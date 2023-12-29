Kick off 2024 on an exciting note with these events across India this January

Taking things up a notch (or two) from 2023 — the new year promises to keep your social calendars buzzing. And to start things off — laughter riots and a string of concerts by some of the best musicians in the business (pun intended). Here’s a look at events across India to swing by this January, 2024.

A flurry of food pop-ups, cocktail workshops, and festive fetes — not to mention, Christmas brunches and NYE parties — wrapped up 2023 on a high. 2024’s lineup promises all things bigger and better — starting with the most eclectic set of concerts by the country’s most celebrated musicians. We’re talking tours by indie artist Anuv Jain and classical maestro Anoushka Shankar as well as one of the world’s most popular festivals helmed by the likes of Jonas Brothers, The Sting, Halsey, and more. All this, with a side of stand-up specials to ensure you laugh your way through the week. Needless to say — if the 2024 roster of events is anything to go by — January is a good time to be in India. Here’s what’s poppin’.

Events across India in January that have us stoked for 2024

Mumbai

Lollapalooza India 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza India (@lollaindia)

One of the world’s most popular music festivals will light up India’s maximum city this month with an exciting line-up of artists — global to local. Headlining the affair is the iconic English musician Sting as well as the best-selling pop group Jonas Brothers. Joining them are the likes of Halsey, OneRepublic, Keane, Lauv, and Eric Nam. On the Indian front are Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, Dualist Inquiry, Prabh Deep, Parvaaz, When Chai Met Toast, and The Karan Kanchan Experience. Need we say more?

When: 27-28 January

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Guldastā, Anuv Jain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuv Jain (@anuvjain)

Known to have struck a chord with an entire generation of listeners — indie artist Anuv Jain is set to bring his Guldastā (translated, bouquet) tour to the maximum city this month. The term is an amalgamation of one of his most popular songs Gul and the experience of travelling around the country ‘Dasta.’ The idea is to present a bouquet of music to fans — complete with moving lyrics and catchy melodies. Not to mention, swoonworthy vocals.

When: 21 January, 6:00 pm onwards

Where: DOME SVP Stadium

Darshan Raval

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Raval (@darshanravaldz)

One of the most popular Indian musicians — Darshan Raval — has curated a melodious celebration of emotions and love for this month. On offer is a visual feast — complete, with state-of-the-art lighting and sound engineering and high-energy performances. Need we say more?

When: 13 January

Delhi NCR

Anoushka Shankar Live In India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushka Shankar (@anoushkashankarofficial)

Classical music connoisseurs, this one’s for you. Celebrated sitar player, music composer, and Grammy-nominee Anoushka Shankar — daughter of the late sitar luminary Pandit Ravi Shankar — will regale India this month on her global tour. This, with a quintet of incredible instrumentalists. On the itinerary are tunes from her new album Chapter 1: Forever, For Now as well as her other popular titles.

When: 31 January, 8:00 pm onwards

Where: Sirifort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex

Bengaluru

Lemons and Peaches, Gursimran Khamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamba (@gursimrankhamba)

Taking India on a rib-tickling journey through his life — popular comedian Gursimran Khamba will bring his Lemons and Peaches special to Bangalore this month. The stand-up set will include takes on his time at Delhi University as well as AIB, his experiences getting diagnosed with various diseases, and his outlook on life, marriage, adulting, and everything in between.

Don’t miss out.

When: 20 January, 9:00 pm onwards

Where: The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala

Hyderabad

Zakir Khan Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208)

One of the country’s most popular comedians is set to make Hyderabad laugh this month. Zakir Khan’s India tour will offer punchlines and relatable, powerful stories. All with a side of delicious food and drinks. The latter, courtesy of the state’s best eateries. Don’t miss out.

When: 7 January, 2024

Where: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Where are you headed this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock