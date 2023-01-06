Let the good times roll at these exciting events in India this January

Cities across the country are ringing in 2023 with the most exciting set of affairs. We’re talking art showcases, chocolate fests, and a gin festival that’s complemented by eclectic musical acts. Here’s a look at events in India that are on our radar for the month.

With the lull of the pandemic long forgotten – India has truly embraced the spirit of celebration. How else would we explain the string of music festivals – featuring the likes of Post Malone and Steve Aoki – raising the roof of major cities or the sea of delicious pop-ups that now underline a typical weekend afternoon for most. And let’s not forget all the art installations, movie screenings, and fashion shows that continually light up cultural spaces.

This month will have you doing all that and more, just in the span of a few weekends. Not only will they have you embracing culturally cool experiences but are also a far departure from the usual wine-and-dine affair. Not to mention, they’ll compel you to channel your inner photographer and hop on the Instagram train. If you’ve yet to

Taste India’s art and culinary culture at these events in January

Mumbai

The Gin Explorer’s Club

The country’s largest celebration of Juniper berry goodness – Gin Explorers Club has made it to the maximum city after raising the roof in Bangalore. The theme – mythical paradise – celebrates all things fantasy, revving up the imagination. Expect plenty of copa glasses with exciting gin cocktails – courtesy of homegrown and international brands like Beefeater, Bulldog, Greater Than, Hendrick’s, Jade Forest, Jaisalmer, Malfy, Monkey 47, Tamras, Tanqueray, and more. Not to mention, delicious bites and musical acts featuring artists like The Lojal Experience, NIDA, Stalvart John + Farhan Rehman, Blurry Slur x Orbs & Zen, amongst others to go with them.

When: January 7,8

Where: Jio Garden, BKC

Kula Festival

A celebration of cultures – this event in India brings together a community of artists that span specialties like tattoos, performing arts, graffiti, gaming, music, and more under one roof. This includes names like Sunny Bhanushali (Alien’s Tattoo) who spotlights photo-realistic inks; Kiss Nuka, a live-wire performer; Jason Dsouze, a piercing pioneer; and Wild Wild Women, the country’s first all-female hip hop collective. Expect a day of exchanging ideas, emotions, art and more.

When: January 12-15

Where: Nesco Exhibition Centre

Tao Art Gallery – Unstructured Pursuit of Perspectives

Art afficionados, this one’s for you. One of the leading galleries in the city has collaborated with HIMS Academy Germany to present a weekend of all things contemporary art and music. On display are works by artists Rajesh Wankhade and Smita Kinkale – both of whom break conventional structures – including notions of time and space – to prompt parallels of perspective in the minds of the beholder. Curated by Sanjana Shah, the Creative Director – the show opens as a part of the four-day preview at Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2023. Complimenting this is a performance by Staatskapelle Berlin, a string quartet.

When: January 12-31; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Worli

Delhi

Payal Singhal & Tyaani Jewellery

An all glam affair – courtesy of fashion designer Payal Singhal’s ‘Painterly’ edit as well as jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor’s ‘Glow,’ by Tayaani Jewellery – this event in India promises to be a shopping extravaganza. Spotlighted are resort wear as well as a destination wedding collection that are underlined by multi-hued brush strokes and abstract art featuring Mughal paintings – half lehengas, ruffled louses, pre-draped saris, and more. Elegant, handcrafted 18 and 22kt gold as well as natural uncut diamonds complement these.

When: January 7; 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Where: Jolie’s, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli

Bangalore

Revelation & Reverences – Gallery G

One of the city’s most inclusive art spaces, Gallery G is celebrating the history of Indian art this month. On display are rare oil paintings, litho stones, terracotta dolls, and other artefacts that tell the tale of the country’s cultural evolution from the mid 19th century to Independent India. Featured are works by Raja Ravi Varma, M.V. Dhurandhar, J.B. Dikshit, C. Kondiah Raju, G.V. Venkatesh Rao, K. Kesavayya, and more.

When: Until Feb 28, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Where: Gallery G, 38 Maini Sadan, 7th Cross Lavelle Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar

Pune

Chocolate Tasting with Trove Experiences and Cobbler & Crew

If you love all things cacao – this event is for you. An evening of appreciating and tasting a whooping 10 varieties of chocolate is on the cards – complete with an understanding of aromas, textures, and flavours. You also get to interact with an expert to understand how best to savour every bite, where beans are grown, and how history shapes each bar. Also on the itinerary? A chocolate-based cocktail on the house. Book here.

When: January 8, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: Cobbler & Crew, Kalyani Nagar

