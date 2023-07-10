Get set for an exciting July with these must-attend events across cities in India

The transition to the second half of the year has brought with it a series of unique experiences, particularly of the gastronomic variety. From food festivals to meditative healing sessions – here’s a look at all the events in India that we’re pencilling into our calendars for July.

As monsoon makes pit stops around India – the summer’s string of wild open-air festivals have been swapped for more intimate experiences. We’re talking one-of-a-kind food pop ups featuring the who’s who of the culinary world, fun all-you-can-eat challenges, healing meditation sessions, and carefully-curated creative collaborations – amongst others. All by the best names in the business. Whether you need a reason to step out or are curious to see what India has in store for the month – here’s a look at all the events that we’re headed to this July.

Events in India that we’ve got on our radar this July

Bengaluru

Bombay Canteen at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort

Maximum city’s popular cafe and bar The Bombay Canteen has a delicious two-day culinary celebration in store at Aleeshan, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts & Spa this month. On offer is an extravagant five-course curated by dynamic young chef Hussain Shahzad – merging flavours from across the country with gourmet sensibilities. If opulence and delicious Indian fare are your idea of an eventful weekend, don’t miss out on this.

When: 15 July: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm; 16 July: 12:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Where: Aaleeshan, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Hoop Jam Party x Hard Rock Cafe

India’s popular drinking destination Hard Rock Cafe is set to host an exciting, one-of-a-kind hoop event this month. This, courtesy of artists Supriya and Eshna Kutty who will help participants feel the rhythmn and guide them through each movements. Hoops will be provided at the venue and a set of excting challenges will allow two winners to take home Phoenix Hoops from Hoop Flo. Get grooving and hooping!

When: 17 July, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe St. Marks Road, Bengaluru

Livewire Weekends at RBar, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Bengaluru’s passion for live music – from rock to pop – is no secret. In fact, most locals in the city follow a long-standing tradition of kicking it back over the weekends with a cold one and some good tunes. Tapping into this, popular luxury destination Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has charted out a musical roster of two-piec bands with vocalists singing popular songs – soulful ballads to heart-thumping dance numbers. The artists are talented and the space, expansive. Combine this with delicious bites and handcrafted cocktails and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a memorable July.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until 31 July, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: RBar, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Beer & Barbeque Week at RCB Café

If you ask Bangalore’s popular RCB Cafe – July is about all things brewed and barbecued. We’re talking delicious bites and chilled beer with a breezy ambiance to boot. We’re eyeing the signature chicken wings, a go-to for many RCB players. Combine this with Bangalore’s pleasant monsoon weather and you’ve got yourself a night to remember. Need we say more?

When: Until 10 July, 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Where: RCB Cafe, Church Street

Brendan Pang brings Chinese-Mauritian flavours to Leela Palace

MasterChef’s dumpling king Brendan Pang is set to give Bengaluru a taste of Asian-Mauritian magic this month, in collaboration with World On A Plate and The Leela Palace. Guests can expect a six-course meal with mouth watering delicacies, including his signature dumplings. This marks the popular cook’s first experience in India. “I am thrilled to serve my culinary expertise to the discerning Indian diners. I look forward to providing my fans, especially

those who have followed my Masterchef Australia journey, with an unforgettable gastronomical experience,” he stated. Don’t miss out!

When: 7 July, 2023

Where: Zen, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

Sound Bath​ Meditation​ at Justbe ​by Nidhi Nahata

Offering a reprieve from the stress and anxieties of the hustle culture, popular vegan destination JustBe will conduct a session of sound bath meditation this month. This involves time spent in a closed room with soothing sounds of the ocean, rain showers, and birds as well as other notes and vibrations from traditional wind and percussion instruments. Make this weekend a soulful one with this event and be sure to dress in comfortable clothing without any jewellery. Wellness never looked this relaxing.

When: 8 July 2023

Where: JustBe Ground & 1st Floor, 13th Cross Rd, Sadashiva Nagar, Armane Nagar

Sri Lankan Food Pop-Up: A Feast for the Senses at Aloft Bengaluru

An event celebrating Sri Lankan spices is in store this month at Aloft Bengaluru, one of India’s most popular dining destinations. Courtesy of chef Anura Chandraseni Lenora from Colombo. Diners can expect authentic delicacies on their plate, including Trincomali Crab Curry, Fish Abul Thiyal, Nigam Prawn, Daella Kari, Elu Mas Kal Pol Maluwa, and more. We’re eyeing the desserts, like the cinnamon-caramel number Kurundhu Pudima and the coconut-toffee creation PolTopi. Need we say more?

When: Until 9 July, 2023

Where: Nook, Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Pune

Fuze, Cobbler & Crew

Jazz enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Popular Pune cocktail bar Cobbler & Crew has roped in an incredible lineup of artists – primarily three and four-piece bands from India and across the globe – to play every night. Fuze – featuring Faraz on guitar, Ashish on drums, Bharadwaj on sax, and Nitesh on the keys and vocals – will keep guests grooving through the night with theur upbeat and traditional jazz tunes. This one promises to be a buzz-worthy, high-energy event. Don’t miss out!

When: 12 July, 8:30 pm onwards

Where: Cobbler & Crew, Ground floor, Barons Club, North Ave, opposite Jogger’s Park, Kalyani Nagar, Pune,

Mumbai

Ritviz Live at Phoenix Market City

Electronic sensation Ritviz – known to fuse traditional Indian sounds with conteporary sensibilities – will raise the roof this month at at Phoenix Maretcity, Mumbai. Those attending can expect to be entertained with chart-topping tunes like Udd Gaye, Liggi, and Barso. Whether you’re a sucker for soulful tracks or keen on grooving to dance numbers – the night promises to be memorable. Don’t miss out!

When: 15 July, 6:00 pm onwards

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

The Community – Art Edition, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Radisson Blu is championing artistry this month through a carefully-curated event. Guests can expect a unique art workshop led by renowned artist Kriti Mehta that spotlights various techniques. The promise? A journey of self-expression. Combine this with creative vibes, groovy music, and delicious food and wine and you’ve got one event you don’t want to miss.

When: 15 July, 5:00 pm onwards

Where: Roasters, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Chicken Wings Week at Brewdog

Few food pairings are as iconic as beer and chicken wings. Tapping into this, one of India’s maximum city’s most favoured destinations for brewed malts has a delicious event in store this month. Guests can gorge on unlimited wings for 90 minutes after placing the order, dipping each into the restaurant’s range of delicious sauces. We’re eyeing the creamy Makhani, smoky BBQ, Schezwan, and Tandoor Spiced renditions. Delicious!

When: Until 8 July, 12:00 pm – 1:30 am

Where: Brewdog Bandra/Brewdog Midtown Mumbai

Palette to Plate: The Art of Flavours, JW Mariott

Fusing the worlds of all things creative and culinary, JW Cafe has curated Palette to Plate. This unique event – essentially a Sunday brunch – is a collaboration between artist Jayashree Savani and executive chef Dane Fernandes and will spotlight parallels between these two specific realms, highly underrated in India. As such, every plate promises to be a symphony of flavours, textures, and colours. Options include Mirror-Style Glazed Cake, petit gateaux, and Pistal Colour Entremets, amongst others. Don’t miss out!

When: 9 July, 2023, 10:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Which of these events in India are you headed to this weekend?

