The best Father’s Day gift ideas to make your dad feel special

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it gives us more reasons to honour and celebrate these extraordinary men who have guided and nurtured us with unconditional love and care. So this year, go beyond the ordinary and surprise them with our list of the best Father’s Day gift ideas. Whether he is tech-savvy, a watch enthusiast or even a movie buff — from trendy fashion items to personalised keepsakes, there’s something for all dads in this gift guide.

Why is Father’s Day celebrated?

Father’s Day is dedicated to recognising the contributions, love and struggles of a father towards his children. While the exact history behind this day is not as well known as that of Mother’s Day, the concept of honouring fathers has been prevalent in various cultures for ages.

The modern-day celebration is believed to be inspired by the efforts of a woman from Washington, Sonora Smart Dodd, in 1909. She suggested having a day dedicated to fathers as she wanted to express appreciation towards her own father who took care of her and the family after her mother’s death.

Her efforts gained support, and the first Father’s Day was locally celebrated on 19 June 1910, to mark Dodd’s father’s birthday month. Several years later in 1972, the then-President of the United States of America, Richard Nixon, signed a proclamation that recognised it as a national holiday in the country. Mostly celebrated on the third Sunday of June across the world, some countries also celebrate Father’s Day on different dates. This year, Father’s Day falls on 18 June, globally.

Father’s Day celebration ideas

There are endless ways of making your father feel special. But to find the perfect idea to celebrate Father’s Day, look for things he loves doing. Whether it is hiking, playing a sport or simply fishing, you can plan a special outing together. If he is more of a movie buff, plan a movie marathon and treat him to homemade snacks while binge-watching films from his favourite genre.

Moreover, if he loves hosting people, you can gather the entire family and his friends for a fun game day filled with laughter. Play card games, board games and create lasting memories.

How to choose Father’s Day gifts?

Pay heed to your father’s interests and hobbies, along with his preferences and a wishlist (if he has one), to choose the best Father’s Day gifts. You can also think outside the box and opt for something that he may not have anticipated. This can also serve as the perfect opportunity to introduce him to new things and create new interests.

Here are some of the best Father’s Day gift ideas to try