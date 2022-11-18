International Men’s Day: Customised gifts for the special men in your life

You don’t need a special day to make the men in your life feel special. Any day is a good day to pamper them with customised gifts for men. But when it’s International Men’s Day, it’s all the more reason to remind them of the special place they hold in your heart.
Your brother won’t get you a glass of water, but if he goes on an international trip, he will come back with your favourite things. He might not close the door of your room on his way out, but he will happily help you out in unimaginable situations when you need a hand or two. Your boyfriend or husband might not tell you every day that he loves you, but you know he will always have your back even without you knowing. For that man in your life, who’s had your back in every odd situation, here is a list of curated items which you can present them.
Celebrate these unsung heroes in your life, by getting customised gifts for them. Where to find the perfect gift? Like always, we are here with our gifting guide to help with the gifting anxiety. Find the best customised gifts for men with the ultimate gifting guide right here.
Ultimate customised gifts for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Polo T-shirts from XYXX
- Dictador Rum Aged 12 Years
- Teeling Small Batch of Irish Whiskey
- Hampers from The Conscious Baker
- Menswear by Jayesh Shah
- Rapport Shoes
- Men's Collection from ALDO
- Stylish pieces from TUMI
- Autumn-Winter 2022 collection by FILA
- Autumn Winter 2022 collection from Michael Kors
- Fullarton Distilleries & All Things Nice's Limited-Edition Whisky: Woodburn's – A Tale of Oak
- Guava Chilli Mead by Moonshine Meadery
- Apparels from DaMENSCH
- Luxury pieces from Titan Quartet
- Beard and Moustache Oil from Inveda
- Gourmet Snack Box by Sorrentina
1 /16
Gift an elevated style of luxurious, trendy loungewear, and comfortable inner wear to the men in your life. Add timeless classics to their wardrobe and bring color to their life with XYXX’s Polo T-shirts as their everyday staples with unmatched lightness, softness, and breathability. Decode the quick transition from boardroom to bar with these carefully crafted, subtle detailing of the versatile Polo T-Shirt’s Intell-Ease fabric, an impressive choice for a modern look.
This delicious Solera rum from Dictador, is aged between 8 and 14 years, in American oak Ex-Bourbon barrels, and finished in Sherry casks. The rum is diluted to bottling strength with demineralised water which is added in drops over a period of 28 days. A bottle of this fine liquor makes for a perfect gift.
This flagship expression is made with a blend of malt and grain whiskeys, initially aged in ex-bourbon barrels and later in casks that previously held the central American rum. The whiskey has an extra rest for up to 12 months. It makes for a great gift and that too on any occasion.
If you want to give your man a happy belly and a healthy heart, The Conscious Baker is here to help. It follows the principles of no refined flour and no refined sugar to provide an end-to-end solution to all of your man’s dietary needs without sacrificing nutritional values or taste. You would find hampers starting from Rs 500 onwards.
5 /16
Help the men in your life elevate their style with Jayesh Shah, whose eponymous menswear label combines the best of both worlds, where vintage charm meets vibrant modern-day aesthetics, mirroring the ethos of the bespoke couture brand that puts versatility at the forefront of it.
6 /16
Shoes are supposedly a man’s best gift and what better than some comfortable footwear? The man in your life will need some comfortable footwear to keep them active, and these shoes from Rapport will make their journey smooth with multiple options available at this first multi-designer shoe store in Hyderabad.
ALDO has a wide variety of products to choose from for the special man in your life. ALDO offers a wide range of outstanding styles like -footwear and accessories ranging from watches, belts, bracelet, wallets, laptop bags, backpacks, and crossbody to footwear ranging from loafers, sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and boots. Select the right gift from ALDO that one can give their man which will help enhance their style quotient and personality while also creating a strong fashion statement.
8 /16
TUMI offers versatile products for frequent travelers and for men who are always on the go. Ranging from smaller pieces like Card holder, mobile cases, passport cases, mobile cases, passport cases, laptop bags, backpacks, to larger pieces perfect for travelling like carry on luggage bags, duffels, voyageur, soft trolley, sling bags. Men will be able to carry everything they need in style for every occasion with these fantastic choices.
Treat the fitness enthusiast and fashion forward men in your lives with the coolest kicks and edgy apparels from the newly launched Autumn-Winter 2022 collection by FILA. Ranging from Active Collection – suited for the gym rats, to the Doodle Collection – perfect for your uber cool beau, the new collections by FILA is your one stop shop to pamper the men in your life.
Curated for the dapper men in your life, the edit includes a variety of productions ranging from watches, wallets, sunglasses, apparels to footwear. The Autumn Winter 2022 collection gifting guide is now available on Michael Kors website. The collection is also available online on Ajio Luxe and Tata Cliq Luxury.
Woodburn’s : A Tale of Oak is a 250-bottle exclusive, single malt Whisky crafted at Fullarton Distilleries, also the home of Woodburn’s Whisky, Pumori Gin, & Segredo Aldeia Rums, and propositioned by All Things Nice, India’s leading wine, spirits, and luxury marketing agency. This one-off, potentially highly collectible single malt whisky will be available for sale in Goa & Maharashtra.
Guava Chilli mead is made using multifloral honey, pink and white guavas, Naga Ghost chillies. This mead is a tropical delight with fruity guavas on the front palate and subtle heat on the after palate with 6.5% alcohol content and the label is designed by Saahir Shetty. Quite an ultimate gift to give your man.
13 /16
Offering a wide range of apparel from casualwear to loungewear and essentials for men, this is one of the fastest-growing fashion labels in India. What makes DaMENSCH the perfect gift for every man, is how their fashion exudes comfort and confidence. It’s so versatile, whether you wear it at home or step out in them for work, they look good. Everywhere. They feel so good, it’ll make you look good, automatically and that it makes anyone who wears it feel confident. The new winterwear collection is to die for. With really classy looks from waffle textured sweatshirts to incredibly soft pullover hoodies and joggers, it’s expertly crafted and responsibly made to last really long. Make your man feel special and tell him, he’s the most comfortable man in your life, with premium comfortable fashion.
Celebrate the men in your life with a timepiece that sings the symphony of your bond of love with Titan Quartet. A special range of exquisitely crafted watches that draws inspiration from musical instruments. Designed with a signature crown and back cover, the watches are available in four designs and take inspiration from elements of piano, brass trumpet, gran cassa and guitar. The highlight of the watch is a dial crafted beautifully, taking inspiration from the guitar strings, and powered by an in-house automatic calibre with 36 hours of power reserve that makes it a distinctive marvel.
Beard and moustache also require care for that well-kept clean look. This extraordinary oil is a mix of 5 Ayurvedic natural ingredients. It moisturises your beard and improves the style. It controls sebum production, aids in preventing acne brought on by blocked pores, shields skin from photoaging, and sun damage. Its non-greasy, non-irritating formula can be immediately absorbed into the skin, acting as a superb natural moisturiser and stimulating growth.
With the FIFA World Cup, akin to a festival for every football fan, just around the corner, it’s the perfect occasion to unwind with your friends and family in front of the TV set. For the fans, it’s not a matter of watching a match on television or big screens, but rather, a matter of togetherness – sitting with your tribe, having fun, howling and screaming at the screen! But, while having your tribe may set the mood for the screening, watching the match with them over mouth-watering snacks completes the perfect setting.
All Images: Courtesy brands