Delhi to turn into a bougainvillea paradise this coming weekend

In the past few months, the capital city has seen some major transformations and events taking place at the same time. Courtesy of the grand G20 Summit, Delhi turned into a hub of art and culture. Furthering the effort to attract more tourists during the vacation period, the Delhi Tourism Department is all set to organise its first three-day Bougainvillea Flower Show in the capital.

Flower shows have been a popular event across India, with several of them taking place in Delhi recently. What makes this event special is that different varieties of Bougainvillea will be on display during the show. This variety of flower is a unique tropical tufted flowering vine, very commonly found growing in the summers, and makes for a very pretty display. Let’s get to know more about this one-of-a-kind event.

What we know about the Bougainvillea Flower Show

Several departments like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), NDMC, MCD, University of Delhi, Netaji Subhash University, and Delhi PWD will be taking part in the event.

Location: Garden of Five Senses, Saket, Delhi – 110017

Date: 14 – 16 April 2023

What kind of flowers can you expect to see?

Expect to spot Bougainvillea varieties including Barbara Karst, Raspberry Ice, Singapore White, San Diego Red, Golden Glow and Thai Delight. “It has 20 species and 300 varieties, for which no special soil is required. It is specially used as Ayurvedic medicine, which includes cough, asthma and stomach disease among others,” the department communicated.

Why is the Bougainvillea Flower Show happening?

Geetika Sharma, General Manager of Delhi Tourism notes that the flower show is a substantial step towards making Delhi a tourist destination. “We organise various fairs and festivals to promote tourism in the capital, and this Bougainvillea Flower Show is one of our many efforts to increase the number of tourists visiting Delhi,” she said. She recommended that rocky sites in the capital city could be covered with Bougainvillea flowers, improving the city’s value as a tourist attraction.

