Delhi Trade Fair: A complete guide to beat the traffic blues in the city from Nov 14-27

New Delhi is hosting the 41st edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Pragati Maidan and considering the city already faces heavy traffic congestion, here’s looking at how you can survive the long hours of commute during this 2022 Trade Fair in Delhi.

As people from the National Capital Region rush to this much-anticipated winter affair, Delhiites are sure to face a chaotic experience on the roads, far worse than they do on usual days. Expect to be on roads for a longer duration and disruption in your day-to-day schedule. Most importantly, channel and awaken your inner zen mode prior to stepping out of your homes. To help you do that, Delhi police has already taken out an advisory stating how you can beat the on-road chaos surrounding this two-week long fiesta.

So, let’s put our seatbelt on and drive past this on-road madness to witness the celebrated Delhi Trade Fair. We’ve got you covered on this.

Delhi Trade Fair: Avoid these routes on your way

Mathura Road,

Bhairon Marg,

Ring Road,

Shershah Road, and

Purana Qila Road

As the footfall on the roads will be higher around this period time, its best if you avoid these certain routes as suggested by the Delhi police. As per the advisory, vehicles won’t be allowed to take a right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. For better movement, the advisory also states that the people must use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

Use of public transport services over private vehicles

Shuttle services will be available from the Bhairon Mandir parking to gate number 1 of Pragati Maidan, so people have been asked to park their vehicles at the Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo, Bhagwan Dass Road. However, it is to be noted that this is only available for Saturday and Sunday.

Restricted entry? Know from where to enter the Delhi Trade Fair

Visitors are barred from entering the Gate No. 5-A and 5-B. They can only enter from Gate No. 01, 04, 10, 11 and the Craft Museum Gate.

For media personnel, the entry will be from Gate No. 4 and 10.

As for the ITPO officials, the entry will be the same as that for media fraternity.

The gates to the Delhi Trade Fair will close after 6 pm though so make sure you visit within the said hours.

Trade Fair tickets:

The tickets for the Delhi Trade Fair 2022 are available at all the Delhi Metro stations. The tickets will also be available at gate number 4 and 10 of Pragati Maidan. You can also purchase the tickets online at indiatradefair.com

Trade Fair tickets price

For the adults, the tickets have been priced at Rs 150 during the weekends and holidays and Rs 80 during the weekdays. For children, it is Rs 60 and Rs 40 for weekends and weekdays likewise. For senior citizens and specially abled people, the event is free of cost.

Conclusion

The theme of the Delhi Trade Fair’s 2022 edition is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’. The fair started on November 14 and will go on till November 27. Public at large can visit the fair from November 19 onwards. A total of 12 countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK will be participating in the Delhi Trade Fair.

