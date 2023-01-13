Popular DJ Martin Garrix is set to spin his magic in India this March

Consistently featuring at the top of most DJ rankings around the world – Martin Garrix needs no introduction. The Dutch artist recently took to Instagram to announce his return to India for an exciting tour – with shows peppered across major cities in the month of March. Here’s all about Martin Garrix’s India tour in 2023.

With wildly popular tracks like Animals, Scared To Be Lonely, In the Name of Love, and Summer Days – Martin Garrix has firmly established his place in the playlists of electronic music enthusiasts. The DJ and record producer recently had the most buzzing set of performances in Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, and Bahrain. He also got people grooving at NEON Countdown, Tomorrowland, and Lollapalooza Brazil. Now the global sensation has turned his eyes to India – revisiting the subcontinent for the sixth time, his last being in 2018. This time around, however, is his biggest – with early bird tickets up for sale already.

Martin Garrix’s exciting India tour will light up March 2023

Presented by dance music festival Sunburn – the tour is quite extensive, spanning eight cities across India. The itinerary begins with Bengaluru on March 3, after which the award-winning DJ will make his way to Hyderabad (March 4) and Chennai (March 5). Following this, he will fly out to Maharashtra for his gigs in Pune (March 8) and Mumbai (March 8) before heading to Kolkata (March 10) and Ahmedabad (March 12). The capital city Delhi will see him perform on March 11. Honestly, Holi has never been more musical.

The artist took to Instagram to announce this return, stating “INDIA I’ve missed you guys.” He also called the tour his biggest ever in India, urging fans to consider early-bird tickets. Since then, his comment section has seen a flurry of messages from fans and fellow artists alike. This includes Indian-origin American rapper Raja Kumari who exclaimed, “Doppppe! I’ll be in town. See you in India.” Garrix has performances in the USA and Mexico lined up for the months of January and February. His show at Formula E in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia however is much-anticipated.

For tickets (early bird), head here. Prices range from INR 2,000-4,000

All images: Courtesy Martin Garrix