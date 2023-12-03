Galdan Namchot: Ladakh’s vibrant festival of lights celebrates culture and spirituality

The annual Galdan Namchot Festival in Ladakh marks the beginning of Losar (Tibetan New Year) celebrations in the region. Throughout the festivities, the Union Territory is draped in the warm glow of light offerings, earning its popular ‘Festival of Lights’ title.

Ladakhis light butter lamps to symbolise the victory of light over darkness. Friends and community members gather to rejoice in traditional preparations like thukpa. The brightly lit monasteries, homes and public spaces elevate the festive zest.

Tracing the genesis of Ladakh’s Galdan Namchot Festival

Falling on December 7, 2023, Galdan Namchot holds a special significance for the people of Ladakh. The festival pays homage to the birth and enlightenment of Je Tsongkhapa, a revered Tibetan monk, tantric yogi and philosopher who founded the Gelug School of Tibetan Buddhism. As the founder of this school, he contributed significantly to strengthening Buddhism in Tibet. Alongside honouring Je Tsongkhapa, the festival marks the commencement of Losar (Tibetan New Year) festivities.

The heartwarming traditions, rituals and flavours

Observed with great pomp and show in Ladakh, Tibet, Mongolia, and Nepal, Galdan Namchot promises a celebration of culture, community spirit, and spirituality. Customs associated with the festival in Ladakh include gifting Khatak, a traditional ceremonial scarf conveying respect, gratitude and greetings. Culinary classics like thukpa (vegetable and chicken noodle soup), butter tea, and momos are prepared during this time.

Today Ladakh celebrates the Festival of Light on the auspicious occasion of Galdan Ngamchot. With this occasion, New Year of Ladakh “Losar” begins. Greetings on Galdan Namchot. pic.twitter.com/8wCC20R24t — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) December 29, 2021

The festival features delightful dramas performed by monks in honour of Je Tsongkhapa. Additionally, local residences, monasteries and public areas are wrapped in lights and butter lamps, staging a breathtaking sight. The ornamented monasteries welcome thousands of visitors who come to pray, pay respects and light butter lamps.

If you’re planning a trip to Ladakh during the Galdan Namchot Festival, which continues until the Dosmoche Festival (February 7-8, 2024), be sure to witness the surreal celebratory spirit and visit the monasteries.

(Feature Image: Courtesy ICCR in Netherlands/X)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.