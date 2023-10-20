Get ready to ‘dive’ into Ed Sheeran’s music as the singer returns to India in 2024

Ed Sheeran has a massive fan following in India. That’s the reason he arrived in the country for a concert six years ago during his ‘Divide Tour’ in 2017. Back then, the singer had managed to sweep everyone off their feet with his beautiful songs and left them with an anticipation of another concert. The good news is that after the completion of his ‘÷’ album, the singer also finished his mathematical symbol album series by releasing the ‘=’ album in 2021 and the ‘-‘ album in 2023. And to celebrate the same, Ed Sheeran is coming back to India for a concert like never before.

As part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024, the A Team singer will be arriving in India in the first quarter of the year. The much-awaited spectacular and best-selling tour will end with a concert in Mumbai. With a special opening act and performance on several of his famous songs, the Ed Sheeran concert will surely be a magical night.

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Ed Sheeran concert

The India leg of the Ed Sheeran: +–=÷× Tour will take place in March in Mumbai. The ticket sale will be live soon with exclusive offers for fans alike.

Date: 16 March 2024

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mumbai

Tickets: INR 5,500 (USD 66) for General Admission | INR 28,000 (USD 336) for Premium Deck

Please note: The ticket sale for the Ed Sheeran concert will begin on 25 October at 11:00 am and go on till 27 October for exclusive members. Ticket sales for the general public will begin on 27 October. The tickets/bands will be home-delivered one week before the show.

For more details, visit here.

What songs can you expect to hear?

Since the tour is called the Ed Sheeran: +–=÷× Tour, be ready to listen to some of his most popular songs from all his five albums. Fan-favourites like Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, Photograph, Dive and a song from his 2019 No. 6 Collaborations Project album titled Blow will also be a part of the lineup.

Check out the singer’s official website for more details.

Who is the special guest?

Calum Scott, known for his songs like Dancing On My Own, At Your Worst, Whistle and Rise, is the special guest at the concert.

What time should you reach the venue?

The duration of the show is around 3 hours. The gates will open to the public at 03:00 pm. Calum Scott’s performance is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm. The Bloodstream singer‘s performance will begin at 07:15 pm. No entry is allowed after 07:00 pm.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Ed Sheeran/Instagram