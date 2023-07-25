Boiler Room arrives in Mumbai for its biggest show in August

For the longest time, the Boiler Room was considered to be one of the most widely viewed warehouse gig series by music lovers in India. However, in 2016, the invite-only gig did its first-ever show in the country and it kept returning to different cities in the country to make people groove to good music. This year is no different. Boiler Room is returning to Mumbai in 2023 for one of its biggest shows in the country.

The team made the announcement on social media with some other important details. Soon after their gig in Mumbai, Boiler Room will head to Bangalore for a crazy night. The show initially used to focus on dance music such as garage, house, techno, and dub, but eventually also started including grime, hip hop, classical, and jazz. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Boiler Room Mumbai 2023: Date, tickets, venue and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boiler Room (@boilerroomtv)

Boiler Room will be arriving in Mumbai next month. Earlier this year, Boiler Room arrived in Pune and Bangalore on 3 February and 4 February 2023 respectively. While the venue of the gig is yet to be revealed, one can purchase the tickets for the show on Dice. The show will take place in Bangalore on 20 August 2023.

Venue: To be announced

Date: 19 August 2023

Timings: 04:00 pm – 12:00 am

Ticket price: Starting from USD 28 (INR 2,358)

The artist lineup for Boiler Room Mumbai

The artists’ lineup is yet to be announced by the team. Usually, it is a mix of local artists and rising global stars. Previously, the platform has hosted global artists like DJ Pierre, Matthew Dear, Josey Rebelle, and Sylvia Kastel. Indian artists like Oceantied, Blot!, Lifafa and Kini Rao have also been a part of the show.

What is the gig about?

The founder of NTS Radio, Femi Adeyemi invited Blaise Bellville and Thristian Richards to record a mixtape for his online magazine platform. This gave birth to Boiler Room, an online music broadcaster and club promoter based in London, United Kingdom. The first show was recorded using a webcam which was duct taped to the wall of a disused boiler room. Now, the shows take place in London, New York City, Lisbon, Lima, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin, São Paulo, Mexico City, Sydney, and Los Angeles and the team produces about 30 to 35 new shows each month.

To keep yourself updated with other details, visit their website here.

All Images: Boiler Room/Instagram