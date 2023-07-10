BTS, the world-famous and GRAMMY-nominated K-pop boy band, is celebrating their 10th anniversary by giving fans a peek into the roadmap of their success in a series of exhibitions across the world. Now, BTS Exhibition: Proof, is coming to Bangkok.

The BTS Exhibition: Proof will allow fans to immerse themselves in BTS’ most memorable moments with a walk-through experience, viewing a variety of photographs, watching videos of the members, and delving into special experiential installations. Limited-edition merchandise (such as postcards, posters, and bags) is also available at the exhibition, making the exhibition a unique, one-of-a-kind chance to grab items to commemorate ten years of BTS’ hard work and success.

BTS Exhibition: Proof is officially coming to Bangkok

Due to a collaboration between Hybe, Big Hit Music, ELF ASIA and ICONSIAM, Thailand gets to be the first country in Southeast Asia to experience BTS Exhibition: Proof, which means the Thai BTS Army will be among the first to see BTS’ blood, sweat and tears. Early photos have shown a lot of photo opps, so get those cameras ready.

#BTS_EXHIBITION_Proof_BKK จำหน่ายบัตร: ส. 1 ก.ค. 10:00น. เป็นต้นไป

🔗 https://t.co/KO2sykU5vY

สั่งซื้อ Merch ได้ล่วงหน้าเมื่อซื้อตั๋วเข้าชมงานและรับของหน้างาน รอติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ทางแฟนเพจ ELF ASIA วัน-เวลาทำการ:

3 ส.ค. – 3 ก.ย. 2023 10:30-22:00น.

ณ ICON Art &… Culture Space

The exhibition will be held at ICON Art & Culture Space, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM from 3 August – 3 September 2023. The public sale of BTS Exhibition: Proof tickets is live now on TicketMelon. No tickets will be sold at the door.