Jazz up your social calendars for February with these events in India

Lollapalooza may have been the highlight of January – with nearly half the population of India heading to Mumbai for the event – but February promises to be just as memorable. On the itinerary this month are festivals promoting birding and conservation, feasts celebrating the arrival of Aquarius season, workshops fusing conscious movement and architecture, and curated experiences by the most luxurious brands in the world. However, if you haven’t quite gotten over the concert hangover of the previous month – there’s plenty of live gigs to look forward to as well. Here’s a look at all the events in India that we’re headed this month.

Events across India to head to this February

Goa

Boiler Room Takes Over Rockpool, W Goa

Dance aficionados, this event in India is for you. Boiler Room – the popular online music broadcasting platform – will host an extravagant, exciting sundowner at W Goa this month. The lineup features the likes of photographer-curator turned Indian DJ ANUSHKA, forward-thinking DJ duo MadStarBase, underground Australian DJ and producer Partiboi, and 80s breakdance and acid house expert DJ Uri. Head on over to the rockpool for an evening you won’t forget. For more information, head here.

When: February 5, 4:00 pm onwards

Where: Rockpool, W Goa

The Zodiac Brunch at Saipe, Hilton Goa Resort

Celebrating Aquarius season in the most delicious way possible, Hilton Goa Resort has curated a menu of unique creations. This includes the likes of Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Sushi, Goan Fish Curry, Greek Chicken Salad, Passion Citrus Panna Cotta, Key Lime Pie, Grandma’s Dark Chocolate Cake, cocktails and more.There’s also live astrology sessions and aqua zumba lined up. On offer every Sunday of this month, the brunch comes with a 20 percent discount for those celebrating their birthdays. We can’t think of a better way to spend the weekend. Prices go up to INR 2,750 (plus taxes), inclusive of alcohol.

When: Every Sunday, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Where: Saipe, Hilton Goa Resort

Bangalore

ORLANDO performance of the India Tour at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhawan

A fusion of conscious movement, architecture, video, and live music – Orlando is based on Virgina Woolf’s popular novel. Now touring India – through a series of workshops and performances – the one-of-a-kind performance installation is supported by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia and Canton du Valais. Featuring artists like Julie Beauvais, Horace Lundd, Sibylle Kössler, Wynd Van der Woude, Christophe Fellay, and Yashas Shetty – this event in India promises to be memorable. Best part? The entry is free.

When: February 2-3, 7:00 pm

Where: Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, First Stage, Defence Colony, Indiranagar

Mumbai

Ajio Luxe Wkend

A celebration of all things luxe, The Magnanimous Group’s ‘Ajio Luxe Wkend’ takes an interactive, sustainable, and inclusive approach to luxury – spanning Watches, Fashion, Streetwear, Beauty, Jewellery, and Automobiles. On the itinerary are over 250 international and homegrown brands – Panerai, Hublot, Franck Muller, Chopard, Jo Malone, Estée Lauder, Aveda, Rosa Amoris, Jaipur Rugs, Bvlgari, Mercedes, Jeep, Mini Cooper, BMW, Porsche – curating unique experiences. We’re talking power panels, wellness sessions, high teas, and hosted brunches – amongst others. Don’t miss out. For more information, head here.

When: February 4-5 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

Bundelkhand

UP Nature and Bird Festival 2023

Adding variety to this lineup is this event in India that marks the seventh edition of the UP Nature And Bird Festival – at the Vijaysagar Bird Sanctuary, Bundelkhand – will champion birding, nature conservation, and wildlife tourism and photography. It will do this through panel discussions, photo exhibits, field excursions, book launches, and more. Reflecting on this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force UP Mamta Sanjeev Dubey notes, “Over the past few years, the UP Forest Department along with UP Tourism have created some beautiful circuits across the state’s forests, its rich plethora of historical sites, ancient cities, landmarks and natural beauty, offering responsible nature and culture-based experiences for tourists.” She further added, “We believe that a holistic and collaborative approach to nature-based ecotourism and cultural tourism is essential for sustainable progress as they are both undeniably co-dependent. ”

When: February 1-3

Where: Vijaysagar Bird Sanctuary, Mahoba, Bundelkhand

Which of these events in India do you most look forward to this month?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock