Events across India to add to your social itinerary this November 2023

Wrapping 2023 on a high, a host of musical events — hip-hop to rock — as well as one-of-a-kind food pop-ups and workshops are lined up this November. Combine this with the vibrancy of the festive season and the month promises to be a cracker. Here’s where we’re headed.

This month, stores across streets are slowly bringing out their best decorative lights, colourful diyas are making their way out of the woodworks, and the possibility of spotting a firecracker in the sky has gone up exponentially. A sign of the festive season being in full swing. Besides embracing this exciting time with open arms, this month is all about music. We’re talking a historic pre-retirement performance by a hip-hop legend, a medley of Bollywood’s biggest names, and a headbanging celebration of rock, amongst others. Throw in food pop-ups and workshops by the finest in the culinary business and you’ve got yourself a reason to step out every week. Here’s what’s got us all stoked for November 2023.

Best events to swing by this November 2023

Mumbai

50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour (ft. DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP, Young Rajan)

Maximum city is about to bear witness to history as rap royalty 50 Cent bids a musical farewell to his iconic hip-hop career with The Final Lap Tour 2023. The Indian leg of the Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist’s global adventure will see him returning to the country after 16 years and celebrating his wildly popular debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin — which includes hits like P.I.M.P, 21 Questions, and In Da Club. Joining him are big homegrown names like DIVINE, Prabh Deep, Young Raja, and SVDP. A once-in-a-lifetime of an event — this is one night you don’t want to miss.

When: 25 November,2023

Where: DY Patil Stadium

Danube Properties Bollywood Music Project

Bollywood aficionados, this one’s for you. This month, 40 artists — including the likes of Farhan Akhtar, Badshah, Benny Dayal, Nucleya, Ankit Tiwari, and Richa Sharma — will come together under one roof for a two-day musical experience like no other. Adding to this are fan zones with branded merchandise and meet and greet opportunities, tropical bars, food pop-ups, and a flea market. Need we say more?

When: 3-4 November, 3:00 pm onwards

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

Mahindra Independence Rock

From gritty death metal to spunky punk — one of the country’s largest, most popular rock festivals has it all. On the itinerary are performances by some of the biggest names of the genre in the country, each of whom will embody the ethos of rock music — freedom of expression, equality, inclusivity, democratisation, and challenging the status quo. Jay Shah, Vice President – Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “The Indian rock scene is waiting to be tapped, and this festival aims to present India’s incredible talent while simultaneously nurturing an appreciation for this genre in our youth.” Expect plenty of headbanging opportunities with this one.

When: 4-5 November, 3:30 pm onwards

Where: Bayview Lawns

Pune

Malaysian Eggless Masterclass by Masterchef’s Diana Chan, Conrad Pune

Giving Pune the opportunity to learn how to create the most delicious Malaysian creations Masterchef winner Diana Chan’s masterclass promises to be exciting. On the menu are classics like Mango Pudding and La Mian as well as the opportunity to interact with the chef, who’s a popular figure in Australian television and culinary circles. Sweet!

When: 9 November

Where: Conrad Pune

Bengaluru

Thai Food Festival, JW Marriott

Serving Thailand’s tropical magic on a plate — Thai chef Thanya Hanain’s has curated a delicious event this November 2023. On the menu are options like Som Tam, Yum Woon Sen, Tom Kha, and Mango Sticky Rice. Don’t miss out!

When: Until 5 November, 12:30 pm-3:30 pm, 7:00 pm-11:00 pm

Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Dharamshala

Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF)

Bringing together over 92 films from 40 countries — documentaries to narratives — the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is back for its 12th edition. The opening night will see Varun Grover’s debut feature All India Rank while the closing night will be marked by Devashish Makhija’s Joram. Other highlights include discussions and masterclasses by Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga and Tamil filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, a special screening of the late cinematographer Navroze Contractor’s work Something Like A War (by Deepa Dhanraj), and premiers of several international titles. A digital edition of the event will be made available as well for those who can’t head to the mountains. “The criteria, as always, is to showcase the best of independent cinema from India and around the world. We are thrilled with the final selection and can promise our audiences that they are in for a cinematic feast!” festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam stated.

When: 4-7 November

Where: Tibetan Children’s Village, Upper Dharamshala

Goa

Royal Enfield Motoverse

For the love of all things motorcycling — Royal Enfield’s Motoverse is back for its 13th edition. On offer are five dimensions — MotoShop, MotoSonic, MotoThrill, MotoVille, and MotoReel — fusing art, music, culture, and biking. This includes performances by the wildly popular Seedhe Maut, Benny Dayal, and Tech Panda Kenzani as well as racing events, training modules, adventure rides, and more. There’s also a designated space for custom-built motorcycles called ‘Shed Builds’ to check out. Best part? With the aim to promote responsible travel, the event will champion a culture of going sans ‘single-use plastic.’

When: 24-26 November

Where: Vagator, Goa

Pan-India

Fresh at Foo

With a menu bursting with vibrant options like Supreme Salmon Tamago Maki, Edamame Water Chestnut and Corn Dumplings, Sizzling Sesame Chilli Prawns, Cantonese-Style Steamed Scallion Snapper, and Singapore-Style Charcoal Noodles — the limited-edition ‘Fresh at Foo’ menu is a must-try. We’re eyeing the Apricot Almond Mousse — an elegant sweet treat with apricot jelly, lime sponge, mousse, red currants, and blueberries. Need we say more?

When: Until 15 November

Where: Across Foo Outlets in Mumbai and Bengaluru

