The end of the year is often marked by a host of rituals around the world – each influenced by the culture of its hometown. In Spain, for instance, it’s customary to bite into 12 grapes – one for each stroke of the clock at midnight. Meanwhile in Colombia, travel aficionados walk around carrying empty suitcases in hopes of ticking things off their bucket list. However, over the past few years, a common practice – irrespective of geography – is getting together with your loved ones and heading to a party to embrace new beginnings. In India, a common destination for all this and more is the tropical paradise Goa.
Beyond its pristine beaches, the land of Susegad is known as the party capital of the country. And for good reason. The region – particularly Northern – has a bustling nightlife. This ranges from beach shacks to swanky night clubs – each with its own personality. While the origin story of this reputation is hazy, many attribute it to the psytrance culture – which is traced back to Goa. Reportedly, the state went from playing rock music – Pink Floyd, The Doors – in the 1970s to experimenting in electronic dance music by the early 1980s.
Soon enough, DJs began dominating the scene, paving the way for a wholly new style – trance. By the 1990s, it had transformed into a party hub, roping in ravers from across the globe. Even today, it continues to draw people in scores, particularly in the month of December. The occasion? New Year parties – touted the best in the country. Here are a few that have been on our radar.
Best places in Goa to party it up this New Year
Sandwiched between Vagator and Anjuna – HillTop is perhaps one of Goa’s most iconic trance destinations. Perched on a hill, it’s been welcoming partygoers since 1974. Naturally, it’s a popular destination for those seeking a bit of excitement come New Year. And the itinerary does not disappoint. December 31 will see artists like Ajja, Tristan, Eat Static, Greg Hilight, Hujaboy, Spinal Fusion, Render, Bobblehead, Digital Hippie, and more take centre stage. The celebration begins at 5:00 pm and tickets are priced at Rs 1,770.
This popular space – by the bay of the Chapora river – is decked in all things sustainable and upcycled. Known to promote art, food, music, and everything in between – House of Chapora is always brimming with activity, especially come weekends. For New Year, the space has a three-day techno rave on offer – featuring Soundcraft. On from December 30-January 2, the event will commence at 10:00 pm. Prices for early-bird passes start at Rs 2,000.
An indespensable part of any rave-enthusiast’s Goa itinerary, Sinq is a bustling nightclub and lounge. Touted the country’s favourite nightclub – the space is expansive, with an outdoor bar and poolside cabanas. Although most nights here promise to be memorable, the end of the year is perhaps the most exciting. And this New Year’s eve is no different. On offer are live entertainment with fire and LED dancers, unlimited food and drinks, and access to the swimming pool. Two stages will feature artists playing various genres. Prices for tickets start at Rs 2,000.
Couched on the eponymous Tito’s lane, this club is one of the most popular in Goa. It’s also the country’s first ISO certified beach bar and restaurant. The space is marked by glittering lights, an open-air dining space, and a dance floor with a bar in the centre. Themed parties are often hosted here. That said, most every night features exciting music and a dizzyingly wild ambiance. Naturally, a New Year’s eve party here books out quite fast. On the itinerary are DJs, performers, dancers, and more. Prices for tickets start at Rs 3,000 and women can register for a spot in the guest list.
Also located on Tito’s Lane, Cafe Mambo is owned by Tito’s. The space hosts parties quite often and is a popular go-to for tourists heading to the sunshine state. For New Year’s Eve, they’ve lined up Bollywood, EDM, and Pop music – played by the finest DJs in the country. That’s not all, guests can expect fire dancers, face painting activities, and a host of other entertainment fixtures while here. There’s an offer of unlimited drinks on the table and prices for tickets start at Rs 3, 500.
Bollywood enthusiasts – this one’s for you. The chic, laidback beachside cafe Las Olas – known for its exciting DJ nights and stunning views of the ocean – has a night of entertainment in store for New Year’s Eve. Leading the lineup is popular Indian rapper Badshah – of the Kala Chashma and Let’s Nacho fame. Other artists include Shameless Mani, Deej Sachin, DJ Chetzz, DJ Aru, DJ Swap, and Anish Percussionist. Combine this with an unlimited food and beverage menu. Prices of tickets start at Rs 1,000 and doors open by 7:00 pm.
Happy 2023!
