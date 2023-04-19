facebook
'Calm Down' singer Rema's India tour: All about dates, tickets, and locations
19 Apr 2023

‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s India tour: All about dates, tickets, and locations

Sreetama Basu

We want to say Baby, calm down, but that might not be possible now. If your Instagram feed had been blowing up all these months with the Calm Down song, it’s time to watch it live as rapper Rema is coming to India.

As Afro-pop music, also known as Afrobeats, is becoming popular all around the world, India is catching up on it too. Singer-rapper Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is one artist for making Afrobeats go global, as his song Calm Down from his 2022 debut album Rave & Roses, became viral globally. Rema’s India tour is being organised by I Love Live Entertainment, in association with Offline guys, Yuvraj Entertainment and Grid Entertainment. As we’re all set for Calm Down singer Rema’s India Tour, here’s all you need to know about it.

All the details about Calm Down singer Rema’s India tour

When and where

The dates for Rema’s India tour are between 12 to 14 April, across three cities.

Date: 12 May
Location: Pune
Venue: To be confirmed

Date: 13 May
Location: Mumbai
Venue: To be confirmed

Date: 14 May
Location: Bangalore
Venue: To be confirmed

Tickets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

Tickets for Calm Down singer Rema’s India Tour are available in three price brackets – starting from INR 799 and INR 1250 for General, and INR 2250 for VIPs. You can get the tickets here.

Rema’s claim to fame

Rema was noted for his afro rave music in West Africa. In March 2019, he released his self-titled album EP, which went on to become quite the rage. The singles in the album Corny, Dumebi, and Iron Man even made it to Barack Obama’s playlist. This soon gave him global recognition.

In 2022, the banger Calm Down hit the charts and smashed records. The version of the song where he collaborated with Selena Gomez has 10 billion cumulative streams online, leading it to earn a platinum certification.

Speaking about the event, Rema said in a statement, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023.”

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Rema Calm Down
‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s India tour: All about dates, tickets, and locations

Sreetama Basu

