Events across India to bookmark for a spirited social calendar this October 2023

If the crisp October weather doesn’t compel you to head out more often, a series of the most unique events of 2023 across cities in India certainly will. Here’s what’s popping this month.

September’s slew of festivals has set the tone for an equally eventful October — promising to wrap 2023 on a fun note. On the social itinerary for the month are one-of-a-kind experiences that fuse art, music, and culture as well as heady pop-ups and workshops featuring the biggest names in the beverage industry. And for those who’d like to make a difference with something meaningful — a festival of experts and changemakers who’ve collaborated to champion water conservation. Regardless of which part of India you reside in, this month’s event line up will have you excited to step out. Here’s where we’re headed.

Events in India to hit up this October 2023

Bangalore

DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ, DEWAR’S Xperiences

A celebration of all things music, art, comedy, and culture — the third instalment of the DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ by DEWAR’S Xperiences is set to be exciting. On the itinerary are a stand up special by Rahul Subramaniam, immersive art exhibits by The Big Fat Minimalist (Aniruddh Mehta) and Johnny Ganta, mixology workshops by DEWAR’S Brand Ambassadors Myles Carroll and James Cordiner, and theatrical performances by Murthovic, Gopika, Anahita, Soumalya, and Raghu Ram Hari. There’s also acoustic gigs by Aishwarya Suresh Bindra and Gowri Bhat as well as a stand up special by Rahul Subramanyam to look forward to. Need we say more?

When: 1 October, 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Bangalore International Center

Blend Bazaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blend Bazaar (@blendbazaar2023)

Dubbed the city’s ‘ultimate fusion festival,’ an exciting amalgamation of creators, consumers, and brands is in store this September. Blend Bazaar’s second edition celebrates fashion, lifestyle, art, food, music, and everything in between — we’re talking coffee brewing classes, book reading sessions, shopping spots, sunset cinema screening, mixology sessions, the works. Not to mention, artists like Seedhe Maut, Garbaz, Answer Music, and Bebetta. Each of these have their own dedicated zones. We’re eyeing the Entree Course, which comes with a one-of-a-kind luxury dining experience that features a five-course menu, complete with fine wines and champagnes.

When: 7-8 October, 11:00 am-10:00 pm

Where: Bharatiya Mall, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Rd

International Coffee Day, Hops Haus Taproom x Maverick & Farmer Coffee

For the love of all things caffeinated, Bangalore’s popular bar and brewery Hops Haus has joined hands with artisanal coffee destination Maverick and Farmer Coffee for an exciting event this October 2023. Beverage Manager Harry Simon Peter (Hops Haus) and Q Grader, Coffee Roaster (Maverick & Farmer Coffee) Ashish D’abreo — the menu features a range of coffee-infused cocktails. This includes Coffee Cartel with vodka and parmesan, Coffee Spritzer with gin and cold brew, Ol’ Fashioned with whisky and coffee foam, and Orange You Curious with rum and coffee cordial. There’s also a Master Class ‘Something Brewing Something Stirring’ in store that will allow participants a shot at making exquisite cocktails.

When: 1-7 October, 11:30 am-10:00 pm

Where: Hops Haus, Embassy One, 8, Bellary Rd, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar

Pune

Masterclass by Dushan Zaric of Employee’s Only NYC, Elephant & Co.

Mixology enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Dushan Zaric — the founder of the wildly popular Employees Only, one of the World’s Top 50 Best Bars — is flying down to India for an exciting event. A masterclass curated by the revered bartender will see him dive right into the secrets of crafting the perfect cocktail, tips to techniques. Post this, he’ll spotlight his signature creations — Billionaire, Westside, Matahari, Manhattan, the works. Don’t miss out!

When: 9-10 October

Where: Elephant & Co. Kalyani Nagar

Oktoberfest Celebration, Conrad Pune

Paying homage to the popular German celebration of all things beer and Bavarian — the Oktoberfest at Conrad Pune is set to be memorable. On offer are authentic German brews and hearty bites curated by skilled chefs. Spotlighting the ethos of togetherness, indulgence, and community, this is a fun way to ring in the month with your loved ones.

When: Until 14 October

Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune

Delhi-NCR

WATER FOR ALL, ALL FOR WATER, Viva con Agua and Welthungerhilfe

Championing the cause for water conservation — Viva con Agua and Welthungerhilfe India have curated an art festival that will bring together changemakers from across different verticals. Aimed at awareness and accelerating action, the event will see policy makers, artists, conservationists, and nonprofits (along with others) engage in activism. This includes Bboying workshops, art exhibitions, and dialogues with experts like Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and Waterman of India Dr. Rajendra Singh. The Indian rendition of the ‘Art Creates Water Festival’ or Millerntorgallery from Hamburg, Germany — this event allows you to actively change the landscape of India for the better. “Water is Life and we all realise it. But to get it reinforced through the universal language of art, music and culture and change our behaviour towards clear action- that is the objective of this vibrant festival. We hope everyone will feel inspired -and nudged,” says Nivedita Varshneya, Country Director, Welthungerhilfe India.

When: 6-7 October

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi

Which of these events across India are you headed to this weekend?

All images: Shutterstock/Brands

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is special in October 2023?

This month has a series of unique art and culture festivals, beverage workshops, and more in store.

2. Is there any festival in October 2023?

Besides International Coffee Day (1 October) and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October), this month also spotlights the popular cocktail Gin and Tonic on 19 October.