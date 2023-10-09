Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Check out the best deals and get ultimate savings

Prepare yourself for an extravaganza of savings as Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is here! With an entire week of unbeatable deals, jaw-dropping discounts and the most coveted products on the shelf, it is definitely the shopping event of the year.

When does Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale start?

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on 8 October at midnight and will run for a full week until 15 October. And here’s a special treat for Flipkart Plus members – you can enjoy exclusive early access 24 hours before the sale opens to the public.

Prepare for a shopping experience like no other, with a wide-ranging selection of products including electronics, fashion, furniture, home appliances, and more, all available at exciting prices and irresistible offers. Plus, keep an eye out for Big Billion Day’s enticing holiday packages, complete with flight and hotel deals.

The best offers on credit cards in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

You can enjoy substantial discounts during this offer, which includes a 10 per cent instant discount on select products when you use Axis Bank and Citi credit cards (excluding Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank SuperElite credit card). You can get a 5 per cent instant discount with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank SuperElite credit card. Additionally, you can benefit from an extra instant discount of up to INR 9,250 when using Axis Bank and Citi credit cards (excluding Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank SuperElite credit card) for purchasing specific products, making it a great opportunity to maximise your savings while shopping for your desired items.

Top deals on electronics to grab in Big Billion Days

Get ready for substantial discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, and tablet accessories during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2023. Exciting price drops have been revealed for popular smartphones like the Google Pixel 7A, Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung S22, as well as on popular laptops, Canon and Epson printers and more.

Best offers on clothing in Big Billion Days

Starting at midnight on 8 October, 2023 this fashion festival brings an abundance of new arrivals to the e-commerce platform. With discounts of up to 75 per cent on men’s fashion, you can snag the latest trends and top brands at unbelievable prices. For women, expect fantastic offers of up to 80 per cent off on clothing, shoes, watches, handbags, accessories, and more during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. It’s your chance to give your wardrobe a stylish makeover, and don’t forget to explore the best offers on clothing for kids in this season’s biggest sale.

Major price drop on home appliances in Big Billion Days sale

Don’t miss out on incredible deals that will transform your living space at unbeatable prices. From smart TVs to refrigerators and washing machines, you can enjoy discounts of up to 80 per cent off. With substantial price drops on home appliances and electronics from renowned brands like Mi, Realme, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with the latest in technology and convenience.

Amazing discounts on furniture

Revamp your living space with astounding discounts on furniture from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 85 per cent on furniture and household items, whether you’re setting up a home office, getting a new bed, mattress, or more. Explore exciting offers on home utilities, paintings, bedsheets, stoves, and other essentials. With options like no-cost EMI, free delivery, free installation, and cash on delivery, brands like Perfect Homes, Wakefit, Green Soul, and more make it easier than ever to meet your home requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 start?

The highly-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in India is scheduled to commence on 8 October, Sunday at midnight. This remarkable shopping event will run for a total of 8 days, concluding on 15 October.

– Are there any discounts on Axis credit cards for Flipkart purchases?

Yes, if you are a cardholder of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or the Flipkart Axis Bank SuperElite credit card, you can enjoy a 5 per cent instant discount on your purchases. To ensure the offer applies to the specific product you wish to purchase, kindly review the product page before finalising your transaction. This way, you can confirm the offer’s applicability and maximise your savings while shopping.

– Are no-cost EMI options available in the Big Billion Days sale?

Yes, during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, you can take advantage of the ‘No Cost EMI’ options, which allows you to make purchases without any additional interest charges. Additionally, Flipkart offers exclusive bank discounts for Axis Bank credit cardholders, including a 10 per cent instant discount on Credit EMI transactions above INR 5,000, with a maximum discount cap of INR 1,250. Axis Bank credit cardholders can also enjoy flat discounts of INR 750 on a net cart value above INR 24,990 and INR 3,000 off on orders above INR 79,990. ICICI and Kotak Bank credit cardholders also receive similar discounts, capped at up to INR 1,750 and INR 1,500 per card, respectively.

– What offers are available for gadgets during the Big Billion Days Sale?

During the Big Billion Days sale, you can expect incredible offers on gadgets, including up to 80 per cent off on TV and appliances, and discounts of up to 70 per cent on best-selling mobile brands, tablets, laptops, and accessories. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your tech and grab the latest gadgets at unbeatable prices

– What will be the price of iPhone 14 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale?

During the Big Billion Days sale, you can expect a substantial discount on the iPhone 14, with prices potentially dropping by up to INR 20,000. This remarkable offer will make the iPhone 14 more affordable for shoppers during the sale.