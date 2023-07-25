All you need to know about the 27th Delhi Book Fair 2023 by ITPO

Bibliophiles, listen up! If you are as much of a bookworm as we are and love stocking on more books than you can read, we have news. The Delhi Book Fair 2023 organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is back with its 27th edition. Here’s all you need to know about it.

In case you missed the New Delhi World Book Fair earlier this year, this is the perfect chance to go grab all your favourite books under one roof. Book fairs around the world are a great way to promote the habit of reading, especially among young individuals. As Delhi is gearing up to host the 27th year of the fair, here’s all you need to know.

All you need to know about the Delhi Book Fair 2023

What is the Delhi Book Fair?

This edition is hosted by ITPO, in association with the Federation of Indian Publishers. It is also the 22nd Stationery Fair, the 6th Office Automation Fair and the 6th Corporate Gift Fair.

Venue, date, and timings

Venue: Halls 11, 12 and 12A, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Dates: 29 July – 2 August 2023

Timings: 10.00 am – 6.00 pm

What events to expect?

The Delhi Book Fair will also host a number of conferences, seminars, meets between buyer and sellers, book releases, book discussions, literary activities for children and meet and greet with authors.

