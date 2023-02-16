Kick in the spring season by visiting the Garden Tourism Festival in Delhi

After surviving the cold winters, there is no better feeling than welcoming the Spring season. The weather is mildly chill, new leaves are growing back on trees, and flowers are blooming everywhere. To celebrate the beginning of this season, the Delhi Tourism department organises the Garden Tourism Festival every year in the capital.

The festival is a three-day-long affair with several activities planned for visitors. Around 300 varieties of plants and flowers from different parts of the world are showcased here. Along with this, several other cultural programmes will take place during the festival. Here is all you need to know about Garden Tourism Festival 2023.

Garden Tourism Festival: Dates, venue, activities & more

The Garden Tourism Festival was first started in the capital in 2004. Back then, former Chief Minister, Late Mrs Sheila Dixit, inaugurated the first edition at the Garden of Five Senses. 2023 will mark its 35th edition of this event which will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

When can you attend the Garden Tourism Festival

The event kickstarts from February 17 and will go on till February 19. Leading nurseries, horticulture and floriculture societies, suppliers of horticultural equipment, seed retailers and fertilizer suppliers will take part in the festival. A free shuttle service from Saket Metro Station (T-Point) to the venue and back has also been organised by the Delhi Tourism department.

Venue: The Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket

Timings: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm (weekdays) | 11:00 am – 7:30 pm (weekends)

Tickets: INR 40 (weekdays) | INR 50 (weekends)

What can you expect at the festival

A range of blossoms like roses, hibiscus, protea, Arabia coffee from US, UK, and South Africa and native lotus, will be on display at the garden located in Said-Ul-Ajaib Village. Expect to also spot lily from Italy, iris from France, maple leaf from Canada, chamomile from Russia, cornflower from Germany, tulip from Turkey, and several other flowers on display.

The theme of the Garden Tourism Festival

The theme for the 35th edition is “Garden of Unity,” with cognisance to India assuming the G20 presidency. Display of dahlia, terrariums, floral animals, medicinal plants, foliage, herbal plants, hanging baskets, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, cut flowers, nursery stalls, and potted plants will also be witnessed at the festival.

Other events that you can take part in

Amateur musicians, music bands, cultural performances, and magic shows have also been organised to keep the visitors engaged. Competitions would take place in 32 categories including painting competitions for children. “All the exhibits during GTF are evaluated by judges having dominion knowledge of the respective horticulture area,” declared the tourism department.

A designated area called the Garden Bazaar with stalls will sell plants, horticulture equipment, pesticides, fertilisers and other general items will also be arranged at the Garden Tourism Festival.

Major participants at this year’s event

This year the horticulture departments of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Northern Railway, Archaeological Survey of India, Central Public Works Department, Hero Moto Corp, among others will take part in the Garden Tourism Festival.

Hero Image: Courtesy Sergii Votit/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Rina Chu/Shutterstock