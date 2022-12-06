Upcoming events in India: Tune in for music, food and more in December

The most awaited month of the year is finally here. With new year resolutions long forgotten, it’s time to embrace December for everything that it is. The official party month of the year is here, and with that, we are back with our roundup of the upcoming events in India to stay tuned to.

As the entire country is gearing up to bid adieu to the year that 2022 was, these upcoming events will get you in the mood. From Sunburn to a Korean food festival and a week-long cocktail festival, each city has tons of events lined up. Check them out here and block your calendars for it’s going to be a fun filled December ahead.

Events in India to look forward to this December

First edition of India Cocktail Week in Mumbai

New Delhi, Goa and Bangalore have already seen the massive success that the India Cocktail Week is. Bringing the same vibes to Mumbai for the first time ever, India Cocktail Week is gearing up to bring a weekend of revelry with the best of cocktail concoctions. From melding cocktails, spirit experience, to music, art and gastronomical delights curated by WMS, Mumbai is up for an unforgettable expeirence. More than 25 brands like Monkey 47, Beefeater, Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Pistola, Johnnie Walker, Greater Than and more are bringing the best of their cocktails, that will be taken of international bartenders. For the first time ever, the event will also feature a Cocktail Gelato Parlour that will doel out bespoke liquor-infused gelatos.

The India Cocktail Week will also feature food pop ups from popular restaurants like Nova Gelato, The Sassy Spoon, Pings, SAZ, Maiz, Good Flipping Burger, Nandan coffee, The Dough Therapy and more.

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

When: December 3 & 4, 2022

SteppinOut Music Festival, Bangalore

Bringing back the magnificence of music festivals with the biggest music festival of 2022 is SteppinOut. With an impressive artist lineup of Steve Aoki, Harrdy Sandhu, Offset, Solomun, TroyBoi, Divine, Anuv Jain Jasleen Royal, Lucky Ali, and many more, prepare to immerse yourself in a weekend of music and more. With 50+ artists and 5 stages, expect the most sought-after international and national artists at the SteppinOut music festival. For a weekend of Hip-Hop, Bollywood, Techno, EDM, and much more, head out to Bangalore now!

Where: Embassy International Riding School, Bangalore

When: December 10 & 11 | 11AM – 10PM

Dolsot Sizzling Stone festival at China Bistro, Bangalore

Dolsot Sizzling Stone Festival is a celebration of nutritious and flavorful meals served in a stone pot bowl known as a DOLSOT in Korea. A dolsot is a small-sized piece of cookware made of Pagodite which is a variety of stone used by Chinese artisans for carvings in pagodas and similar objects. At China Bistro, you can enjoy and experience this gastronomical experience with the best of Chinese and Korean cuisine. While one Dolsot bowl serves two, you can choose to customise your bowls with your choice of meats and vegetables.

Where: China Bistro, Ashwini Complex, 2986, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

When: Whole of December

JOYTOWN by BMW Group India, Delhi

Get access to the exciting and thrilling world of BMW products! Experience the MINI go-kart and witness wild stunts by BMW Motorrad riders. For all the adrenaline junkies out there, this festival is certainly not one to be missed!

Explore the complete range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in an immersive environment. Indulge in a special showcase of BMW M, BMW i range of cars and custom made BMW Motorrad bikes.

When you purchase Joytown entry tickets, you will receive an email with a special link to block your exclusive driving experiences. Choose from xDrive Offroad Adventure, The Gymkhana Experience and BMW M Adrenaline Laps and buckle up for a thrill like no other. Let the experts take you to experience the world around you from a different point of view and watch how your adrenaline shoots up, as this will be a spectacular and unforgettable ride. Also, don’t miss the riveting action-packed Drift Showcase and Motorrad stunt showcase. The kind of stunts that will be performed will make your jaws drop!

Where: JLN Stadium, New Delhi

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Musical Weekender LIVE Concert with Farhan Akhtar, Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar will be performing songs from his English album for the very first time in this upcoming event in India. Echoes is the album of his life, a set of classic-sounding, self-written songs that reflect a childhood steeped in the greats of both Indian music, Kishore Kumar, musician Ravi Shankar and of western rock and pop: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, David Bowie. Recorded in Milan, the rich, melodic album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tommaso Colliva (Franz Ferdinand, Jesus and Mary Chain, Muse).

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

When: December 2, Friday, 6:30 pm onwards

Zomato Feeding India Concert ft Post Malone, Mumbai

Next up on the upcoming events in India is the Zomato Feeding India Concert, an awareness concert, that aims to create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India. Through this concert, nternational and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you will come together to take a step towards a hunger-free India, one that has access to the most basic amenity of life- food.

All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) go towards the cause. For a cause this noble, the artist line-up will get you excited. Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Ananya Birla, Ritviz are just some of the names you will see performing live. And the biggest, none other than Post Malone!

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

When: December, 10, 2022, 2:00 pm onwards

Sunburn Goa 2022

It’s that time of the year again and December events in India is incomplete without this one. Sunburn Festival in Goa is back with the futuristic experience of music. The journey to Sunburn Goa 2022 has just begun. Coming in bigger and stronger this December 28-30. It’s time to Live Love Dance like never before! With 7 stages, 100+ artists, flea market, adventure activities, after-parties, luxury VVIP experiences, curated F&B Experiences, opening and closing parties and more, the festival is bigger and better!

Where: Venues TBA

When: December 28-30, 2022

Prateek Kuhad’s multi-city tour

Touching hearts and spreading love wherever he goes, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is finally set to land in India after his global tour across the USA and Europe and this is one of the biggest upcmong events in India to look forward to.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination is bringing the global pop sensation’s most-awaited ‘The Way That Lovers Do Tour’ to 15 cities across the country.

Kicking off with Mumbai on October 29th, Prateek Kuhad’s coveted multi-city tour will further travel to Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Goa through the last quarter of 2022.

Starlight Soiree at SMOOR, Bangalore

If the mere mention of Christmas gets you all excited and pumped up, this is one of those upcoming events in India that’s for you. All things cosy and cold, get soiree-ey in SMOOR’s lounge that’s all shiny and gold this time of the year! Indulge in Christmas treats, plum cakes, Yule logs, hot chocolate and more treats with this Bangalore-based luxury chocolate brand.

Where: Lavelle road, Bangalore



When: December 7, 2022, 10 pm onwards

Hero Image: Courtesy brand; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram