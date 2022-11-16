FIFA World Cup: Catch the live action in these sports bars in Delhi-NCR

As soon as the cricket fever subsided with India’s ill-fated stint at the T20 World Cup, Indians are now fast-forwarding to the FIFA World Cup. With the whole world battling it out on the football fields in Qatar, everyone is going to stay glued to the TV screens to catch the carnival that will be going on for about a month.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be the 22nd edition of the sports competition that’s held once every four years. This year, it is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This is the first ever for the World Cup to be held in the Arab world.

The FIFA World Cup is being held at this time of the year, unlike May, June, or July as it happens every time, because of Qatar’s intense summer heat and humidity. Even the time frame has been reduced and it will be played over 29 days. The finale is due to be held on December 18, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day.

As France sits as the reigning world champion, it will be interesting to see who lifts the World Cup this time. But the question remains, for those of you not travelling to Qatar, where will you watch it? Well, if you are in Delhi, you are in luck. Various sports bars in Delhi are going to host live screening of the matches, so that you can watch it with fellow soccer fans while sipping on a mug of chilled beer.

If you are wondering where to catch the action live, we got you covered. Watch out for these sports bars in Delhi that are going to screen the matches live, for some fun and action.

Sports bars in Delhi screening FIFA World Cup