Cocktails to concerts: Exciting events in India that’re on our radar this November

This month will have you swirling copa glasses of gin, jamming to classic dance pop tracks, and digging into some of the most eclectic culinary creations – all over the span of just a few weekends. Here’s a ready reckoner of events in India that have us excited to head out.

Cities across the country have lined up the most exciting set of events this November. We’re talking concerts, experimental cocktails, food festivals, film festivals, and more to head to with your loved ones. Not only do they beat the usual weekend wine-and-dine affair, but they’re also great for getting in some engaging conversations and ‘gram-worthy pictures. Get your planners out – you’re going to want to pencil in all of these.

Strap on for fun weekends with these events across cities in India

Gin Explorers Club: A Mythical Land, Bengaluru

India’s biggest celebration of juniper goodness comes to Bengaluru with an exciting lineup of music acts and experiences. Gin Explorers Club takes pride in the gin revolution sweeping through the nation – paving the way for brands to spotlight their creations and for the gin-curious to get a taste of what’s out there. The theme is mythical and on the itinerary are a range of homegrown and international brands – Beefeater Pink, Gordon’s, Greater Than, Jaisalmer, Monkey 47, Samsara, Stranger & Sons, Tamras – along with tunes by Peter Cat Recording Co., Sickflip, Nida, Aditi Ramesh, DJ Nida, Anjna, and more!

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Radico Khaitan’s luxury brand Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin has a delicious lineup of cocktails in store, along with sampling events, workshops, and more! Featuring seven botanicals – orange peel, cubeb berries, lemon grass, Darjeeling green tea, coriander, lemon peel, vetiver – it pays homage to the city of Jaisalmer and Indian herbs. Don’t miss out and get your passes here.

Where: Jayamahal Palace

When: November 5 and 6; 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

MASH! by ARAKU Coffee: Cacao Origins, Bengaluru

ARAKU Coffee is known to dish out the most innovative bites in the city. True to this, their food programme MASH! has presented the city with experimental, exciting flavours through themed dinners and tasting menus. This month, head chef Rahul Sharma is playing with cacao – paying homage to its farmers and going beyond the idea of a sweet chocolate bar.

We’re talking banana custard, cocoa butter with coconut broth, cocoa cascara warm caramel, cocoa vinegar salad, and more! “The aim is to showcase how cacao is more than just one ingredient. Unlocking the potential of different parts of the cacao such as the cacao juice, cacao husk, and cacao pulp is key to optimising its flavour and translating the same onto the menu,” the chef notes. Pair these with a selection of new-age natural wines and you’re bound to have a meal worth remembering. For more information, head here.

Where: 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar,

When: November 5

Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival, Bengaluru

The country’s first Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival promises to capture the richness of quality chocolate. This is where the finest craft chocolate makers, cacao farmers, industry professionals, chocolatiers, and cacao enthusiasts converge under one roof. The itinerary features a gourmet journey, courtesy of brands like Mason & Co, Bon Fiction, and KOKO Pods.

That aside, food brands like Araku Coffee, Ulo Ice Cream, and Copper & Cloves have lined up the most eclectic array of culinary creations spotlighting cacao. That’s not all, you could also sign up for workshops that discuss how cheese is best paired with chocolate, buy cacao juice, sit down for conversations around chocolate, and even engage in a music-related event that involves chocolate. We can’t think of a more delicious way to spend the weekend. Book your tickets here.

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

When: November 12 and 13

Bengali Food Festival at SuzyQ by 1522, Bengaluru

SuzyQ’s zeal for innovation has brought to the city an exciting platter of authentic flavours from Bengal. On the menu are rolls, kebabs, grills, mains, and decadent desserts, including chingri cutlet, pomfret rongpuri fry, and aloo ghugni chaat,. There’s also succulent momos inspired by the grub at Park Street and classic Muglai paratha with potato curry. These are deliciously paired with Bengal tea-infused cocktails – The Bong Connection, Howrah Express, Shonar Bangla, Darjeeling Limited. Don’t miss out!

Where: Suzy Q, Indian Express Building, No 1, Queens Road

When: November 2 to December 4; 12:00 pm – 12:30 am

Venga Boys at Byg Brewski, Bengaluru

Nostalgia never sounded this good! Bringing back the groove of the 90s, Byg Brewski Brewing Company Hennur is taking its diners to Ibiza with The Venga Tour – the Vengaboys. The wildly popular Dutch Eurodance Music Group will raise the roof with tracks like “We Like to Party”, “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”, and “We’re Going to Ibiza,” and more! Grab your dancing shoes and bring your appetite. Book your passes here.

Where: Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur Baglur Road

When: November 6; 5 pm onwards

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle 2022, Mumbai

India’s biggest hip hop festival has come back for its sixth consecutive season with a high-energy, on-ground experience. Expect adrenaline-pumping performances by the country’s most talented hip hop artists over two days. Day 1 is a celebration of hip hop, trap, and funk with Wicked Sunny, DJ proof, and YouTube knockout Dino James. Day 2, meanwhile, will bring rappers Raftaar, Pavan, Agsy, and Krsna to the party. There’s also a School of Shuffle workshop for those curious enough to learn. You’ll also spot Kriti Sanon jamming along with the audience. Need we say more? Book your passes here.

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

When: November 12 and 13

Simba Uproar, New Delhi

Simba Uproar, India’s Wildest Festival is a two-day fiesta featuring the biggest names in the Indian Hip Hop scene – King, Azadi Records, IKKA, Gully Gang, Seedhe Maut. Also on the itinerary? Unique experiences centred on urban and extreme sports, streetwear, high-street apparel fashion, cave cocktails, urban delicacies, art, and more. Not to mention, plenty of Simba’s finely-crafted beer. We’re anticipating plenty of electric vibes. Don’t miss out and book your tickets here.

Where: The Hub, DLF Promenade

When: November 19 and 20; 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Needless to say, if you’re in India there’s plenty of events to look forward to. Best part? The list grows every day. Which of these are you headed to this month?

