Hop on the party wave this New Year by heading to these exciting gigs in Goa

By day, the country’s sunshine state is all about beach-hopping and shopping. By night, however, it dresses up in neon hues – accessorising with heart-thumping music and heady beverages. Naturally, few destinations are as enticing as the party destination Goa come New Year. Here’s where we’re ringing in 2023.

The end of the year is often marked by a host of rituals around the world – each influenced by the culture of its hometown. In Spain, for instance, it’s customary to bite into 12 grapes – one for each stroke of the clock at midnight. Meanwhile in Colombia, travel aficionados walk around carrying empty suitcases in hopes of ticking things off their bucket list. However, over the past few years, a common practice – irrespective of geography – is getting together with your loved ones and heading to a party to embrace new beginnings. In India, a common destination for all this and more is the tropical paradise Goa.

Beyond its pristine beaches, the land of Susegad is known as the party capital of the country. And for good reason. The region – particularly Northern – has a bustling nightlife. This ranges from beach shacks to swanky night clubs – each with its own personality. While the origin story of this reputation is hazy, many attribute it to the psytrance culture – which is traced back to Goa. Reportedly, the state went from playing rock music – Pink Floyd, The Doors – in the 1970s to experimenting in electronic dance music by the early 1980s.

Soon enough, DJs began dominating the scene, paving the way for a wholly new style – trance. By the 1990s, it had transformed into a party hub, roping in ravers from across the globe. Even today, it continues to draw people in scores, particularly in the month of December. The occasion? New Year parties – touted the best in the country. Here are a few that have been on our radar.

Best places in Goa to party it up this New Year