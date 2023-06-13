The best Father’s Day gift ideas to make your dad feel special

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it gives us more reasons to honour and celebrate these extraordinary men who have guided and nurtured us with unconditional love and care. So this year, go beyond the ordinary and surprise them with our list of the best Father’s Day gift ideas. Whether he is tech-savvy, a watch enthusiast or even a movie buff — from trendy fashion items to personalised keepsakes, there’s something for all dads in this gift guide.
Why is Father’s Day celebrated?
Father’s Day is dedicated to recognising the contributions, love and struggles of a father towards his children. While the exact history behind this day is not as well known as that of Mother’s Day, the concept of honouring fathers has been prevalent in various cultures for ages.
The modern-day celebration is believed to be inspired by the efforts of a woman from Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd, in 1909. She suggested having a day dedicated to fathers as she wanted to express appreciation towards her own father who took care of her and the family after her mother’s death.
Her efforts gained support, and the first Father’s Day was locally celebrated on 19 June 1910, to mark Dodd’s father’s birthday month. Several years later in 1972, the then-President of the United States of America, Richard Nixon, signed a proclamation that recognised it as a national holiday in the country. Mostly celebrated on the third Sunday of June across the world, some countries also celebrate Father’s Day on different dates. This year, Father’s Day falls on 18 June, globally.
Father’s Day celebration ideas
There are endless ways of making your father feel special. But to find the perfect idea to celebrate Father’s Day, look for things he loves doing. Whether it is hiking, playing a sport or simply fishing, you can plan a special outing together. If he is more of a movie buff, plan a movie marathon and treat him to homemade snacks while binge-watching films from his favourite genre.
Moreover, if he loves hosting people, you can gather the entire family and his friends for a fun game day filled with laughter. Play card games, board games and create lasting memories.
How to choose Father’s Day gifts?
Pay heed to your father’s interests and hobbies, along with his preferences and a wishlist (if he has one), to choose the best Father’s Day gifts. You can also think outside the box and opt for something that he may not have anticipated. This can also serve as the perfect opportunity to introduce him to new things and create new interests.
Here are some of the best Father’s Day gift ideas to try
Make your dad’s grooming sessions easy and seamless with the 13-in-one kit by Philips. Featuring a versatile trimmer with multiple attachments, it provides precise and effortless trimming of hair and beard. The kit also includes a nose hair trimmer and various styling combs. The Philips Multi Grooming Kit has long-lasting battery and high-performance blades that deliver professional results at home.
Is your father into fitness? If yes, then he would love to don this classy pair of running shoes from Adidas. Designed for ultimate style and performance, the pair features a woven upper with a rubber outsole and lace closure. With a sleek black and white colour scheme, this pair is a perfect blend of fashion and function, making it a perfect Father’s Day gift.
Thanks to insights from Tiger Woods himself, Nike curated this premium performance shirt specially for the golf course. Super soft, breathable fabric coupled with a sophisticated polo design, this attire is perfect for a game of golf with your father on his special day.
A classic pair of aviator sunglasses that exudes timeless style, the Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator Sunglasses can be a perfect addition to your dad’s summer essentials. He can team it up with a pair of shorts and a T-shirt for a relaxing afternoon on the beach. Its impact-resistant lens along with glare and 100% UV protection makes it a perfect choice for a sunny day out.
Upgrade your father’s wardrobe with the fashionable Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men’s watch. With its stainless steel bezel and leather band, it can serve as a statement piece for any event. It has a lightweight body and is water resistant up to 50 metres.
Want to change your dad’s old, worn-out wallet? The classy Montblanc Black Extreme 3.0 compact wallet is one of the best additions to his collection. It has six slots for credit cards and pockets for cash and other essentials. The full-grain bovine leather and embossed pattern, along with the black metal fittings, lend the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 a distinctive style.
The Forest Essentials Gentleman’s Gift Box is one of the best collections of men’s facial products. It has everything necessary for day-to-day care, including a gentle face wash, a smoothening shaving cream, an after-shave spray, a hydrating facial moisturiser and a shaving brush. The products are infused with a perfect blend of rich Mysore sandalwood and orange peel essential oils that are crafted to make your dad feel refreshed all day.
Pamper your father on this special day with a personalised selection of gifts beautifully decorated on a wooden tray. This gift hamper features a ceramic mug, assorted olive tea packs, mixed seeds and a healthy mix. You can make your hamper more special by adding his favourite gourmet add-ons such as assorted cookies or choco-coated almonds and other add-ons such as gold- and silver-plated Ganesha or even a customised keychain.
Does your dad like to unwind with a drink on a cool summer evening? If yes, then the Glencairn four-piece Whiskey Glass set is the perfect gift for him this Father’s Day. The glasses are hand-cut, which lends uniqueness to each piece in the set. Watch your dad enjoy his favourite drink in these elegant crystal whiskey glasses on this special day.
A mesmerising fragrance set that embodies fresh and vibrant notes, the Davidoff Cool Water EDT & Body Spray Set is an amazing gift idea for any occasion. Featuring base notes of amber and musk and top notes of lavender and peppermint, this perfume makes you smell fresh all day. If you’re looking for something luxurious for your father, this set is the perfect pick.
Spoil your dad with this luxurious grooming and personal care gift set by Marks & Spencer. Featuring some of the best products from the brand’s vetiver and sandalwood collections, the Harvard Ultimate Men Gift Set is completely vegan and gentle on men’s skin. The hamper consists of a sandalwood aftershave, vetiver aftershave, sandalwood face and body wash, vetiver face and body wash, sandalwood post-shave balm and vetiver post-shave balm.
The exclusively handcrafted Abrazo Faux Leather Portable Bar Set is something your dad might just love to own. It consists of all bar accessories in a single box, including four glasses, a peg measurer, a wine opener, ice tongs, a bar spoon, a hip flash and a cocktail shaker. It is an excellent choice because of its premium quality, affordable price and unique designs.
The Beats Studio Buds are perfect for your dad this Father’s Day. These truly wireless, noise-cancelling in-ear buds are designed to deliver powerful and balanced sound, thanks to their custom acoustic platform. They feature two different listening modes — Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode — to give you complete control of your music.
Each bud can provide a listening time of up to eight hours. An additional charge of two hours is provided by the pocket-size charging case.
A stylish unisex bag made of premium banana leather, this piece from Rashki Tasca is a great choice to carry a laptop along with other work essentials. It features a dual-tone colour and minimalist design. It is durable, has sturdy straps and comes with a buckle closure. The bag also features a flap closure and has three compartments that are divided by a padded partition. Additionally, you will also find a zipper pocket, a cardholder and a pen holder, along with other functional compartments.
With an AMOLED display of 1.46 inches, the NoiseFit Force Plus has an impact-resistant build suitable for your dad’s outdoor activities. The smartwatch also has other health- and productivity-monitoring features that can be tracked using the Noise Health Suite. When it comes to looks, it is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a thin bezel.
This Father’s Day, be mindful of your dad’s health while he’s on the move. Choose the Qubo Smart Car Air Purifier that purifies the air inside the car by removing airborne bacteria, allergens, dust, odour and other toxic pollutants. The air purifier features a three-layer filtering system along with air monitoring that ensures your dad is only breathing clean and fresh air.
Show your love for your dad by helping him beat everyday stress with this Bluetooth massager by Hyperice. Featuring an easy-to-use and compact design, this massager instantly relaxes muscles and promotes performance. It also helps increase the range of motion and flexibility of the body. It comes with an efficient 60-watt motor and five interchangeable attachments that can be used as per one’s requirements.
Here’s another high-quality perfume for dads who love premium fragrances. The Boss Bottled Infinite Eau De Parfum is an energising one that carries the freshness of citrus along with the intensity of woody notes. Perfect for everyday use, it’s hard not to love this one.
Let your dad show off his prized alcohol collection in style with this aesthetic home bar cabinet with a 30-litre energy-efficient thermoelectric fridge. Perfect for compact modern homes, it comes with a mirror display and can store a stack of up to twenty bottles together. You can also use this cabinet as a cocktail station, as it comes with an ice chest and a drip tray as well. Additionally, you also get an inbuilt bottle opener, a towel hanger, four garnish trays and speed rails.
A chic choice, the men’s sports loafers by Skechers feature a stretch fit and are made of breathable upper fabric. It comes with a cushioned Skechers Air-cooled memory foam that gives you a comfortable wearing experience. Additionally, the EVA outsole provides strong traction that helps avoid any slippages. These loafers can be paired with activewear as well as casual wear.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can create personalised gifts for Father's Day by opting for customised coffee mugs and photo frames. You can write heartfelt letters to express your gratitude to him as well.
Answer: Clothing items, books, keychains, chocolates and self-care products are some of the affordable gift options for Father's Day.
Answer: Besides getting things for him, you can make Father's Day special for your dad by spending quality time together. You can also cook him a meal and plan his favourite activity like watching movies or playing sports.
Answer: Handwritten letters, handmade cards and homemade decor items are some of the best DIY gift ideas for Father's Day.