BTS 10th anniversary: Here is how Seoul is celebrating the monumental occasion

BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and South Korea’s capital Seoul is all decked up for the occasion. With buildings bathed in purple — the colour of BTS — here’s how the city is embracing this iconic time and reminiscing about the K-pop band’s popularity and achievements.

The seven-member group made their debut on 13 June 2013 with the single “No More Dream.” Their rise to the top of the world’s entertainment scene has since been stratospheric. To date, they have released nine studio albums and 43 singles. Six of their music videos have surpassed over a billion views each.

The group’s numerous accomplishments include five Grammy nominations, multiple Billboard chart-topping tracks and albums, over 20 Guinness World Records, and being the youngest recipient of the Order of Cultural Merit of South Korea.

Here are all the details about BTS’ 10th-anniversary celebration and Festa 2023

Seoul landmarks exude a purple hue

Major events have been planned for the two-week-long celebrations, which are titled the “2023 BTS Festa.”

The beautiful South Korean city of Seoul started celebrating the 10th anniversary of BTS on the evening of 12 June. Several major buildings were lit up in the band’s purple shade.

Among these buildings were the Zaha Hadid-designed aluminium and concrete dome of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Floating Islands of Banpo Hangang Park, Namsan Seoul Tower in Mount Nam Park, Seoul City Hall, and the 123-storey Lotte World Tower.

Four bridges on the Han River — the Banpo Bridge, the World Cup Bridge, the Yanghwa Bridge and the Yeongdong Bridge — were also lit up in the same colour.

What else is part of the celebrations?

Across Seoul, fans of BTS, famously known as ARMY, posted congratulatory messages on walls, billboards and digital screens.

K-pop powerhouse Hybe, which manages BTS, collaborated with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on artworks honouring the achievements of the group.

Stamps have been issued by the postal department and are expected to be available across South Korea starting 13 June.

In a bid to boost tourism around the popularity of BTS, authorities in Seoul have earmarked over a dozen sites across the city as attractions connected to the K-pop group. These are places where the group may have performed or shot scenes for their music videos.

One of the biggest draws of the 10th-anniversary celebrations will be BTS leader RM’s live talk with fans at Seoul’s Yeouido Han River Park near the Han River on the night of 17 June. A fireworks event is set to take place hours after the talk, which will be broadcast online.

When will BTS return as a group?

BTS has not been performing as a complete group since mid-2022 because of the compulsory 18-month military service of the members.

Two of the members, Jin and J-Hope, have already started their military service as soldiers. RM and three of the rest — Jimin, V and Jungkook — will be enlisted in the coming months.

Reports suggest that Suga, one of the seven members and the second oldest in the group, will be performing his compulsory duties as a social service agent instead of a soldier because of an injury he suffered several years ago.

BTS is expected to reconvene as a group sometime in 2025.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Jung Yeon-je/AFP