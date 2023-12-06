Dubai Watch Week 2023: A Horizon of Watch Elegance

In a landscape where iconic watch events like Baselworld have faded and others cater to specific audiences, Dubai Watch Week (DWW) emerges as the unrivaled global stage for watch collectors. In under a decade, DWW has transformed from humble beginnings into a beacon for luxury watch enthusiasts, providing unparalleled access to brands, watchmakers, and aficionados. Returning to Dubai from November 16-20, 2023, for its sixth edition, Dubai Watch Week, founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, stands as a celebration of the creative currents shaping the luxury watch industry.

From its inaugural year with 15 brands and 2,500 visitors, DWW has blossomed into a spectacle featuring around 64 brands and attracting nearly 20,000 visitors in 2023. While the impact has surged, the mission remains steadfast: to provide a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and a collective celebration of watchmaking. Hosted at The Gate in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the event has grown in significance.

The standalone spaces on-site, housing prestigious brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Tudor, Hublot, Chopard, Ulysse Nardin, Girard Perregaux, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chanel, along with other luxury watch brands, amounting to almost 65 brands, each possessed a distinct allure and identity. These spaces collectively transformed the exhibition area into an exclusive realm solely dedicated to the world of watches. The event offered more than showcases; it featured Horology Forums, Creative Hubs, and Masterclasses, requiring advance enrolment to secure a spot.

Not even a sudden rainstorm on one of the early mornings, could dampen the efficiency and undying spirit of Dubai Watch Week. Evenings were adorned with entertaining group dances, adding a touch of spontaneity to the meticulously orchestrated affair.

Dubai Watch Week has become a must-attend for anyone passionate about watches — a confluence of artistry and craftsmanship. While every timepiece showcased was undoubtedly unique, here are a few exceptional timepieces that I had the privilege to explore and learn more about.

MB&F HM 11 Architect Watch

In Dubai, MB&F recently introduced the Horological Machine No. 11 ‘Architect,’ a ground-breaking timepiece unlike any from the brand before. This three-dimensional watch, housing MB&F’s 21st calibre in 18 years, boasts a case inspired by 1960s architecture, resembling a rotating house with four functional “rooms.” The intricately designed case, with titanium walls and a double-domed sapphire roof, is offered in two versions: one with a blue dial plate and the other with an 18-karat 5N red gold dial plate—limited to just 25 pieces each.

The central flying tourbillon serves as the core, supporting the unique design, with each “room” having a distinct purpose. From displaying hours and minutes to showcasing power reserve and a rare mechanical system indicating temperature, every detail is carefully thought out. The final “room” features the time-setting crown with MB&F’s iconic Battle-axe motif. The wearer can rotate the watch to have their preferred room facing them, and the mechanical movement is manually wound by turning the entire case clockwise.

Powered by the HM11 engine, comprising 364 parts beating at 2.5Hz, this watch is a true mechanical marvel. The titanium case, with 92 parts and water-resistant up to 20 meters, incorporates multiple gaskets and anti-reflective sapphire crystals. Limited to 50 pieces, each retails for $230,000 (approximately INR 1,92,00000 Crores). While the question of whether MB&F has gone too far with this creation lingers, the originality and arresting result make it a compelling addition to the world of horology.

Ulysse Nardin Reveals Its New Freak [ONE OPS] Time-Teller

In celebration of Dubai Watch Week, Ulysse Nardin has unveiled its latest rendition of the Freak model: the Freak [ONE OPS]. Originating in 2001, the Freak revolutionized watchmaking with its groundbreaking design, and more than two decades later, it continues to evolve and innovate. The Freak [ONE OPS] represents a unique twist on the iconic Freak One reference, renowned for its distinctive appearance devoid of a dial, hands, or crown.

Encased in black DLC titanium with a Carbonium® bezel, the 44mm timepiece showcases a striking black and khaki green color palette, accentuated by touches of light yellow and blue on the dial. Powered by the UN-240 automatic movement, the watch has a good 90-hour power reserve. The caliber features the Grinder® automatic winding system, blades technology, Silicon oversized oscillator, and balance spring, along with a Flying carousel movement that rotates on its own axis, operating at a frequency of 21,600 vph.

The Freak [ONE OPS] comes with two integrated watch straps: a two-tone rubber strap and a complementary ballistic rubber strap with a woven look. Priced at $66,500 USD (approx. INR 55,40,000), this exceptional timepiece is currently available for inquiry on Ulysse Nardin’s official website.

Carl F. Bucherer Manero Minute Repeater in Titanium

Experience the exquisite craftsmanship of the ‘just one unique’ Manero Minute Repeater, meticulously crafted in titanium. The 43.8mm timepiece showcases a distinct 18K white gold dial adorned with a grained pattern, complemented by rose gold hands and index marks.

The marvel of engineering, the Carl F. Bucherer Manero Minute Repeater in titanium (Ref. 00.10925.20.63.99), boasts ‘Triple Peripheral’ technology. This innovation includes a peripherally mounted automatic winding system, a ‘floating’ tourbillon, and a minute repeater regulator also peripherally mounted, controlling miniature hammers that strike gongs. The titanium case not only enhances the aesthetics but also provides a unique tonality and resonance, producing a clear and ‘bright’ sound when struck by the hammers.

Powering this horological masterpiece is the Automatic CFB MR3000 caliber, an in-house creation that underwent six years of meticulous development. Comprising 617 individual parts, this caliber features an 18K gold peripherally mounted oscillating weight, visible through the sapphire case back. The timepiece is water-resistant up to 10 meters and is elegantly finished with a black hybrid rubber strap featuring a ‘Milky Way’ texture.

Priced at a substantial 340,000 USD (approx. INR 2,84,000,00), this exclusive creation is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, with only a single piece manufactured. The question remains: Who will be the fortunate owner of this extraordinary timepiece?

Introducing the Carl F. Bucherer Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral ‘Green Paradise’

Exclusivity meets elegance in the 43.1mm 18K white gold Manero Tourbillon Double Peripheral ‘Green Paradise’ (Ref. 00.10928.02.99.11), a masterpiece limited to just one exquisite piece. Designed with a nod to the preferences of the Middle East, this timepiece displays a green Sunray dial that captures the essence of the region.

The allure doesn’t end with the dial; the attractive bezel is adorned with 40 baguette-cut 3.9K tsavorites, sapphires, and rubies. Arranged meticulously, these gemstones create a seamless rainbow of colors. Matching the corresponding gemstone on the bezel, the colored hour markers on the dial elegantly tell time, complemented by rhodium-plated wedge hands. Adding to the enchantment is the floating tourbillon positioned at 12 o’clock, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the timepiece.

At the heart of this marvel is the in-house CFB T3000 caliber, showcasing ‘Double Peripheral’ expertise. The first aspect is the tourbillon itself, appearing to float due to its peripheral mounting. The second is the automatic winding system, fueleds by the peripherally mounted oscillating ring, visible through the sapphire case back. With a substantial power reserve of 65 hours, this timepiece seamlessly combines precision with aesthetics.

This exceptional timepiece is priced at 204,000 CHF (approximately INR 1,70,00,000), making it a rare and luxurious addition to any discerning collector’s ensemble.

Defying Convention: De Bethune’s Dazzling Display at Dubai Watch Week

Dubai Watch Week witnessed a bold departure from the ordinary with the unveiling of the De Bethune DBD Evergreen, marking a standout moment in horological innovation. This Watch, immediately captures attention with its distinctive 42.6 × 9.4mm Grade 5 titanium case featuring cone-shaped lugs, a testament to thorough design.

The magnificently sculpted case cradles a captivating green dial adorned with Côtes de Genève, adding depth and opulence to the timepiece. It delves into the symbolism of the color green, steeped in the rich cultural history of the Middle East, offering a refined perspective.

The dial hosts a dynamic ensemble, featuring a jumping hour window at 6 o’clock, a rotating minute disc at the center, and a day, date, and month display at 12 o’clock. Powering these intricate functions is the sophisticated DB2044 caliber, a manually winding movement that not only delivers a five-day power reserve but also with exquisite finishing.

The De Bethune DBD Evergreen is set to be a collector’s delight with its limited run of 20 pieces, each exemplifying the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. For those seeking to make a statement on their wrists, this masterpiece is available for USD 120,000, (approximately INR 1,00,00,000) inviting watch enthusiasts to indulge in the allure of exclusivity.

Moser & Cie. Streamliner Small Seconds Blue Enamel

Unveiling the H. Moser & Cie. Streamliner Small Seconds Blue Enamel—a true masterpiece. The captivating dial, coupled with the seamlessly integrated and elegant bracelet, immediately captures attention. However, this new Streamliner offers more than meets the eye. The case has been freshly redesigned, now measuring 39mm wide and 10.9mm thick with the crystal, down from its previous 40 × 11.8mm dimensions. This refinement lends a more polished feel to the overall design, made possible by the new in-house caliber HMC 500.

The partially skeletonized movement, Moser’s smallest yet, boasts a substantial 74-hour power reserve and showcases a contemporary black finish, Côtes de Genève, anglage, and a platinum micro-rotor. Complementing this innovative caliber is an Aqua Blue fumé Grand Feu enamel dial with a distinctive hammered texture. The refined sub-dial at 6 o’clock introduces a touch of sophistication with circular graining and brushing. This extraordinary reinterpretation of the Streamliner is now available for USD 34,000 (approximately INR 28,30,000).

Doxa Sub 300β Seddiqi Edition 2023

Introducing the Doxa Sub 300β Seddiqi Edition 2023—an unmistakable timepiece that demands attention. This limited edition, consisting of only 50 pieces, follows the stealthy Sub 300β Sharkhunter model. Crafted from 316L steel, the 42.5 × 11.95mm case showcases precision and durability. The watch features a black ceramic bezel with a dark blue ceramic insert, perfectly complementing the captivating deep blue mother-of-pearl dial.

Enhancing its brilliance is a white rubber strap, providing a vibrant aesthetic. For a more reserved look, the timepiece also offers the option of a beads-of-rice bracelet. Powering this exceptional piece is the automatic Sellita SW200-1, boasting a 38-hour power reserve. Whether adorned with the white rubber strap or the beads-of-rice bracelet, the SUB 300β stands out as a testament to Doxa’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the classic Sub 300. Limited to 50 pieces, this remarkable watch is available for USD 3,200 (approximately INR 2,70,000) exclusively at Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons retail locations.

ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser from Oris

Introducing the Oris ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, the latest addition to the 2022-launched ProPilot X Calibre 400 line. Crafted from titanium, this 39mm timepiece showcases a unique feature—a laser-treated titanium dial. Unlike traditional engraving, the laser process imparts a stunning spectrum of colors, including blue, purple, green, and violet. The dial’s appearance dynamically shifts with wrist movement and varying light angles, achieved without the use of pigments. Rooted in biomimicry and optical interference, this captivating play of colors results from innovative surface treatment on the dial.

Beyond the dial, the laser process extends to create a three-dimensional effect for the logo, indexes, minutes track, and dial text. The black Super-LumiNova®-filled hands stand out against the dial, protected by sapphire crystal. The absence of a date function ensures uninterrupted appreciation of the mesmerizing colors.

Crafted entirely in titanium, including the bezel, crown, and three-link bracelet, this watch combines a lightweight profile with durability. Powering the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser is the automatic Oris Calibre 400, which has a substantial five-day power reserve and supported by a 10-year warranty. With a water resistance of 100 meters, this exceptional timepiece is priced at USD 5,100 (approximately INR 4,25,000), offering a perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and aesthetic appeal.

Bremont Supermarine S302 “JET

One standout exhibitor that captured my attention at the event was the renowned British watchmaker, Bremont. The watches showcased exuded elegance, attractiveness, and a truly eye-catching allure. Notably, the dark-colored Jet-design S302s left a lasting impression with their black DLC case, accompanied by a black ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel and a sandblasted black dial featuring vintage SLN (Super-LumiNova) elements instead of the conventional white.

Worn on a black integrated rubber or vintage black leather strap, this watch is priced at CHF 4000, inviting enthusiasts to delve into a realm of style. This second-generation timepiece is a fully equipped, practical sports watch with a distinctive British flair, incorporating an office GMT function. The stealthy black DLC case houses a mission-ready mechanical marvel with a GMT function, a 50-hour power reserve, and an impressive 300m water resistance—blending functionality with style in a highly wearable 40mm silhouette.

Flipping the watch reveals a solid stainless steel screw-down caseback adorned with an etching of the Supermarine Seaplane, paying homage to the watch’s namesake, the 1930s aircraft company Supermarine. This reference features a uni-directional ceramic rotating bezel with a dedicated 60-minute index on the inner dial chapter ring. The watch is crafted using Bremont’s signature Trip-Tick® three-piece case construction, featuring a black DLC-coated case barrel that safeguards a beautifully finished and chronometer-tested movement.

The timepiece boasts a matte black dial with Superluminova-coated hands and numerals, complemented by a domed sapphire crystal. The automatic Bremont BE-93-2AV caliber (ETA 2892-A2 base) with GMT, Chronometer certification (ISO 3159 equivalent) powers this watch. Notably, it incorporates a uni-directional rotating GMT bezel with a black 24hr ceramic insert and a date positioned at the 3 o’clock mark. Cost would be USD 4,250 (approximately INR 3,50,000)

In conclusion, We must express that this experience was incredibly vibrant and impeccably organized. The efficiency and beauty of the event were truly commendable, showcasing a level of preparedness even for unforeseen incidents. With 64 watch brands and 20,000 visitors, it’s evident that the event’s popularity is poised for continuous growth. It stands as not only a sought-after exhibition but also a potential forefront for retail and commerce. It seems likely that Dubai Watch Week will emerge as a central hub, potentially surpassing Switzerland, which may eventually be relegated to the role of a manufacturing center. The future holds great promise for the continued success and expansion of this exceptional event.