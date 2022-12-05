Comic Con India is now in Delhi from December 9-11!

Delhi, gear up, for your favourite cosplay festival is back! Comic Con India will be in Delhi from December 9 to 11, and will be filled with comic, cosplayers, merch and more. Here are the details.

Comic Con has taken over the events scene in India (especially Delhi) ever since it launched. The event is back with its latest edition in Delhi, after a successful run in Bengaluru. So, dress in your best and be ready for days of fun, games and meeting fellow like-minded comic nerds, all in one place!

What to expect at Delhi Comic Con 2022

The event, which was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be celebrating its 10th year in India. Keeping this in mind, the organisers are working extra hard to ensure that the three days are filled with fun and festivities for all visitors. From celebrity guests to some of the best merchandise and experiences that you’ll cherish, the on-ground event will offer it all for visitors.

Not only Indian, Delhi Comic Con will also feature some of the best international artists. Some of artists you can expect to see here are Rick Leonardi, Abhijeet Kini, Prasad Bhat, Brown Paperbag Comics, Bakarmax, Indusverse Comics, Meta Desi and Holy Cow Entertainment, among others. One of the most exciting parts of this year’s Comic Con is having Rick Leonardi on board, who began his career working for Marvel Comics, in the title Thor.

Guidelines for Delhi Comic Con 2022

All entries need to represent a character or element from pop-culture Delhi Comic Con Cosplay Contest is a celebration of all things pop culture. It is a craftsmanship award show with a registration and a stage display. All entries must represent a character or element from pop culture within one of the five categories: comic books/graphic novels, movies/TV/animated, anime/manga, sci-f-/fantasy, and gaming.

You will have to register on-ground for the event, get a picture clicked and then head to the main stage to battle for the coveted top spot in your category. There’s no entry fee for the competition, and you are allowed to attend as a cosplayer and not compete.

The first place winners will move to the final round, where you can win the Grand Prize (Rs 35,000) of The Cosplay Contest.

If you’re competing, you’ll have to display two-three poses before you exit. Note that you cannot speak or request individual music. The maximum time you’ll get on-stage is 30 seconds.

Event details

When: December 9-11, 2022

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Know more about the event here.

Hero and featured Image: Courtesy of Comic Con India

