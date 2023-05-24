Popular Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Dubai’s Yas Island

In the past couple of years, Dubai has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Yas Island, which is just a small island in Abu Dhabi, has certainly become a point of attraction. While there are enough reasons for one to head to Yas Island right away, we have one more exciting news for you. The popular Broadway musical, ‘Hamilton’, is arriving in the UAE city.

Yas Island harbours the Yas Marina Circuit, which has been hosting the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009. It is also home to the Ferrari World Park, which has Formula Rossa, the fastest rollercoaster in the world. Yas Island also boasts of having Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and many more such wonderful spots to visit. These tourist attractions already draw a lot of attention from visitors and the addition of the Broadway musical, Hamilton, will surely make more people flock to Dubai. Here’s everything we know about the event.

Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will be coming to Etihad Arena

The Etihad Arena is an 18,000-seat indoor arena in the Yas Bay district which opened in January 2021. It opened with its first event being UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar. Very recently on 26 January 2023, the arena held Imagine Dragon’s Mercury World Tour, it becoming the band’s first concert in the city of Abu Dhabi. Now, it will serve as the centre stage for the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

What is the Broadway musical Hamilton about?

Hailed as a cultural phenomenon, Hamilton will have its first Middle East premiere right on the grounds of Yas Island. The musical is set to enchant the audience with its blend of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, and Broadway tunes. The show will revolve around Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

Dates and tickets for the show

Dates: 17 January – 4 February, 2024

Venue: Yas Island, Dubai

Tickets: Starting from AED 960 (INR 21, 628)

Two single-day entrance tickets to the show plus an exquisite dining experience for two at your choice restaurant will be available on Yas Island. The packages provided by them are: Gold, Diamond, and Platinum respectively.

Get more details about the packages and book your tickets here.

How to book your tickets

Booking the tickets for the event is quite easy. All you have to do is select your package category, confirm your booking dates, and then complete the payment. Then finally arrive in Yas Island for the ultimate vacation experience.

What else can you expect during the event

An exciting “Dine and Event” package has been organised for fans to enjoy a daycation at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena. The price of the daycation package starts from AED 870 (INR 19,599). One can extend their stay on Yas Island with a staycation package which will launch within a week on 29 May. The price of this package starts from AED 1,200 (INR 27,033). This will cover a one-night stay at one of Yas Island’s glamorous hotels with complimentary breakfast included. Both offers are valid for booking on Yas Island’s website, subject to availability. Fans are recommended to book their tickets now for a chance to see history coming live.

More about the Broadway musical Hamilton

The show’s runtime is 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission. The official website describes the musical as, “Hamilton is the story of the unlikely Founding Father determined to make his mark on the new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is.

From bastard orphan to Washington’s right-hand man, rebel to war hero, a loving husband caught in the country’s first sex scandal, to the Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton’s lifelong friend/foil Aaron Burr all make their mark in this astonishing new musical exploration of a political mastermind.”

The lyrics of the show are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the direction is by Thomas Kail, the choreography is by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations are by Alex Lacamoire.

Featured restaurants and hotels for the event

You can dine at one of the partner restaurants including Bushra by Buddha Bar, Siddhartha Lounge, Zeera and more. Enjoy your stay in hotels including Centro Yas Island, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, and more.

Other exciting events coming to the Etihad Arena

Back in October 2022, two NBA pre-season games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks took place at the arena. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 marked the league’s first games held in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Now a year later, in October 2023, the NBA will return to the arena for two pre-season games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

