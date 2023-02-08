G20 food festival: Indulge in cuisines from 29 countries under one roof

The G20 Summit fever has taken over the capital. Several areas in the city are getting revamped ahead of the upcoming event. Many events including a heritage walk in Southwest Delhi have also been scheduled for the Summit. Officials at duty also noted that plans to develop a food street in the space surrounding Salimgarh Fort is also in discussion. Adding to this, the New Delhi Municipal Council has announced that they will also be organising a food festival that will feature the cuisines of G20 member countries.

While the other events do sound fascinating, the food festival is going to be a highlight for Delhi folks. In a city that celebrates food, Delhiites will be able to enjoy a hoard of dishes in one place. The food festival will be a two-day affair. Here’s everything you need to know about the G20 food festival.

Try food from the Group of Twenty (G20) countries including Argentina, Canada & more

A senior NDMC official revealed that 29 countries have been invited to participate in the food festival. The officials added, “The interested countries and guest countries will bring their own chefs, manpower and material for the preparation of various food items, which may be sold to visitors.”

When is the food festival happening?

The G20 food festival will take place this weekend. The Group of Twenty (G20) countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union have been invited to take part in this festival.

Venue: Talkatora Stadium, President’s Estate, New Delhi

When: 11 and 12 February, 2023

Theme for the G20 Food Festival

The main purpose of this food festival is to spread awareness about international cuisines, nutritional health and different kinds of food preparations. The theme of the food festival is “Taste the World, Cherish The Diversity” and “International Year of Millets”.

More about the G20 Summit

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held in New Delhi at Pragati Maidan. India’s G20 presidency began on December 1, 2022 and the theme for the Summit is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth”. Several events and meetings will take place between February and April. Several cities in India have been prepping for the grand G20 Summit as well. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place between 9 and 10 September 2023.

All Images: Courtesy G20 India / Instagram