Make merry this May by heading to these exciting events across cities in India

Summer 2023 is all about letting the good times roll. And cities have stepped up to the occasion with a host of food festivals, one-of-a-kind concerts, and more. Here’s looking at all the events in India that have us excited about May.

April set the tone for a busy summer season with exquisite dinners and quirky pop-ups. The month of May has brought with it curated culinary experiences, spotlighting flavours from across the country. We’re talking seafood delights from the coast, royal indulgences from Rajasthan, and age-old creations from the Northeast. Not to mention, plenty of heady concoctions to kick back with after a rough week. Combine this with a long-awaited, pop music extravaganza – Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – and a host of other exciting gigs and you’ve got yourself a month to remember. Here’s a look at all the events in India that are on our radar.

Events in India worth adding to your social calendars

Mumbai

Masala Craft x Karavalli, The Taj Mahal Palace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai (@tajmahalmumbai)

One of the city’s most luxurious destinations – The Taj Mahal Palace is all set to witness the magic of coastal flavours, courtesy of Karavalli. Known for serving up the most authentic seafood delicacies from across the Southern and Western Indian regions – the chefs from the restaurant have tapped into the kitchens of Mangalore, Coorg, Kerala, and Goa to present their creations at Masala Kraft, a popular celebrity dining destination. The menu features options like the lamb-based Attirachy Ularthu with Travancore spices and Ada Pradhaman, a rice flakes pudding with coconut milk. That aside, there’s plenty of fresh crab, coconut beedas, and more to look forward to. Don’t miss out.

When: Until 7 May

Where: The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Rajgharana Festival at Nawab Saheb, Westin Mumbai Powai Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake (@westinmumbaipowai)

This month is all about royal flavours over at the elegant Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The Rajgharana Festival – curated by chef Yunus Khan and Maharaj chef Raghavendra Singh – promises the most indulgent, exquisite dining experience. Hosted at the stunning Nawab Saheb restaurant – the spread includes the likes of Jodhpuri Mirchi Bada, Murgh Ke Parchey, Lal Mirch Ka Jeengha, Laal Maas, Shekhawati Murgh, Kair Kaju Dakh, Dal Batti Churma, Marwadi Kabuli Pulao, and more. We’re eyeing the desserts – Mini Malai Ghevar, Rabdi Ke Laddu, and Moong Dal Halwa. Delicious!

When: Until 15 May

Where: 2 and 3 B, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai

Cinco De Mayo Fest, Poco Loco

In honour of the popular Cinco De Mayo festival in Mexico, which pays homage to the country’s resilience and strength, Poco Loco has a culinary celebration in store. On the menu are traditional, time-honoured flavours, spotlighted via tapas and cocktails – complete with a make-your-own taco station. That aside there are five types of LIITs – crafted with five spirits – on offer. Combine this with live music performances and the most bustling, fun ambiance and you’ve got yourself a dining experience worth remembering.

When: 5 May

Where: Poco Loco, Khar & South Mumbai Outlets

Delhi NCR

DNA World Tour, Backstreet Boys in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow (@bookmyshowin)

The icons of pop Backstreet Boys have created quite the legacy for themselves – with numerous #1s, record-breaking tours, sales in millions, and a host of awards. In honour of 30 successful years together, the band has embarked on their DNA World Tour, featuring an exciting setlist for India this May. Fans and music enthusiasts can expect to hear popular tracks – including Everybody – to raise the roof of Airia Mall Gurugram. Combine that with stunning visuals and an electric atmosphere and you’ve got an experience you don’t want to miss out on.

When: 5 May

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram

Meghalayan Spice Trail by Tanisha Phanbuh, Honk x The Pullman Hotel

A celebration of one of the most flavourful, soulful cuisines in India – the Meghalayan Spice Trail by Tanisha Phanbuh aims to spotlight and encourage conversations around traditional delicacies. Guests can expect ingredients like regional green, bamboo shoots, and the popular Bhut Jolokia. On the menu are options like Corn Cake, Cured Fish, Pan-Fried Chicken, and more. There are a range of delicious drinks to go with it as well. Need we say more?

When: Until 14 May, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Honk, The Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Which of these events in India are you headed to this week?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock