Delhi’s popular flea market, Boho Bazaar, is back this Christmas

Boho Bazaar, which is undoubtedly one of Delhi’s favourite flea markets, is set to add to the festive cheer. The market is back on December 23-25, to help you bring in Christmas and the new year in style with food, games and shopping avenues.

What to expect at Boho Bazaar

The festival will have more than 200 handpicked Christmas market pop-ups. The set up will also feature over 40 food and beverage stalls from across Delhi-NCR, all crowd-favourites. These will serve up Christmas specials, winter cocktails, mulled wine and more. This, complete with a beer garden, is sure to make your experience better.

This is not all – the market will also play host to live bands to entertain you throughout the event, a kids’ zone for your little ones to hang out, carnival games, Christmas decor and even photo-ops with Santa himself. So, bring alive the child in you as you set foot here on a chilly winter evening, warmed by the love and enthusiasm of those around you. Get ready for a winter wonderland with magical vibes and a jolly good festive weekend at Boho Bazaar 4.0!

Event details

What: Boho Bazaar – The Epic Flea Market

When: 23rd, 24th & 25th December

Where: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 2

Timings: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Ticket Price: Early bird passes at INR 99

Get your tickets here.

