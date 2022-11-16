FIFA World Cup: Catch the live action in these sports bars in Delhi-NCR

As soon as the cricket fever subsided with India’s ill-fated stint at the T20 World Cup, Indians are now fast-forwarding to the FIFA World Cup. With the whole world battling it out on the football fields in Qatar, everyone is going to stay glued to the TV screens to catch the carnival that will be going on for about a month.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be the 22nd edition of the sports competition that’s held once every four years. This year, it is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first ever for the World Cup to be held in the Arab world.
The FIFA World Cup is being held at this time of the year, unlike May, June, or July as it happens every time, because of Qatar’s intense summer heat and humidity. Even the time frame has been reduced and it will be played over 29 days. The finale is due to be held on December 18, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day.
As France sits as the reigning world champion, it will be interesting to see who lifts the World Cup this time. But the question remains, for those of you not travelling to Qatar, where will you watch it? Well, if you are in Delhi, you are in luck. Various sports bars in Delhi are going to host live screening of the matches, so that you can watch it with fellow soccer fans while sipping on a mug of chilled beer.
If you are wondering where to catch the action live, we got you covered. Watch out for these sports bars in Delhi that are going to screen the matches live, for some fun and action.
Sports bars in Delhi screening FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is the most watched sporting event in the world and this sports bar is looking forward to giving football fans a truly wonderful pub watching experience at Pebble Street. Their World Cup promotion includes 3 giant HD screens streaming the action live, surround sound, commentary for select high profile games, football-themed ambience, beer buckets, and Budweiser giveaways.
For the best sports watching experience in the city, head to Pebble Street this football season.
To make the whole game watching experience even more special, these guys have come up with a 400-seater stadium with a huge, 20-feet screen where you can catch live screenings of all sorta matches. Since the FIFA World Cup is on, you couldn’t have asked for a better place to catch all the matches, as they are open till 4 am! You can also play a game of snooker, pool, table tennis, bowling, PS4 and even try a hand at their amazing cricket simulator there. And wait, that’s not all, you can also grab a quick bite from Chicago Pizza or a scrumptious roll from Rolls King while chugging on the yummy shakes from Keventers or even a pint (or three) of beer!
Another place that will be screening the FIFA World Cup matches is this place in Gurugram, a happening rooftop bar. Not only are they going to screen the matches, they also brew their beer in-house. So, grab a mug or a glass of your favourite cocktail and cheer on for your favourite team.
Delhi winters and a rooftop sports bar both make for a dreamy combination can the FIFA World Cup get any better? Known for its outdoor seating plan, this place is the perfect venue to catch all action live along with your friends and a house full of soccer enthusiasts. Offering a wide variety of menu and drinks, you will never be bored.
A full bar and multicuisine dishes in a sprawling gastropub with live music and an upbeat vibe – this bar is so much more. Located in Aerocity, this sports bar is gearing up to screen the FIFA World Cup matches. The entire bar is being decked as per the FIFA theme this year. They will also be doing live commentary during the matches. So, all you need to do is take a friend along, have a gala time and at the same time keep your fingers crossed for your team. Featuring 25+ TV’s and projectors cleverly placed to ensure every seat is the best seat in the house, Underdoggs is making sure that you get to enjoy and cheer on your team with the best ambience possible!
