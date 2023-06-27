Circle of Love festival returns for its second edition this July

The music scene in India is flourishing and how. What initially started with festivals like Sunburn and Supersonic, has grown way bigger as people’s interest in attending such events has increased with time. Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore host some of the biggest and some of the craziest music festivals, and now another exciting event is arriving in Chennai soon. The Circle of Love festival is taking place in Chennai next month.

Celebrating several artists, the Circle of Love festival is coming back for its second edition in the coastal city. Not just music, but people will get to enjoy some scrumptious meals as they dance away their time at the festival. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Circle of Love Festival: Venue, dates, tickets & other details

Venue: Green Meadows, ECR, Chennai

Date: 22 July 2023

You can buy your tickets starting 28 June 2023. To keep yourself updated about the tickets, visit here.

What can you expect at the event?

As mentioned earlier, the music festival is going to be all about good vibes and good food. 30+ artists have been invited to perform at the Circle of Love festival. They will be performing across three stages at the venue. You will also get a lot of opportunities to shake a leg on upbeat music while you enjoy your favourite meal and play some games with your gang.

More about Circle of Love

Circle of Love is a music community platform based in South India. Managed by a team with over two decades of industry experience, the team aims to bring a new perspective to the field of entertainment, music, and culture. They work as a record label, an editorial platform, and live music curators, trying to create extraordinary moments that unite artists and music lovers in influential ways through multiple events and festivals.

All Images: Circle of Love/Instagram