Comedian Trevor Noah to make India laugh this September on his Off The Record tour

From pop culture to politics – there’s nary a subject Trevor Noah hasn’t quipped about. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian – best known as the former host of The Tonight Show – is set to bring this signature sense of humour to India as a part of the Asia leg of his ‘Off The Record’ tour. On the itinerary are seven gigs across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai. Here’s how you can get a front-row seat to the show.

If there’s a witty take on a cultural phenomenon doing the rounds on social media, chances are it’s by Trevor Noah. One of the most popular names in comedy – the South African humorist has produced and starred in about 12 specials, sold out stand-up shows, and written books that flew off the shelves. Needless to say, he’s entertained an entire generation of viewers. Fans across continents have had the opportunity of seeing him in action through his ‘Off The Record’ tour, which kicked off on 20 January 2023 in Atlanta. An exciting pitstop? India – with arenas established across major cities from September through October.

Trevor Noah’s India tour includes Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai

Noah’s time in India is courtesy of BookMyShow Live, Black Dog Soda, and Kotak White Credit Card and will mark the kick off of the Asia leg of his tour. Here’s a look at the schedule of his satirical shows:

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR: 22 – 24 September

Manpho Convention Centre, Bangalore: 27 – 28 September

NSCI Dome, Mumbai: 30 September – 1 October

Post this, he’s slated to head to Dubai. This isn’t Noah’s first rodeo in India, with the comedian often using bits of his experiences travelling across the country to fuel his sets. He has also – on multiple occasions – alluded to his love for Indian food.

Most recently, this included a bit in his show I Wish You Would, where he spoke about ordering it in Scotland. “I love Indian food. Loved it my whole life,” he said. “I always try and find the most authentic Indian restaurant I can find..What I’ll do is I’ll go to a place, and then I’ll ask around. I’ll ask people, like, “Where do you go?” Then like, where the white people tell me, I don’t go there,” he joked.

Reflecting on his upcoming shows in the country he stated, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Sales for tickets will go live on 3 August, 2023 at 6:00 pm IST.

All images: Courtesy of Trevor Noah