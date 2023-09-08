Cruise Control 4.0: Be a part of Asia’s biggest cruise festival headlined by Shubh

The last quarter of the year is the most exciting time of the year. Not only does the festive season kickstart during this time, but some of the most happening music events and festivals also are lined up in the last four months of the year. Kickstarting this exciting timeline is Cruise Control 4.0, Asia’s biggest cruise festival. What makes this cruise festival even more enticing is the fact that Canadian star, Shubh, will be headlining the event.

With a promise to take you on an extraordinary musical odyssey, Cordelia Cruises is summoning music fanatics to join them for the experience of a lifetime. Here’s everything you need to know about Cruise Control 4.0.

Cruise Control 4.0: Dates, entry location, tickets & more

The 2-day event invites you to soak in the mesmerising backdrop of the Arabian Sea as you enjoy an unparalleled blend of extravagance, music, and entertainment. With a mix of EDM and Punjabi music, this event is going to be quite a spectacle.

Dates: 23 September – 25 September

Timings: 04:00 pm (departure from Mumbai) – 10:00 am (arrival in Mumbai)

Meeting point: Ballard Estate: Freen Gate, Shoorji Vallabhdas Road, Fort, Mumbai

Price for tickets: Starting from INR 65,000 (USD 782)

Please note: The boarding will start from 01:00 pm on 23 September. Guest will be charged a fee of INR 8,000 approx. (USD 100) per person as a deposit at the terminal gate in Mumbai before boarding. This money will be refunded later.

For more details, please visit Book My Show here.

More about Shubh’s performance

Shubh is all set to create waves and deliver an unforgettable experience with his songs. Expect to listen to his tracks Still Rollin and other chart-topping tracks that reigned on the UK Asian and UK Punjabi charts, as well as the prestigious Official New Zealand Chart. Captivating performances from artists like Bismil Ki Mehfil and other renowned talents are also lined up for the event.

What does the singer have to say about Cruise Control 4.0

“I am immensely pleased and excited to perform for the first time ever in India. After receiving amazing love from the country, it’s going to be an everlasting experience to witness the incredible fans grooving to my beats at this unique than ever Cruise Control 4.0, stated Shubh in an official statement.

All Images: Courtesy Cruise Control 4.0