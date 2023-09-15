Company behind Van Gogh 360 is bringing candlelight concerts to India

Festival House, the Canadian events company behind the highly successful Van Gogh 360 showcase, is bringing another immersive experience to India — musical concerts by candlelight.

The experience, Candlelight India, will see musicians present the works of famous artistes in a classical concert-like setting.

Everything to know about Candlelight India

What is the Candlelight India experience about?

Candlelight India follows a concert concept in which musicians perform amid rows and rows of smokeless candles, mostly at culturally significant monuments. The sensory experience is both a visual and auditory delight.

Such concerts have paid tribute to everything from movie soundtracks to K-pop music. They have been held at famous landmarks around the world as well as private settings.

The Candlelight India concerts will pay tribute to artists such as Taylor Swift, Queen, ABBA, and Coldplay among others. Expect to hear a one-of-a-kind musical performance of Swift’s “Love Story,” Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” or ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by a string quartet.

“Indian audiences have a voracious appetite for entertainment across culture, art, music and IPs such as Candlelight India – concerts by candlelight – is going to quickly become one of those must-do activities, just like Van Gogh 360°,” said Roma Makkad, spokesperson Festival House India.

What to know about candlelight concert experiences before attending?

Audiences are expected to keep their phones away and immerse themselves into the performance for most of the duration. According to the event organisers, photos and videos can be taken before the start of the concert and within a specified period during the performance.

There is no age bar for attending. There will also be no merchandise stalls at the venue.

Which cities will Candlelight India tour?

Candlelight India will initially perform at Mumbai and Bengaluru. The first concert is scheduled to be held on 13 October 2023 at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, one of the most significant historic landmarks of the city.

According to the organisers, more cities will be added to the list of venues in 2023.

Ticket prices and how to book

Tickets for the Candlelight India experience are priced at INR 999. They can be booked via www.bookmyshow.com.

What is Van Gogh 360?

Van Gogh 360 is an immersive experience built around the artworks of illustrious Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

Over 300 of his most popular works are part of the exhibition, which has been showcased in Delhi and Mumbai in India among other cities.

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Festival House