facebook
Home > What's On > Events > All you need to know about the 27th Delhi Book Fair 2023 by ITPO
All you need to know about the 27th Delhi Book Fair 2023 by ITPO
What's On
25 Jul 2023 08:20 PM

All you need to know about the 27th Delhi Book Fair 2023 by ITPO

Sreetama Basu

Bibliophiles, listen up! If you are as much of a bookworm as we are and love stocking on more books than you can read, we have news. The Delhi Book Fair 2023 organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is back with its 27th edition. Here’s all you need to know about it.

In case you missed the New Delhi World Book Fair earlier this year, this is the perfect chance to go grab all your favourite books under one roof. Book fairs around the world are a great way to promote the habit of reading, especially among young individuals. As Delhi is gearing up to host the 27th year of the fair, here’s all you need to know.

All you need to know about the Delhi Book Fair 2023

What is the Delhi Book Fair?

Delhi Book Fair

This edition is hosted by ITPO, in association with the Federation of Indian Publishers. It is also the 22nd Stationery Fair, the 6th Office Automation Fair and the 6th Corporate Gift Fair.

Venue, date, and timings

Venue: Halls 11, 12 and 12A, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
Dates: 29 July – 2 August 2023
Timings: 10.00 am – 6.00 pm

What events to expect?

The Delhi Book Fair will also host a number of conferences, seminars, meets between buyer and sellers, book releases, book discussions, literary activities for children and meet and greet with authors.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

New Delhi book fair Pragati Maidan
All you need to know about the 27th Delhi Book Fair 2023 by ITPO

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.