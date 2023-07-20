Ronny Chieng in Singapore: Tickets, venue, and other details of one-night show this September

Global comedian and actor Ronny Chieng will return to Singapore this September 2023 to stage a one-night-only live comedy performance.

The Malaysian-born comedian and actor, known for his witty stand-up jokes and precise comedic timing, is set to perform a live show at The Star Theatre at Star Vista. This show also marks Chieng’s first Singapore performance in four years, after his 2019 Tone Issues Tour held at Esplanade Theatre. Chieng will also take this live show to Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, on 15 and 16 September, respectively.

Besides live shows, Chieng also filmed a series of Netflix comedy specials – Asian Comedian Destroys America!, Ronny Chieng Takes Chinatown, and Speakeasy.

Some may recognise Chieng from his debut film role in Crazy Rich Asians. Following that, he also appeared in other movie productions like M3GAN, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Joy Ride. He recently also starred in Disney+ drama series, American Born Chinese.

Notably, Chieng first started his career performing with South African comedian Trevor Noah. The latter became the host of The Daily Show where Chieng also landed a correspondent role.

Details of Ronny Chieng’s September 2023 live comedy show in Singapore

Ronny Chieng is set to incite laughter with irreverent comedic material at The Star Theatre, Star Vista, Singapore come 13 September 2023.

Fans can get tickets to the show via a presale event online on Sistic at 10am on Tuesday, 18 July, which ends at 11.59pm on the same day. To obtain the presale link, simply sign up for Now/Live’s mailing list before 10pm today (17 July). The presale link will be emailed to registrants at 9am on Tuesday (18 July).

After this, general sales will commence at 10am on Wednesday, 19 July via Sistic. Details of ticket prices will be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned for more information.

Ronny Chieng Live in Singapore 2023 will happen at The Star Theatre, Star Vista, on 13 September 2023.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Lucas Goldman