Elephanta Festival 2023: All you need to know about this festival of art and culture

Mumbai is all set to host the cultural festival, Elephanta Festival 2023, organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). This annual festival is hosted in order to promote tourism and culture in Mumbai.

A great way to witness the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Elephanta Caves, this festival will take place about an hour away from Mumbai. A festival of various classical dance and music forms of India, this festival provides a great platform for being culturally rich and diverse. If you’re looking to connect with heritage against the backdrop of nature, this is where you need to be. As MTDC authorities are gearing up for the festival ahead, here’s all you need to know about Elephanta Festival 2023.

All you need to know about Elephanta Festival 2023

This is your one-stop guide for all you need to know about the festival.

When and where is it held?

The two-day festival is held every year in the month of February. This year, the Elephanta Festival is all set to be held between February 13-15 at Elephanta Caves, which is an hour away from Mumbai.

How to get there?

Elephanta caves is located on Elephanta island. You can reach here by a ferry from the Gateway of India, which takes about an hour to reach. After every 30 minutes, you’d find a ride. The ferries are quite frequent but remember that the last ferry for the day leaves at 2.00 pm, so plan accordingly.

The authorities have made arrangements and prepared special launch services for these two days, so that guests and visitors can commute in a hassle-free manner.

What is the Elephanta Festival about?

A cultural dance and music festival, this is a festival that promotes the rich culture that every part of India holds. During these two days, the entire caves transforms into an open-air auditorium. Renowned musicians and dancers from all across the country participate in this festival. They all perform in the open air in front of the caves.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock